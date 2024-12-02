Toys Are Us

× Expand Cody Jones of Toy Lair (Photo by Ash Daniel)

Toy Lair began as a side gig. Cody Jones was an educator for seven years, teaching special education classes and working with students with high-functioning autism. “I started selling stuff online, especially during COVID, and I had a lot of fun selling at conventions,” Jones says. “You get to meet really cool people, and I realized I wanted to do this full-time.

“I loved teaching, and I miss working with students,” he continues, “but it is great doing something for myself.”

The store specializes in Japanese imports, including Godzilla and other kaiju-adjacent fare, but also carries G.I. Joe, He-Man, ThunderCats, Toxic Avenger and many other new, used and custom toys. “We have stuff for everybody, from $1 to $6,000,” Jones says. “It’s collector-centric, but someone could spend $20 and walk out with something pretty cool. We like weird, unique, hard-to-find stuff.”

After three years in Carytown, Jones moved the Toy Lair to a larger location at 4005 W. Broad St. in October. He aims to spotlight toys as art and hopes for more visibility on Broad. “I think it’s good for the community to have something like this,” he says. “It’s good for me, as someone putting themselves out there and creating something, and it’s good for people who collect toys. We have stuff that retailers will never have, and people can support a local business and find the same items or more here. … We want to work with the community and have the community support us. That’s what we’re about.”

Jones’ leap into toys may have taken him away from teaching, but he’s learned the value of taking risks in the process. “You only live one time,” he says. “I know that’s cliché, but if you want to do something, you need to go for it.”

When it comes to finding something this December, Jones recommends just about everything. “People should definitely check out our Godzilla toys, Transformers, Lego and Pokemon,” he says. “You can find something cool that you won’t find anywhere else in the city.” —Adam Cheek

“My first gift for any child is a Steiff bear,” Barrie Shapiro says. “You’re giving an heirloom — something they can have in their crib or hold and cuddle — something that is special.”

The Toy Shoppe — the North Chesterfield business owned by Barrie and her husband, Danny — is full of special gifts designed to survive the test of time. First opened in Sycamore Square in 1975, the store later expanded to 11632 Busy St., in a nearby business park, as the market for collectibles, such as Madame Alexander dolls and Steiff bears, outstripped the demand for other playthings. Eventually, the Sycamore Square location closed.

Customers from around the country and world know The Toy Shoppe primarily through their catalogs and website. But fans from far-flung countries, including Japan, have been known to stop by. “Less than 1% of our business is local,” Danny Shapiro says.

Over the years, the Shapiros have cultivated relationships with a number of high-quality doll and stuffed animal artists and manufacturers, including Merrythought, R. John Wright, Charlie Bears and, especially, Steiff. The German company was founded in the late 1800s and is credited, along with New York’s Ideal Toy Company, with inventing the teddy bear in 1902. The Toy Shoppe is Steiff’s largest retailer in North America, and Barrie routinely collaborates with the company to develop exclusive new designs.

In-store visitors can see and feel Steiff stuffed creations alongside other well-crafted plush toys and dolls. “Toys are often a child’s first gateway to observing the universe and thinking about it, particularly when they’re by themselves,” Danny Shapiro says. “Toys that are well crafted and made out of good materials that endure have more meaning because they last. We all remember toys we played with. They don’t leave you.” —Paula Peters Chambers

“My philosophy has always been that we are a community center that sells stuff to stay open,” says Swan Buckley, the majority owner of Battlegrounds, 13172 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian. “I see this as a place for people to gather and be social. I like being able to provide that, and that’s what makes it special.”

Founded in 2014, Battlegrounds RVA offers trading card and board games, tabletop miniature games and hobby supplies as well as that welcoming atmosphere. Buckley began as a part-time employee before becoming the majority owner in 2015.

“Since then, we’ve just continued to grow,” she says. “We now have 10 people on staff, nine of which are partial owners, and that’s by business design. I’ve formed it so that everybody who works here eventually becomes an owner.”

Gaming of all kinds has been on the upswing since the COVID-19 pandemic; The Washington Post reported that card and board game sales were each up nearly 30% from 2019 to 2022. “I think people had to find ways to entertain themselves,” Buckley says. “But also, coming out of it, that drive to have a place to go and be social. Dungeons & Dragons has seen a massive surge in popularity, and gaming is seeing a big cultural shift. It’s something that’s available and accessible to everyone.”

Battlegrounds welcomes regular customers and first-time visitors alike. Its tables are always free to use and frequently host card games like Magic: The Gathering and tabletop miniature games like Warhammer 40,000, among many others.

“You don’t have to buy anything to check out the store,” Buckley says. “We’re happy just to have people come in, see the environment and become part of the community. Don’t let the need to spend money be what drives you to the store or what ties you to it.”

When the calendar flips to the holiday season, Buckley says board game sales tend to spike. “It’s something you can take to a family gathering or friend event,” she says. “I think any party gets better with games involved, and board games are one of the best ways to do that. They tend to build specific memories and leave you with a story to tell.” —AC

Shan Habbas wants Little Wish Toys, stationed inside PopUp RVA at Chesterfield Towne Center Mall, to be a welcoming place for everyone. They launched the business online a few years ago but envisions this physical location as a kid-friendly zone where customers can see and touch what they sell.

“I wanted to bring the business into the community, so people can experience the joy of holding a toy in their hands,” says Habbas, who uses she/they pronouns. “I wanted to be in a place where people can explore.”

Years ago, Habbas worked as a veterinary assistant in Colorado. After experiencing a serious head injury, they pivoted to a children’s bookstore, where they were assigned to the toy department. “I didn’t want to be [with toys], but I ended up connecting to it and loving it,” they say. “[That placement] brought out the little me that I needed to nurture.”

After relocating to Richmond in August 2020, Habbas initially worked at a local toy shop before deciding to open their own business focusing on sensory and emotional development toys. Their 10’-by-8’ mall booth is packed with appeal. Lavender-scented Warmies are weighted plush animals that can be microwaved or chilled to offer relief from stress or an ache. Clixo, a building system that uses flexible 2D shapes and magnets, satisfies creative and tactile needs. And a build-your-own kaleidoscope kit is a fun and useful gift. “That’s something a child can make and show it off,” they say.

On a recent afternoon, Habbas was sporting a Bumpas, a 3-pound weighted plush that can wrap around the neck or rest on the chest. “This is something that’s grounding; it helps me feel more in my body,” they say.

Comfort is something that Habbas desires for everyone. “I want people to know this is a safe space for them to be who they are and be welcomed where they’re at,” they say. “If someone comes here who’s upset, I hope we can find something to bring joy to their day.” —PPC

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The aphorism holds true for Carytown’s World of Mirth, where classic toys and diversions – Lego, stuffed animals, board games – share shelf space with creative new offerings, such as Bigfoot Base Camp and a coffee cup-wine glass set aptly labeled “before work” and “after work.”

“World of Mirth has always been a toy store where everyone could come and play,” says owner Thea Brown. “We’ve gone from a small, vintage shop to an internationally known toy store, largely through word of mouth. We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Brown was hired as store manager in 2004 by original owner Kathryn Harvey, who was killed with her husband and children in a home invasion on New Year’s Day 2006. In 2018, Brown purchased the business and set about honoring her friend’s vision. “It was super important [that] the store continue,” Brown says. “It’s her legacy.”

Today, that vision is embodied by brightly painted walls and shelves packed with diversions. Some favorites, like the clapping cymbal monkey, are no longer available. But new options are always coming, like ZipString, a hand-held, USB-chargeable device that rotates a loop of cord for gravity-defying shapes or tricks. Sonny Angels, introduced 20 years ago, have become so popular within the last several years that Brown can’t keep them in stock. “We post on Instagram the day before a shipment is due, and we’ll have a line down the block of people wanting them,” she says.

For a gift appealing to nearly everyone, Brown recommends Lekkid Magical Lights, a set of 38 connectible, glow-in-the-dark pieces. “This can be on an executive’s desk, a game for siblings, something for a teenager,” she says. However, the small pieces aren’t safe for little ones, so Brown suggests “Kitten’s First Moon” by Kevin Henkes. “It’s the sweetest new baby or toddler book ever.”

While World of Mirth has online sales, nothing beats an in-person visit. “There’s plenty of stores you walk in that have no life,” Brown says. “You walk into World of Mirth and think, ‘Wow, this is a cool place.’ I never wake up and think I don’t want to go to work.” —PPC

Gene Landry and his wife, Shari, used to search thrift stores for Lego products, which they would clean and resell on eBay, using the proceeds to buy their own children’s Christmas presents.

“One thing led to another,” Landry says. “We had a milk route, where we’d go to all the thrift shops. Before you knew it, all the kids were involved in separating and sorting Legos in the garage by colors and themes. We got online and kept going from there.”

Landry is the co-founder of The Toy Guys at 4911 W. Broad St., near Willow Lawn. The shop, which is about eight years old, carries new and preowned Lego sets, mini figures and loose bricks, as well as Funko Pop! collectible vinyl figures. A sister store next door, The Card Guys, offers sports and trading cards.

“Lego has stood the test of time,” Landry says. “I was a toy hunter for years – I went to stores all over the state for Transformers, Hot Wheels cars and all that stuff. We started a website, got a warehouse and a couple of retail stores. Natural evolution, really.”

Landry says it’s particularly rewarding when kids come in. “Their eyes get all lit up,” he says. “We can talk the talk because we’re collectors. It’s being able to have that relatability with children. The parents really enjoy that.”

When the holiday season rolls around, Landry says, one Lego theme stands above all others: “Star Wars Legos are always hot, especially the higher-end minifigures or the bigger sets like the Millennium Falcon and the Death Star.”

The store is a family affair. “We’re a family-owned and -operated business,” Landry says, adding that his wife, their three children and even some of their grandchildren are involved. “Always have been, always will be.” —AC