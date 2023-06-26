Referred Realtors 2023

Illustration via Getty Images
In March, we distributed our Referred Real Estate Agent survey to 3,759 Richmond magazine subscribers and 5,583 Realtors from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors. We invited both groups to share the names of three real estate agents they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. The agents listed below earned the most votes.
Brandon Allen
River City Elite Properties
804-245-9119
Marlene Austin
ICON Realty Group
804-437-1253
Khaliyah Barakhyahu
New Canaan Properties, eXp Realty
804-869-9416
Amy Beem
Samson Properties
804-516-1007
Shana Bloom
Bloom Real Estate
804-767-2627
Richard Buckingham
Long & Foster
804-370-2412
Jason Burke
Long & Foster
804-291-6676
Rhonda Carroll
One South Realty Group
804-815-0642
Amy Chalk
Napier ERA
804-677-7620
Bryan Chalk
Napier ERA
804-405-6523
Nancy Cheely
Sotheby’s International Realty
804-334-8116
Mark Cipolletti
Keller Williams Richmond West
804-349-6463
Leah Coleman
Icon Realty Group
804-484-2018
Angie Cooper
River Fox Realty
804-986-2133
Mary Davenport
The Davenport Team — Sothesby’s International Realty
804-405-9316
John Daylor
The John Daylor Team — Joyner Fine Properties
804-347-1122
Ainsley Dillon
The Kerzanet Group
804-937-8016
Ayannah Edwards
Keller Williams Realty
804-665-4380
Wes Fertig
Joyner Fine Properties
804-339-7722
Elizabeth Ford
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin and Fonville
804-629-9665
Jaimee Fulton
Providence Hill RE
804-931-3071
Page George
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-402-4565
Debbie Gibbs
Sotheby’s International Realty
804-402-2024
Mark Goad
The Good Life RVA
804-358-3684
Beth Goldsmith
Long & Foster
804-937-3991
Judy Graffum
Harvest Realty
804-334-5307
Meg Grymes
The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty
804-625-2533
Elizabeth Hagen
Joyner Fine Properties
804-241-6156
Michael Halloran
NextHome Advantage
804-304-8716
michaelhalloran.nexthomeadvantageagents.com
Lauryn Haynie
Nest Realty
804-246-3037
Anniemarie Hensley
Team Hensley — Compass
804-221-4365
Erin Hungerford
Long & Foster
804-243-4663
viewrichmondhomes.com
Matt Jarreau
George: A Real Estate Group — Hometown Realty
804-306-9019
Tricia Kinder
Fathom Realty
804-944-5770
Joseph King
Long & Foster — Grove
804-690-0718
Josh Lee
Ruckart Real Estate
804-437-2319
Tonya Leeper
Keller Williams
804-662-0470
Robin Levey
Long & Foster — Grove
804-516-5590
Dianne Long
Napier Realtors ERA
804-334-3041
Saima Mamoon
Long & Foster — Ashland
804-402-7867
Marguerite Mankins
The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty
804-382-7460
Kathie McCann
Long & Foster
804-347-0463
Debbie J. McGee
Long & Foster — Village of Midlothian
804-338-7670
Teresa Melton
Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty
804-334-7560
James Nay
River City Elite Properties
804-704-1944
Ethan Oates
CapCenter
804-662-0287
John Pace
The Pace of Richmond — Keller Williams
804-545-6610
Ann Parsons
Long & Foster — Grove
804-288-8888
Holly Phillips
Azalea D. Realty
804-621-2383
Ali Poore
Blake & Ali Poore Team — Compass
804-955-8392
Blake Poore
Blake & Ali Poore Team — Compass
804-908-1438
Monica Rose
Linchpin Real Estate Group
757-768-0387
Sheri Rosner
Virginia Properties — Long & Foster
804-229-5508
Lee Ann Ruby
Napier Realtors ERA
804-651-9281
Cathy Saunders
Long & Foster
804-288-8888
Dave Seibert
Dave Seibert Real Estate Group — Long & Foster
804-201-7220
Mary Self
The Kerzanet Group
804-304-6466
Lollie Shankle
Long & Foster
804-855-4222
Jennie Barrett Shaw
Sotheby’s International Realty
804-399-9190
Sarah Kate Shepherd
Long & Foster — Grove
804-288-8888
Phillip Skaggs
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-304-1395
Chris Small
Small & Associates Real Estate
804-350-0879
Cory Smith
KW Metro Center
804-461-6876
Alicia Kim Soekawa
The Collaborative
804-596-9138
Sherri Spragg
ICON Realty
804-931-1777
Brittanie Stanley
The Blake and Ali Poore Team — Compass
804-627-3728
Karen Stephens
Long & Foster — Grove
804-514-4769
Donna Stewart
Liz Moore & Associates
804-357-2082
Rex Sullivan
The Rex Sullivan Team — Hometown Realty
804-651-8958
rsullivan.hometownrealtyservices.com
Amy Tesauro
Linchpin Real Estate Group
804-467-1881
Treva Thomas
The Jenny Maraghy Team — Compass
804-334-4735
Alexis Thompson
River Fox Realty
804-887-0700
Reagan Tomlinson
Compass
804-664-3904
Meg Traynham
Long & Foster
804-356-9045
Ann VanderSyde
Virginia Properties — Long & Foster
804-683-3809
Margaret Wade
Long & Foster
804-212-7185
Jennifer Walker
The Kerzanet Group
804-482-9985
Alease Washington
ICON Realty Group
804-519-7840
Marianna Wiley
One South Realty Group
540-476-2915