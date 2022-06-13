Wild in the City

The James River Park System comprises more than 600 acres and encompasses a range of unique urban recreation destinations, attracting nearly 2 million visitors each year.

Within the park’s boundaries, you’ll see expert whitewater kayakers navigating Class III and IV rapids while rock climbers ascend a former train trestle under the Manchester Bridge. Hikers, runners and mountain bikers take to the North Bank, Buttermilk and Belle Isle trails, and on summer days, Texas Beach offers secluded areas for swimming and sunbathing.

Photographer Caroline Martin spent the past year documenting the park system and those who enjoy it. Like many Richmonders, she began to truly explore the park at the start of the pandemic. “It was amazing to realize that I didn’t have to travel outside of the city to do all of these great outdoor activities,” she says.

Swimming at Texas Beach: (Above, from left) Rose Joyner, Jayce Jones, Teri Ryan, Jared Bookbinder, Gavin Joyner, Anna-Lisa Todd and Ricky Alexander enjoy the water at Texas Beach. “Hanging at the river is self-care for my soul,” Rose Joyner says. “It's an activity I recently got exposed to through friends, and I can't believe that I lived in a city with such incredible river spots and had never explored them. Just hearing the sound of the waves, looking at the trees, and being at peace and knowing that it's free and accessible at all times has brought me so much joy.”

Walking the Pipeline Trail: The Friends of James River Park call it “downtown Richmond’s best kept secret,” and when you first venture out on this trail, it’s easy to see why. After all, where else in Richmond can you walk across an active part of the city’s sewer system while rapids swirl beneath your feet? The trail can be accessed at the floodwall west of 14th Street or from the southeastern corner of Brown’s Island. In spring, watch herons fishing for their lunch in the river.

Climbing the Manchester Wall: Sarah Hood-Rectant (above) and Nathan Woods climb the Manchester Wall, an old train trestle located beneath the Manchester Bridge. Hood-Rectant, who has been rock climbing for about 10 years, enjoys the sport because it allows her to be outside and is a challenge. “The James River Park System is right in my backyard, with Belle Isle and Manchester within walking distance of each other,” she says. “It makes it easy and accessible for me to climb whenever I want to.”

Hiking the North Bank Trail: The 2.7-mile North Bank Trail runs from Boulevard Bridge to Tredegar. It’s a favorite spot for Adam Dovens and his wife, Jess Dovens, who grew up in the Rocky Mountains, where outdoor activities were commonplace. “Hiking brings a quiet serenity with it,” she says. “I've stood among the painted gardens of France, the craggy shores of Greece, the sacred hills of South Dakota, the fearless wilds of the Rocky Mountains and the gentle nights of the Blue Ridge Mountains and learned that peace will come if you ask it to.”

Fishing on the Banks: With its mix of flatwater, rapids and deep pools, the James River offers excellent opportunities for fishing within city limits. Anglers cast for smallmouth bass, sunfish and catfish, which can grow to gargantuan proportions. A Virginia fishing license is required, and James River Park provides an online guide to fishing the James.

Running the Rapids: Kayayers flock to the Class III and IV rapids that can be found in the lower James, which roars through downtown Richmond. Christina Spohn learned how to paddle when she moved to Richmond about five years ago. “Being able to see the ducks and fish and watch the water rush and ebb all throughout the river channel is really unique,” she says. “We are so lucky to have the James River to challenge our skills, keep us humble and give us a way to connect — and especially to beat the heat!”

Relaxing at Texas Beach: Located on the north bank of the James River, Texas Beach features shallow, calm water and secluded beaches. It’s a popular place to relax and recharge, especially during the summer, when the shade from the many trees can offer a respite from the heat. “This is my peace of mind. I love coming to Texas Beach on my days off,” says Jamell Davis (above). “I love to explore the river with my mountain bike. I feel so recharged after I come here.”

Biking the Buttermilk Trail: Shannon Orcutt rides the Buttermilk Trail as she competes in the seventh annual King of the James, an urban adventure triathlon sponsored by the James River Outdoor Coalition. Participants run the Forest Hill Park trail loop, bike the Buttermilk and North Bank trails and paddle kayaks through the falls of the James River in this challenging endurance race. The event raises money for the James River Park System and projects such as the addition of a universal access ramp at Huguenot Flatwater, outdoor classrooms, and trail maintenance and cleanup.

Rock Hopping: Before the pedestrian suspension bridge was constructed beneath the Lee Bridge in 1988, the only way to access Belle Isle was to hop across the rocks on the island’s south side when the river level was low. Today, rock hopping is still a favorite activity of Natalie Kowalski and Dave Bieler. “I moved to Richmond for work and had no community when I arrived,” Kowalski says. “My first day in the office downtown, my co-workers brought me to the Pipeline walk. I still know the rock that made me fall in love with this city. The rocks along the river are reminders that I am home, and everything will be OK.”