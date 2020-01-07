Legislative Agendas

In the November election, Virginia Democrats won a majority in both houses of the General Assembly for the first time since 1995. As a result, Gov. Ralph Northam’s priorities, such as passing gun control measures, ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment, increasing the minimum wage, decriminalizing marijuana, expanding early childhood education and creating a state-based health insurance marketplace, are likely to get a warm reception when the legislature convenes this month. In the Richmond area, two new Democrats will take their seats in the state Senate, while two freshman Republicans will join the House of Delegates.

× Expand Photo courtesy Carrie Coyner

Carrie Coyner (R)

Age: 38

Occupation: Owner of Rudy, Coyner & Associates law firm (and former Chesterfield County School Board member)

House District: 62

"My biggest priorities are going to focus around supporting public education, ensuring we are focusing on increasing our teacher pay, and I’m hoping to push our state in the direction away from SOL testing and more toward the growth assessment.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Ghazala Hashmi

Ghazala Hashmi (D)

Age: 55

Occupation: Recently resigned as director of Reynolds Community College Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning

Senate District: 10

"One area that I really want to focus on is opportunities through the community college system. I’d like to see expanded funding and support, especially for our career and technical training programs, so that folks who are looking for pathways to jobs can complete their degrees ... and get to work as quickly as possible.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Joe Morrissey

Joe Morrissey (D)

Age: 62

Occupation: Businessman, radio show host (former 74th District House of Delegates representative)

Senate District: 16

"I am a very big proponent of doubling the number of drug courts in the commonwealth and establishing for the first time a mental health court. I’d like to reestablish parole in the commonwealth of Virginia and give people automatic restoration of rights when they exit jail instead of going through the process of requesting it from the governor.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Scott Wyatt

Scott Wyatt (R)

Age: 56

Occupation: Retired Verizon operations manager (former Hanover County Board of Supervisors vice chairman)

House District: 97

"The largest things that I [want to] bring for the folks in the 97th District are jobs and the economy, and reducing regulations for small businesses to allow them to thrive, hire additional people and be profitable. We as Republicans see that as reducing regulations [and] being more business-friendly in the commonwealth.”