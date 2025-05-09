Give and Take

× Expand Illustration via Adobe Stock

Virginia’s lawmakers passed nearly 2,000 pieces of legislation out of the over 3,500 considered in its 2025 session. And on April 2, the General Assembly reconvened to consider Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 157 vetoes and other proposed changes. Legislators also rejected most of Youngkin’s budget amendments. All laws take effect July 1 unless otherwise noted, and all 100 seats of the House of Delegates are on the ballot this year. Here are some takeaways from this session’s legislation action.

Crime

New felony crimes include mail theft, intimidation by using a swastika, sexual extortion and trespassing with a drone. Exhibition driving, which includes burnouts, doughnuts and drag racing, is now considered reckless driving.

Manufacturers, sellers and dealers of substances laced with fentanyl that unintentionally cause a person to die can be found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

It’s now a misdemeanor to abuse nitrous oxide or to sell inhalers or similar devices to those younger than 18.

Procedures have been established for sanctioning nursing homes and to seize property taken through financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.

Government

Owners of waterworks must report any critical equipment failure or malfunction, or contaminant release no more than two hours after discovery. A monthly operating report is also required.

Voter registration deadlines have been softened to 10 days for primary and general elections (from 21) and special elections (from 13).

Virginia can’t put personal info about certain retired or former police officers online.

Winners of $1 million or more in the Virginia Lottery won’t automatically be identified. This Freedom of Information Act exemption previously applied to winners of at least $10 million.

Schools

All school boards have to implement age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate policies that restrict cell phone use to the fullest extent possible during the instructional day.

School divisions are required to inspect indoor air quality at each school at least every two years and make those reports public.

Seven color additives will be banned from school meals starting July 1, 2027.

When updating the Standards of Learning, the Virginia Board of Education must consider including media literacy and digital citizenship standards at each grade level.

Failed Bills

Youngkin once again rejected a recreational cannabis market. However, a separate resolution establishes a joint commission to oversee the transition of the commonwealth into a retail cannabis market.

The minimum wage will stay at $12 an hour after a ramp-up to $15 was vetoed.

Bills to remove tax exemptions for Confederate organizations, expand the definition of “American Indian” and establish a right to conception all died after Youngkin suggested amendments to them.

A proposed Prescription Drug Affordability Board met its end thanks to a veto.