Bon Air resident Rick McCormick has protected the James River for nearly a decade through the James River Association (JRA)’s River Hero Homes program. But now, his desire to save the river for future generations has turned personal.

As he enjoys exploring walking paths near the river, McCormick hopes to share the trails with the newest member of his family when his granddaughter is born this summer.

Flowing through the heart of Richmond, the James River is a hub for play and relaxation for residents like McCormick. Amber Ellis, senior watershed restoration manager at the JRA, urges local families to give back to the river by joining the River Hero Homes program, in which participants reduce pollution from stormwater runoff — one of the river’s biggest threats.

“River Hero Homes provides real ways that are simple that can really create positive change for the James,” Ellis says. “Every little bit makes a difference.”

Comprising nearly 600 homes in the James River watershed, program participants adopt three behaviors from a list of actions including reducing pesticide use, installing a rain barrel or planting native species. In exchange, families receive discounts at participating local gardens and nurseries, as well as a garden flag and a family membership to the James River Association.

Since joining shortly after the program’s launch in 2011, McCormick has gone beyond the suggested behaviors by installing a rain garden and stormwater runoff sidewalk. He says the program can be a springboard for anyone looking to start living more sustainably.

Though the health of the James has improved over the past decade, McCormick encourages residents to continue supporting the River Hero Homes program. Otherwise, progress may weaken.

“It comes back to the old question: If not you, then who will do it?” McCormick asks.

A Growing Movement

Want to garden more sustainably but aren’t sure where to start? Try these 4 tips to make your garden more environmentally friendly.

Water plants early in the morning

By watering before the sun becomes strong, less water will evaporate and more will

go directly to your plants’ roots, explains Amber Ellis of the James River Association. As a result, you may need less water to hydrate your garden.

Use rainwater instead of tap water

You don’t need to install a rain barrel to start watering your plants more sustainably. Placing a bucket outside in the rain will help you catch water that can be put to good use in your garden.

Plant native species

Growing plants that originate in your area provides shelter for animals and insects that call the region home. Ellis recommends black-eyed Susans for a low-maintenance flower native to Richmond.

Compost

Put down the pesticides. Instead, put “trash” to good use by using organic waste, such as kitchen scraps, as fertilizer. In 2016, the James River Association highlighted composting as one of the best ways to protect the James.

Sources: The Micro Gardener, James River Association