Home Court Advantage

× Expand The VCU Rams faced the Louisville Cardinals in their first game at the Stuart C. Siegel Center on Nov. 19, 1999. (Photo courtesy VCU Athletics)

OPENING NIGHT

On Nov. 19, 1999, Virginia Commonwealth University's first men's basketball game took place at the then-new Stuart C. Siegel Center. The thrill of being in that arena and seeing the VCU Rams overcome a 20-point deficit to defeat the always tough Louisville Cardinals, 79-75, has never been topped in the 20 seasons of games at the Siegel Center. (See a video recap here and the box score.)

With the 20th anniversary of that spectacular opening night upon us, here are four more of my favorite roof-raising Rams victories, plus an honorable mention, all witnessed from a seat on press row.

THE SHOT

Jan. 6, 2001: Guard Bo Jones (1998-2001) scored 182 career three-pointers, which puts him ninth on VCU's all-time list. However, only Jones' game-winning basket in overtime — from some 70 feet out! — is the one fans still call “The Shot.” Final score: VCU 84, East Carolina 81.

THE MICHAEL DOLES GAME

Feb. 26, 2005: It was Senior Day. The Wilmington Seahawks were up by 19 points with 5 minutes, 25 seconds left in the game. Then senior forward Michael Doles (2002-05) woke up and led a made-in-Hollywood comeback. With Doles seemingly everywhere on offense and defense, the Seahawks fell apart. Doles scored VCU's last five points in regulation. In overtime, his free throw provided the winning margin. This miracle has come to be known as “The Michael Doles Game.” Final score: VCU 72, UNC Wilmington 71.

CAPEL'S RETURN

Nov. 21, 2009: Former Rams head coach (2002-06) Jeff Capel's much-anticipated return to the Siegel Center made headlines. His Oklahoma Sooners were nationally ranked (No. 17). Nonetheless, Shaka Smart, in his third game as VCU's head coach, had his team ready to ambush the visitors. Afterward, Capel was generous with his praise for the Rams' stunning effort. Asked by a scribe if he'd like a rematch at the Siegel Center anytime soon, Capel chuckled, “If I've got a better team.” Final score: VCU 82, Oklahoma 69.

‘PAV’ PRANKS

Feb. 6, 2010: In 2006, Chris “Pav” Crowley began prowling the court's baseline and offering humorous commentary on his white board. Wearing his signature horns headdress, he was stationed just below the seating section for The Peppas (VCU's now-famous pep band). For this snowy day's clash between the Rams and their biggest rival at the time, the Old Dominion University Monarchs, Crowley had something special cooked up for ODU's rather humorless head coach, Blaine Taylor, who wasn't a Peppas fan (he had publicly complained they were too close to his bench). This time, Crowley was outfitted in a gray suit to mock Taylor's look. To the delight of a packed house, Pav imitated Taylor's every gesture on the sideline, his beseeching of the refs, foot stomps, etc. Unforgettable! Final score: VCU 70, ODU 58.

HONORABLE MENTION

March 2, 2013: Butler had defeated VCU in the 2011 national championship semifinal game. So when the 20th-ranked Bulldogs showed up at the Siegel Center nearly two years later, the Rams had revenge on their minds. Led by three future NBA players, Troy Daniels, Treveon Graham and Briante Weber, VCU scored 34 points on 23 turnovers. Coach Smart's signature Havoc scheme was never better. Some longtime VCU fans still say the crowd has never been louder than it was at this payback game. Final score: VCU 84, Butler 52.