2024 Mayoral Debates and Forums

The following is an online extra from our October 2024 issue.
Photo via Getty Images
Richmond’s five mayoral candidates are set to discuss their visions for the city at several forums and debates before Election Day on Nov. 5. This list will be updated as events are added.
- Oct. 1: RVA Mayoral Forum, 7 to 8 p.m., airing on NBC 12, PBS and VPM 88.9
- Oct. 8: Arts & Culture Mayoral Forum, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Virginia Repertory Theatre
- Oct. 10: 5th District Mayoral Forum, 6 to 8 p.m., at Richmond High School for the Arts
- Oct. 15: 2024 Richmond Mayoral Debate, 7 to 8 p.m., airing on CBS 6
- Oct. 23: Mayorathon, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture