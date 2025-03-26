Making Your Voice Heard

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

When you want your voice heard on issues, reaching out to City Council, your General Assembly delegate or your congressional representatives is a powerful first step. Whether you’re raising your voice in support or opposition, your elected officials are there to represent you — but only if they hear from you. Use this guide to make sure your message gets through.

Guidelines for Contacting Your Representatives

Know who has jurisdiction. For example, contact U.S. senators about presidential appointments and congressional representatives about Social Security or immigration concerns. State delegates control the legality of gambling and marijuana, vehicle licensing, and business licenses. Reach out to your local representatives regarding issues such as traffic, zoning and rent laws.

Reach out to your own representatives. Representatives’ offices prioritize communication from their constituents. Messages to officials outside your district or state often go unnoticed.

Provide your contact information. Always include your name, address, email and phone number so staff can verify you’re a constituent.

Be clear and concise. Clearly state the issue you’re addressing, your position and what action you hope the representative will take.

Calling? Expect voicemail. Staff handle a high volume of calls, so be prepared to leave a detailed message.

Mobilize your network: One email from 10 people carries more weight than 10 emails from one person. Encourage friends and family to reach out, too.

Who are your local representatives?

While the president tends to get the lion’s share of the press, local representatives actually have more impact on your day-to-day life. If you want a pothole fixed or don’t want a fast-food restaurant built next door, reach out to your local representative. In addition to writing, the public is welcome to attend council and board meetings.

Richmond City Council

Richmond City Hall, 900 E. Broad St., Suite 305, Richmond, VA 23219; Phone: 804-646-2778; Fax: 804-646-5468

Email: CityClerksOffice@rva.gov

Social media: RichmondCityCouncilVirginiaUSA

Visit the council’s contact page to find specific members.

Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors

P.O. Box 40, Chesterfield, VA 23832; Phone: 804-748-1200; Fax: 804-717-6297

Visit the board’s contact page to find specific members.

Goochland County Board of Supervisors

P.O. Box 10, Goochland, VA 23063; Phone: 804-556-5811; Fax: 804-556-4617

Email: BOSCOMMENT@GOOCHLANDVA.US

Visit the board’s contact page to find specific members.

Hanover County Board of Supervisors

7516 County Complex Road, Hanover, VA 23069; Phone: 804-365-6005

Email: ctyadm@hanovercounty.gov

Visit the board’s contact page to find specific members.

Henrico County Board of Supervisors

P.O. Box 90775, Henrico, VA 23273-0775; Phone: 804-501-4208; Fax: 804-501-5361

Visit the board’s information page to find specific members.

Powhatan County Board of Supervisors

3834 Old Buckingham Road, Suite A, Powhatan, VA 23139; Phone: 804-598-5612

Email: administration@powhatanva.gov

Visit the board’s contact page to find specific members.

Who are your state representatives?

Virginia General Assembly

Virginia elects 100 members to the House of Delegates and 40 to the State Senate. To determine your local representatives, use the Who’s My Legislator search box on the General Assembly website. The results will show your delegate and state senator and their contact information, as well as your national representatives.

Because General Assembly members are responsible for legislation, it’s generally most effective to send your feedback to them. However, if you’d like to go straight to the top, you can also contact the governor.

Virginia Governor

Glenn Youngkin (Republican)

Office of the Governor, P.O. Box 1475, Richmond, VA 23218; 804-786-2211

Email via web form: https://www.governor.virginia.gov/communicating-with-the-governors-office/

Social media: GlennYoungkin

Who are your national representatives?

The city of Richmond primarily falls in the 4th Congressional District. However, due to redistricting and the city’s boundaries, some regional residents may live within neighboring districts. To determine your district, use the Virginia Department of Elections’ interactive map or the Who’s My Legislator search box on the General Assembly website.

U.S. House of Representatives

District 1: Rob Wittman (Republican)

Washington, D.C., Office: 2055 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; Phone: 202-225-4261; Fax: 202-225-4382

Local District Office: 4201 Dominion Blvd., Suite 110, Glen Allen, VA 23060; Phone: 804-401-4120

Email via web form: https://wittman.house.gov/contact/

Social media: RepRobWittman

District 4: Jennifer L. McClellan (Democrat)

Washington, D.C., Office: 1628 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515-460; Phone: 202-225-6365

Local District Office: 11 S. 12th St., Suite 401, Richmond, VA 23219; Phone: 804-486-1840

Email via web form: https://mcclellan.house.gov/

Social media: repmcclellan

District 5: John McGuire (Republican)

Washington, D.C., Office: 1013 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; Phone: 202-225-4711

Local District Office: 20564 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502; Phone: 434-791-2596

Email via web form: https://mcguire.house.gov/address_authentication

Social media: repjohnmcguire

U.S. Senators

Timothy M. Kaine (Democrat)

Washington, D.C., Office: 231 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510; Phone: 202-224-4024

Richmond Office: 919 E. Main St., Suite 970, Richmond, VA 23219; Phone: 804-771-2221

Email: info@timkaine.com

Social media: SenatorKaine

Mark R. Warner (Democrat)

Washington, D.C., Office: 703 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510; Phone: 202-224-2023

Richmond Office: 919 E. Main St., Suite 630, Richmond, VA 23219; Phone: 804-775-2314

Email: info@markwarnerva.com

Social media: MarkRWarner

Bonus Tip

For legal concerns, contact the attorney general: If you or your business has been negatively impacted by a governmental action and believe it was unlawful, the Virginia Attorney General’s office can act on your behalf.

Virginia Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares (Republican)