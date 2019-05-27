× Expand Mike Ostrander of Discover the James (Photo by Monica Escamilla)

What’s that proverb about teaching someone how to fish?

Ask Mike Ostrander, 54-year-old veteran of the James River — he lives his life by the ancient adage. For 18 years, he has been a professional river guide. What began in 2001 as the James River Fishing School transitioned to Discover the James when Ostrander added wildlife and history expeditions, including a tour for observing bald eagles.

“It’s about people enjoying and sharing the incredible beauty and history of the river,” he says.

Ostrander’s daily schedule varies, but he’s often up at 3 a.m., out on the water catching fish for bait at 4 a.m. and welcoming guests at 7 a.m. For the next eight hours, he leads a group along the James River, often from Huguenot Flatwater to Pony Pasture, or from Richmond Yacht Basin to Deep Bottom and back.

Ventures for blue catfish are scheduled from November through April; shad trips near the Fall Line happen in April; flathead catfish trips take place from June to September. Additionally, Ostrander offers bald eagle observational tours from May until August, family fishing trips by appointment and one “Civil War on the James” tour each summer. (This year, the date is June 2.)

“My favorite part of my job is being on the boat and working with people,” says Ostrander. “And, of course, watching the sunrise.”

An Old Dominion University graduate with an art degree, Ostrander began the journey to his dream job in the 1990s while volunteering in the same role for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. When a friend suggested he become a professional guide, the idea for Discover the James popped into his head, and he got to work.

“Basically, I’m just a fisherman with an art degree,” Ostrander says. “You’ve got to be creative and work hard to survive on the river, which is where I’m pretty sure I’m supposed to be.”