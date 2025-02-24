Changed for Good

Attributed to the newspaper mogul William Randolph Hearst, the phrase “If it bleeds, it leads” has represented the prevailing media philosophy in the United States since since the 1890s. In today’s hyperconnected world, that means people tend to see a lot of coverage about crime and view the world pessimistically because of it, despite dramatic declines in both violent and property crimes over the past 30 years, according to Pew Research.

However, perhaps the popularity of dance TikToks, Poppy the pygmy hippo, kitten memes, #payitforward, “The Great British Baking Show” and the Good News Movement presage a future where people focus on the positive. Like nudging a mirror for a different view or zooming a lens to change a camera’s focus, we could adjust our perspective by emphasizing the happier headlines instead of wallowing in the worst.

One way of flipping the script is to recognize and celebrate the expertise, leadership, service, determination and sheer hard work happening all around us — arguably much more often than those bleeding leads. Many Richmond region organizations present awards designed to “catch people doing things right,” in the words of the renowned leadership coach and “One Minute Manager” author Ken Blanchard. Thanks to the efforts of ChamberRVA, the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond, the Office of the Governor, Richmond Region Tourism and so many others, we have ample examples of ordinary people and organizations doing extraordinary work for the good of the community.

Here we are highlighting four honorees who, in keeping with this issue’s theme, make a difference today and strive to shape a better future. They are ambassadors for a city full of changemakers; look for more on each program’s website and in our weekly Sunday Story.

Aimee Selleck

Vision: Universal access to the resources needed to survive and to thrive

With a nearly decade-long career spanning science education, youth programming, trail conservation, behavioral health services and volunteer coordination, Aimee Selleck’s professional path has been anything but linear. But now that the Virginia Commonwealth University grad is working for her alma mater — and earning a master’s degree there — it feels like her career has come full circle.

Selleck is the student employment manager at VCU, where she helps her fellow Rams access part-time and seasonal jobs to meet their financial needs and other goals. She also manages a free student resource for career clothing called the Suit Yourself Closet alongside a staff of students. “I get to be surrounded by incredible students, team members and campus partners, so I feel very lucky,” Selleck says.

Her efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. She was recently recognized as the Young Professional of the Year at Chamber RVA’s 2024 Icons Awards, which spotlights young professionals who embody leadership, vision and a passion for progress.

Selleck has been working at VCU since 2021 and started pursuing a master’s degree in public administration in 2022. She’s also finishing up an EMT program — all in the name of serving her community.

“I’m working toward learning and developing myself so I can better serve,” she says. “That’s the reason I ventured down the emergency medical services pathway: to be able to better support the community at critical moments of need, like others who have inspired me, especially since those times of need will only continue to grow and evolve.”

Canadian by birth, Selleck has spent most of her life in the Richmond region, and she has high hopes for her hometown. “I believe that a vision for Richmond has to be one where every community member — and particularly those who are afforded less systemic, institutional and/or interpersonal power — can access the things they need to survive and to thrive. I'd like to see the city develop in ways that ensure all folks have access to affordable housing, food security, accessible and affirming health care, quality education at all levels, reliable public transportation, supportive and meaningful employment with a living wage, and community spaces that support connections. I envision Richmond as a place where people should come before profit, where we’re building together a more just society, where care is the priority.”

The Icons Awards

Presented by ChamberRVA, the Icons Awards recognize businesses and young professionals under age 40 who are driving change in the Richmond region. Nominations open in August, and the awards are presented in November. Meet more 2024 winners at chamberrva.com/icons-awards.

Bezawit Getachew Mulatu

Vision: Effective policies that ensure equitable access to health care for all

As a senior premed and pre-law student at the University of Richmond, Bezawit Getachew Mulatu is driven by a desire to improve the lives of people with visual impairments. It’s a calling that began when she was a child in Ethiopia with an uncorrected refractive error — the leading cause of vision impairment in children and adults around the world. As she grew older, Mulatu realized just how many people in her community suffered from preventable vision problems and how significantly it affected their lives.

“Struggling to read, lacking access to basic educational resources and finding it difficult to obtain essential medical information in our local languages — these were not just my personal experiences but reflections of the larger barriers so many around me faced,” says Mulatu, who moved to Richmond in 2021 to pursue her degrees.

Although she’s still an undergrad, Mulatu already boasts an impressive track record of research and projects focused on promoting inclusivity for people with disabilities, particularly the visually impaired. Her book, “Basic Life Support,” which will be published in Ethiopia in multiple languages, is designed to make critical medical information more accessible. Another project, called “Tactile Translations,” aims to address the gaps between the legal protections promised to blind patients and the realities they face in health care settings. And most recently, she’s been working on a project that’s reimagining the UR campus for students with visual impairments.

In addition to her work on campus, Mulatu is gaining on-the-ground experience as an EMT, volunteering as a clinician in a free clinic and spending time at a local hospital. “These roles have given me a firsthand look at how medicine often fails to address the full scope of what a patient experiences,” she says. In November, Mulatu was recognized with a 2024 Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Award, which spotlights outstanding volunteer efforts.

After graduating later this year, Mulatu plans to attend graduate school in the U.S., then establish a base in Ethiopia while exploring opportunities around the world. “I hope to work on ways to contribute to systematic changes that improve eye care delivery in developing countries, ensuring that more people have access to the care they need to prevent vision loss,” she says. She also plans to pursue a law degree, noting, “These disciplines are not mutually exclusive, and by bridging this gap, I believe we can create more effective policies that ensure equitable access to health care for all, particularly for underserved communities.”

Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards

The annual awards program spotlights outstanding volunteer efforts on behalf of Virginians across the commonwealth. Nominations are open from April through June. See more 2024 honorees at servevirginia.org/news-and-events/2024-governors-awards/.

Tamra Gore

Vision: Encourage people to experience the city

Don’t underestimate the power of tequila as a catalyst for great ideas. Just ask Richmond native Tamra Gore, who launched her business, RVA Explore Tour, with a wildly successful margarita tour on Cinco de Mayo in 2023. She and her crew haven’t taken a weekend off since.

“RVA, especially at this time, is the perfect place for explorers like me,” says Gore, who was recently honored with the Rising Community Impact Award at the 2024 BLK RVA Community Awards. “New wineries, food spots, breweries, events, festivals, music scenes, artwork and more are emerging — not to mention all the established history the city already has. I wanted to create a safe, celebratory space where people can come together and enjoy all that the city has to offer.”

With outings focused on everything from murals and tacky lights to rooftop bars, RVA Explore Tour offers something for everyone. But the variety isn’t the only thing that helps the group stand out from other tour companies. “We are way more than transportation — we're an experience,” Gore says. “Each of our rides are built in with a driver and an enthusiastic host. The host is your personal hype man who takes pictures, hosts personalized games and gives away prizes. Our hosts also DJ, so you don’t have to worry about the music.”

As a Black business owner, Gore makes it a priority to highlight other Black-owned businesses in town and to celebrate Black history and culture. She partners with several Black businesses (The Riviere, Penny’s Wine Shop, Plant Shops, Resolution Winery in Petersburg, Bite by Bite & Co., Autum Restaurant & Lounge, Brookland Park Flowers & Gifts, and the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia) as a way to support and promote them. RVA Explore’s Black history tours, hosted in partnership with local civil rights activist and historian Gary Flowers, are other popular options.

“Our company helps shape the minds of many, showing anyone who rides that RVA is a beautiful place to experience,” Gore says. “Oftentimes we host riders from other states and even other countries who know nothing about the city. Even more often we have RVA natives who have never seen some of the places that we frequent on our bus. Regardless of the background, our goal is always to encourage people to experience the city. To explore the city. To appreciate the city. And to be proud of the city.”

BLK RVA Community Awards

An initiative of Richmond Region Tourism, the BLK RVA Community Awards showcase the achievements of Black businesses, programs and individuals in promoting Black culture, heritage and tourism. The inaugural awards were presented in August 2024; nominations are expected to open in the spring with public voting in July. Meet more winners at visitblkrva.com/awards-ty.

Ryan Conway

Vision: Sharing high-quality teaching strategies to inspire current and future teachers

The best teachers never stop learning, which is why Glen Allen High School’s Ryan Conway is heading to Asia to study teaching methods there. The social studies teacher, who also serves as the director of the school’s Center for Education and Human Development, recently secured a $14,900 grant from the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond to support his project.

After being nominated by a parent and student for an R.E.B. Award for Teaching Excellence, Conway says receiving the news of the grant was emotional. “When they came to give me the award, I was in the middle of teaching,” he remembers. “I’m not going to lie, I started tearing up when [Superintendent] Dr. Cashwell was reading the award description. I absolutely love teaching, and it was an honor to be recognized as a good teacher in front of my students. They were cheering, and it was a special moment.”

Conway’s goal is to travel to Japan, South Korea and Singapore, which all rank in the top six countries for math and reading literacy and are known for their cutting-edge teacher preparatory programs. He plans to visit schools and colleges to observe and learn about their teaching strategies and how they prepare and professionally develop teachers. “I am specifically interested in observing high-quality engagement strategies to bring back to my classroom and also disseminate to current and future teachers,” he says.

Conway notes that many schools in these countries recognize the specific challenges of teaching Generation Alpha (those born starting in 2010), with their unique focus on technology and artificial intelligence. He says he’s excited by the opportunity to see how educators in these other countries are dealing with common issues such as the overreliance on technology and social media and the lack of engagement that can result.

“My passion is the art of teaching,” Conway says, remarking on his commitment to influencing the future generation of teachers. After 23 years in education, he’s noticed a lack of interest in education careers — and that’s something he hopes to change using his newfound knowledge. “My enthusiasm and love for my job help inspire my students to see what a rewarding career teaching can be.”

R.E.B. Awards for Teaching Excellence

This program of the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond rewards inspiring classroom performances by public school teachers with cash grants to support professional development activities. Nominations for the 2025 program are open now; recipients will be announced in November. See the other 2024 winners at cfrichmond.org/news/REBAwardsTeachingExcellence.