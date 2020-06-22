Safe Maintenance Practices

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

Just as time and tide wait for no one, there are some home repairs that just can’t be put off until the end of a global pandemic. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends postponing all routine maintenance that can be delayed, but if you’re listing your house for sale, it’s important that it be in top condition.

It’s not ideal to have workers inside your home during a major health crisis, but there are things you can do to limit exposure for you and your repairperson.

“During this difficult time, it’s hard to know what sort of electrical work needs to happen immediately and what type of work can be put off to another day,” says Justin Machant, residential project manager for Davis & Green Electrical. “Examples of work that should not be delayed are emergencies involving loss of power to your home or appliances, or if your heating and air systems are not working properly. We advise our customers not to attempt to troubleshoot issues like this themselves, but to call in a professional.”

According to Rick Holtz, H.J. Holtz & Sons’ painting crews are taking extra precautions when entering their customers’ homes. In addition to wearing masks and rubber gloves, “They’re ... spraying their way in and out of a work area with disinfectant,” Holtz says. They’ve also adapted their protocols for working with lead paint, cordoning off their work areas with plastic sheeting.

Appliances on Lakeside’s Tammy Kelley stresses that it’s important to talk with your service provider about your expectations and the realities of the job. “Some repairs are much more difficult when wearing a mask or gloves,” she says. “We will wear them if a customer prefers.”

Be up front with your service provider. Tell them if someone in your household is sick or required to self-quarantine in isolation. “We’re trying to adapt and go with what our customers feel comfortable with while protecting our employees,” says Courtney Gregory, owner of Carroll Plumbing & Heating. “Before a visit, we will screen [customers] to ask if anyone in the household is sick with COVID-19.”

On the day of service, clean and disinfect the work area — especially bathrooms and kitchens — before the repair technician arrives. Maintain social distancing protocols while they are working. And thoroughly clean and disinfect all surfaces in the work area once they’ve gone.