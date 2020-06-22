Referred Realtors

Photo via Getty Images
To compile our first Referred Realtor list, we sent an email survey to 6,408 Richmond magazine subscribers and 5,012 agents from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors, asking them to share three Realtors they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. These 52 agents received the most votes.
Karen Berkness
Joyner Fine Properties
319 Maple Ave.
804-513-0995
Connie Byers
Joyner Fine Properties
2727 Enterprise Pkwy, Suite 200
804-869-3314
Joe Cafarella
River Fox Realty
4803 Forest Hill Ave.
804-212-7507
Lisa Caperton
The Steele Group Sotheby’s International Realty
6726 Patterson Ave.
804-690-8863
Ernie Chamberlain
George: A Real Estate Group at Hometown Realty
114 N. Third St.
804-921-4307
Nancy Cheely
Joyner Fine Properties
319 Maple Ave.
804-334-8116
Cabell Childress
Cabell Childress Group of Long & Foster
11225 Nuckols Road
804-340-7000
Suzanne Cline
Village Concepts Realty Group
2603 Anderson Highway, Powhatan
804-901-1193
Jenni Comer
Jenni & Co. Residential Real Estate
13310 Midlothian Turnpike
804-205-7238
John Daylor
John Daylor Team, Joyner Fine Properties
10136 W. Broad St.
804-612-0190
Susan Derco
Long & Foster
3428 Pump Road
804-399-2105
Jennie Dotts
Virginia Properties, Long & Foster
412 Libbie Ave.
804-370-6565
Jim Dunn
Joyner Fine Properties
319 Maple Ave.
804-864-8879
Susan S. Fisher
Virginia Properties, Long & Foster
412 Libbie Ave.
804-338-3378
Mahood Fonville
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
420 N. Ridge Road
804-389-3636
Dara Friedlander
Re/Max Today
4333 Cox Road
804-360-9164
Patrick Gee
Long & Foster
8411 Patterson Ave.
804-393-1038
Paul Gee
Long & Foster
8411 Patterson Ave., Suite B
804-822-3220
Clayton Gits
Mission Realty
3701 Cox Road
804-833-9298
Mark Goad
Coach House Realty
2400 Old Brick Road, Suite 102
804-358-3684
Faith Greenwood
Long & Foster, Christie’s International Real Estate
2800 Buford Road, Suite 105
804-240-7879
Tucker Greer
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
5808 Grove Ave.
804-310-5897
Sally Hawthorne
Hawthorne & Hatcher, Joyner Fine Properties
319 Maple Ave.
804-357-2109
hawthorneandhatcher.joynerfineproperties.com
Neil Hodge
Small & Associates Real Estate
5413 Patterson Ave., Suite 200
804-456-6000
Matt Jarreau
George: A Real Estate Group at Hometown Realty
114 N. Third St.
804-306-9019
Sarah Jarvis
One South Realty Group
2314 W. Main St.
804-356-4700
Tammy Johnson
Tammy L. Johnson & Associates, Coach House Realty
3900 Westerre Parkway, Suite 300
804-241-0700
Sarah Landrum
Coach House Realty
3900 Westerre Parkway, Suite 300
804-357-2270
Andrea Levine
One South Realty Group
2314 W. Main St.
804-647-2828
Dianne Long
Napier Realtors ERA
14361 Sommerville Court
804-334-3041
Jean Longest
Long & Foster
409 Strawberry St.
804-873-5036
Shane Lott
Lott Realty Group at Rashkind Saunders & Co.
1500 Forest Ave., Suite 115
804-382-8352
Daphne MacDougal
Shaw McDougall Realtors, Joyner Fine Properties
319 Maple Ave.
804-399-5842
Ryan Medlin
The Ryan Medlin Team, RE/MAX Commonwealth
7201 Glen Forest Drive
804-564-1092
ryanmedlin.homesinrichmond.com
John Pace
The Pace of Richmond, Keller Williams
6806 Paragon Place, Suite 300
804-937-9806
Beth Pretty
The Pretty Team, Keller Williams Midlothian
15871 City View Drive, Suite 120
804-922-6243
Graham Rashkind
Rashkind Saunders & Co.
1500 Forest Ave., Suite 115
804-467-1229
Sallie Rhett
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
5808 Grove Ave.
804-399-6384
David Riley
Re/MAX Commonwealth
7201 Glen Forest Drive
804-337-1809
Brad Ruckart
Ruckart Real Estate Group, Keller Williams
6806 Paragon Place, Suite 300
804-909-2346
Jennie Barrett Shaw
Shaw MacDougall Realtors, Joyner Fine Properties
319 Maple Ave.
804-399-9190
Chris Small
Small & Associates Real Estate
5413 Patterson Ave., Suite 200
804-353-1250, ext. 101
Anne Soffee
Small & Associates Real Estate
5413 Patterson Ave., Suite 200
804-353-1250, ext. 102
Cathy Strobel
Virginia Capital Real Estate
1106 N. Thompson St.
804-247-4483
Patrick Sullivan
ReRVA, One South Realty Group
2314 W. Main St.
804-397-5078
Suzanne Super
Hometown Realty
111 S. Railroad Ave., Ashland
804-543-4533
John Thiel
The Thiel-Morris Team, Long & Foster
5702 Grove Ave.
804-410-4663
Alexis Thompson
River Fox Realty
4803 Forest Hill Ave.
804-627-3803
Meg Traynham
Long & Foster
5702 Grove Ave.
804-356-9045
Ann Vandersyde
Virginia Properties, Long & Foster
412 Libbie Ave.
804-683-3809
Lacy Williams
Joyner Fine Properties
319 Maple Ave.
804-389-3722
Jamie Younger
Virginia Properties, Long & Foster
412 Libbie Ave.
804-287-4666