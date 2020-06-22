Referred Realtors

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

To compile our first Referred Realtor list, we sent an email survey to 6,408 Richmond magazine subscribers and 5,012 agents from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors, asking them to share three Realtors they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. These 52 agents received the most votes.

Karen Berkness

Joyner Fine Properties

319 Maple Ave.

804-513-0995

karenberkness.com

Connie Byers

Joyner Fine Properties

2727 Enterprise Pkwy, Suite 200

804-869-3314

conniebyers.com

Joe Cafarella

River Fox Realty

4803 Forest Hill Ave.

804-212-7507

riverfoxrealty.com

Lisa Caperton

The Steele Group Sotheby’s International Realty

6726 Patterson Ave.

804-690-8863

thesteelegroupsir.com

Ernie Chamberlain

George: A Real Estate Group at Hometown Realty

114 N. Third St.

804-921-4307

georgerva.com

Nancy Cheely

Joyner Fine Properties

319 Maple Ave.

804-334-8116

nancycheely.com

Cabell Childress

Cabell Childress Group of Long & Foster

11225 Nuckols Road

804-340-7000

cabellchildress.com

Suzanne Cline

Village Concepts Realty Group

2603 Anderson Highway, Powhatan

804-901-1193

villagesells.com

Jenni Comer

Jenni & Co. Residential Real Estate

13310 Midlothian Turnpike

804-205-7238

jenniandco.com

John Daylor

John Daylor Team, Joyner Fine Properties

10136 W. Broad St.

804-612-0190

johndaylor.com

Susan Derco

Long & Foster

3428 Pump Road

804-399-2105

longandfoster.com

Jennie Dotts

Virginia Properties, Long & Foster

412 Libbie Ave.

804-370-6565

longandfoster.com

Jim Dunn

Joyner Fine Properties

319 Maple Ave.

804-864-8879

jimdunnhomes.com

Susan S. Fisher

Virginia Properties, Long & Foster

412 Libbie Ave.

804-338-3378

susanfishersellshomes.com

Mahood Fonville

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

420 N. Ridge Road

804-389-3636

mahoodfonville.com

Dara Friedlander

Re/Max Today

4333 Cox Road

804-360-9164

daraf.remaxagent.com

Patrick Gee

Long & Foster

8411 Patterson Ave.

804-393-1038

longandfoster.com

Paul Gee

Long & Foster

8411 Patterson Ave., Suite B

804-822-3220

longandfoster.com

Clayton Gits

Mission Realty

3701 Cox Road

804-833-9298

missionrealty.com

Mark Goad

Coach House Realty

2400 Old Brick Road, Suite 102

804-358-3684

markgoad.realtor

Faith Greenwood

Long & Foster, Christie’s International Real Estate

2800 Buford Road, Suite 105

804-240-7879

longandfoster.com

Tucker Greer

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

5808 Grove Ave.

804-310-5897

srmfre.com

Sally Hawthorne

Hawthorne & Hatcher, Joyner Fine Properties

319 Maple Ave.

804-357-2109

hawthorneandhatcher.joynerfineproperties.com

Neil Hodge

Small & Associates Real Estate

5413 Patterson Ave., Suite 200

804-456-6000

neil.thervalife.com

Matt Jarreau

George: A Real Estate Group at Hometown Realty

114 N. Third St.

804-306-9019

georgerva.com

Sarah Jarvis

One South Realty Group

2314 W. Main St.

804-356-4700

onesouthrealty.com

Tammy Johnson

Tammy L. Johnson & Associates, Coach House Realty

3900 Westerre Parkway, Suite 300

804-241-0700

soldbytammyjohnson.com

Sarah Landrum

Coach House Realty

3900 Westerre Parkway, Suite 300

804-357-2270

landrumrva.com

Andrea Levine

One South Realty Group

2314 W. Main St.

804-647-2828

andrealevine.com

Dianne Long

Napier Realtors ERA

14361 Sommerville Court

804-334-3041

diannelong.com

Jean Longest

Long & Foster

409 Strawberry St.

804-873-5036

longandfoster.com

Shane Lott

Lott Realty Group at Rashkind Saunders & Co.

1500 Forest Ave., Suite 115

804-382-8352

lottrealtygroup.com

Daphne MacDougal

Shaw McDougall Realtors, Joyner Fine Properties

319 Maple Ave.

804-399-5842

shawmacdougall.com

Ryan Medlin

The Ryan Medlin Team, RE/MAX Commonwealth

7201 Glen Forest Drive

804-564-1092

ryanmedlin.homesinrichmond.com

John Pace

The Pace of Richmond, Keller Williams

6806 Paragon Place, Suite 300

804-937-9806

thepaceofrichmond.com

Beth Pretty

The Pretty Team, Keller Williams Midlothian

15871 City View Drive, Suite 120

804-922-6243

theprettyteam.com

Graham Rashkind

Rashkind Saunders & Co.

1500 Forest Ave., Suite 115

804-467-1229

rashkindsaunders.com

Sallie Rhett

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

5808 Grove Ave.

804-399-6384

srmfre.com

David Riley

Re/MAX Commonwealth

7201 Glen Forest Drive

804-337-1809

rileyshomesearch.com

Brad Ruckart

Ruckart Real Estate Group, Keller Williams

6806 Paragon Place, Suite 300

804-909-2346

ruckartre.com

Jennie Barrett Shaw

Shaw MacDougall Realtors, Joyner Fine Properties

319 Maple Ave.

804-399-9190

shawmacdougall.com

Chris Small

Small & Associates Real Estate

5413 Patterson Ave., Suite 200

804-353-1250, ext. 101

thervalife.com

Anne Soffee

Small & Associates Real Estate

5413 Patterson Ave., Suite 200

804-353-1250, ext. 102

thervalife.com

Cathy Strobel

Virginia Capital Real Estate

1106 N. Thompson St.

804-247-4483

virginiacapitalrealty.com

Patrick Sullivan

ReRVA, One South Realty Group

2314 W. Main St.

804-397-5078

rerva.com

Suzanne Super

Hometown Realty

111 S. Railroad Ave., Ashland

804-543-4533

hometownrealtyservices.com

John Thiel

The Thiel-Morris Team, Long & Foster

5702 Grove Ave.

804-410-4663

thielmorristeam.com

Alexis Thompson

River Fox Realty

4803 Forest Hill Ave.

804-627-3803

riverfoxrealty.com

Meg Traynham

Long & Foster

5702 Grove Ave.

804-356-9045

longandfoster.com

Ann Vandersyde

Virginia Properties, Long & Foster

412 Libbie Ave.

804-683-3809

longandfoster.com

Lacy Williams

Joyner Fine Properties

319 Maple Ave.

804-389-3722

lacywilliams.com

Jamie Younger

Virginia Properties, Long & Foster

412 Libbie Ave.

804-287-4666

longandfoster.com