Claws to the Grindstone

× Expand Edgar and Pluto from The Poe Museum (Photo by Justin Vaughan)

In today’s world, the average cat can have it all — a loving home and a fulfilling career. Many Richmond-area businesses have live-in feline “employees” who may not offer much in terms of labor but nonetheless delight kitty-loving customers.

Visitors to The Poe Museum are likely to encounter Edgar and Pluto, a pair of black cat brothers who were found as kittens in the museum’s garden in 2012. After a visit to the vet, Edgar (named after the author) and Pluto (named after the cat in Poe’s famous story “The Black Cat”) were taken back to the museum, where they’ve since lived.

“We had been thinking about getting a [live] mascot,” says longtime museum curator Chris Semtner. “We’d heard rumors that the museum kept a raven here in the ’90s. Then one day, we found these little kittens in the garden, and I thought, ‘They’ll make a great addition.’”

Much like his namesake, Edgar is moody and reclusive, preferring to spend time alone in a soft chair. Pluto is friendly and energetic, often seen greeting visitors in the gift shop and accompanying them as they tour the grounds. Semtner says having the cats elevates the museum’s spooky aura, especially when they appear unexpectedly.

“Once, we were hosting a group of seventh graders who had just read ‘The Black Cat’ in class,” he says. “They were saying how terrifying it was, and just then, Pluto decides to run up and jump over a ledge right in front of them. Everyone screamed; it was just perfect.”

Staff members share the responsibilities of feeding the cats, cleaning their litter and making sure they’re safely locked indoors at the end of each day. The cats have also amassed a large community fan base, thanks in part to their growing social media presence (the museum runs an Instagram account for the cats that has more than 3,000 followers). “When we started posting more photos of the cats, we went from having a moderate social media following to having the highest volume of any museum in Richmond,” Semtner says. “Our visitors love Poe, but they also love following the misadventures of these cats.”

Edgar and Pluto aren’t fazed by all the attention. In true cat fashion, they spend their days at the museum doing exactly as they please while helping provide visitors with a memorable experience. “It brings out the kid in you,” Semtner says. “I think cats make people feel welcome in a different way than humans can.”

RVA’s Best-Known Working Cats

Cricket

Sneed’s Nursery

8756 W. Huguenot Road

Dezi

SCRAP RVA (Wednesdays and Thursdays)

119 W. Brookland Park Blvd.

Edgar and Pluto

The Poe Museum (ticket required)

1914 E. Main St.

Francine

Lowe’s Home Improvement

1640 W. Broad St.

Lewis and Clark

Strange’s Florist & Garden Center

12111 W. Broad St.

Lunastella

Wax Moon

1310 Altamont Ave.

Mouse

Azalea Aquariums

5112 Richmond Henrico Turnpike A

Patty

Patrick Henry’s Pub & Grille

2300 E. Broad St.

Portikitty

Portico Restaurant

12506 River Road

Sue

Nicola Flora

1219 Bellevue Ave.

Tino and Chica

Eric Schindler Gallery

2305 E. Broad St.

Tonka and Harvey

PJ Petts

407 N. Ridge Road

Wonton (Wonny)

Shelf Life Books (formerly Chop Suey Books)

2913 W. Cary St.