Comeback Candidate

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Former Del. Joe Morrissey isn’t letting past controversies get in the way of his political future. Morrissey took on a fellow Democrat, incumbent Sen. Rosalyn Dance, in a June primary race for the Democratic nomination in Virginia’s 16th Senate District, winning about 56% of the votes and bucking Democratic Party leaders who backed Dance. Morrissey lost an attempt to regain his law license on July 18, when the Supreme Court of Virginia upheld a three-judge panel ’s decision revoking the license after t he Virginia State Bar filed allegations of professional misconduct , according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He also served time in jail during his term in the House of Delegates after entering an Alford plea on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a then-17-year-old law firm employee who is now his wife. (In an Alford plea, the defendant claims innocence, but acknowledges that there is likely enough evidence to convict.)

Without major party opposition, Morrissey’s primary win positions him well to prevail in the November election, despite a challenge from independent candidate Waylin Ross. Here are a few reactions to Morrissey’s political reemergence.

“I guess the greatest source of achievement is that the people say: ‘There’s been some obstacles and setbacks along the way ... OK. Got it. We want him back in there.’ ”

—Morrissey, in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, June 11

“Joe Morrissey was actually knocking on people’s doors ... and asking them to vote for him. He asked things like, ‘What’s the problem, what can I do better and if I were to win what would you like me to do?’ I thought that was kind of cool.”

—Ahmed Rahman, host of the “Spiked Punch” podcast, in an interview

“I think Joe is driven, of course. But I think he’s driven by self-interest.”

—Waylin Ross, independent candidate challenging Morrissey, quoted in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on June 17

“Few people can match Trump for scandal. Morrissey is one of them.”

—columnist Petula Dvorak, The Washington Post, June 13

“Ironically, despite the opposition of the entire Democratic establishment, it’s possible that they could need Morrissey more than he needs them. If the result of the Senate elections is a 20-20 split or 21-19 Dems, Morrissey may be needed, in the first instance, to gain Democratic control or, in the second instance, to pass a budget.”

—political analyst Bob Holsworth, via email