Referred Realtors 2023

In March, we distributed our Referred Real Estate Agent survey to 3,759 Richmond magazine subscribers and 5,583 Realtors from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors. We invited both groups to share the names of three real estate agents they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. The agents listed below earned the most votes.

Brandon Allen

River City Elite Properties

804-245-9119

rivercityeliteproperties.com

Marlene Austin

ICON Realty Group

804-437-1253

marlenesellsrvahomes.com

Khaliyah Barakhyahu

New Canaan Properties, eXp Realty

804-869-9416

newcanaanproperties.com

Amy Beem

Samson Properties

804-516-1007

amybeemrichmondrealtor.com

Shana Bloom

Bloom Real Estate

804-767-2627

bloomrealestate.com

Richard Buckingham

Long & Foster

804-370-2412

longandfoster.com

Jason Burke

Long & Foster

804-291-6676

longandfoster.com

Rhonda Carroll

One South Realty Group

804-815-0642

onesouthrealty.com

Amy Chalk

Napier ERA

804-677-7620

chalkhomes.com

Bryan Chalk

Napier ERA

804-405-6523

chalkhomes.com

Nancy Cheely

Sotheby’s International Realty

804-334-8116

sothesbyrealty.com

Mark Cipolletti

Keller Williams Richmond West

804-349-6463

searchrvahomes.com

Leah Coleman

Icon Realty Group

804-484-2018

leahcoleman.com

Angie Cooper

River Fox Realty

804-986-2133

riverfoxrealty.com

Mary Davenport

The Davenport Team — Sothesby’s International Realty

804-405-9316

davenportteamrva.com

John Daylor

The John Daylor Team — Joyner Fine Properties

804-347-1122

johndaylor.com

Ainsley Dillon

The Kerzanet Group

804-937-8016

dillongroupre.com

Ayannah Edwards

Keller Williams Realty

804-665-4380

ayannahedwards.kw.com

Wes Fertig

Joyner Fine Properties

804-339-7722

wesfertig.com

Elizabeth Ford

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin and Fonville

804-629-9665

srmfre.com

Jaimee Fulton

Providence Hill RE

804-931-3071

phrehomes.com

Page George

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-402-4565

maisonvirginia.com

Debbie Gibbs

Sotheby’s International Realty

804-402-2024

sothebysrealty.com

Mark Goad

The Good Life RVA

804-358-3684

thegoodliferva.com

Beth Goldsmith

Long & Foster

804-937-3991

longandfoster.com

Judy Graffum

Harvest Realty

804-334-5307

judygraffum.com

Meg Grymes

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty

804-625-2533

thesteelegroupsir.com

Elizabeth Hagen

Joyner Fine Properties

804-241-6156

elizabethhagenrealestate.com

Michael Halloran

NextHome Advantage

804-304-8716

michaelhalloran.nexthomeadvantageagents.com

Lauryn Haynie

Nest Realty

804-246-3037

lovetherivercity.com

Anniemarie Hensley

Team Hensley — Compass

804-221-4365

teamhensley.com

Erin Hungerford

Long & Foster

804-243-4663

viewrichmondhomes.com

Matt Jarreau

George: A Real Estate Group — Hometown Realty

804-306-9019

georgerva.com

Tricia Kinder

Fathom Realty

804-944-5770

triciakinder.fathomrealty.com

Joseph King

Long & Foster — Grove

804-690-0718

longandfoster.com

Josh Lee

Ruckart Real Estate

804-437-2319

ruckartre.com

Tonya Leeper

Keller Williams

804-662-0470

tlrealtyrva.com

Robin Levey

Long & Foster — Grove

804-516-5590

longandfoster.com

Dianne Long

Napier Realtors ERA

804-334-3041

diannelong.com

Saima Mamoon

Long & Foster — Ashland

804-402-7867

longandfoster.com

Marguerite Mankins

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty

804-382-7460

thesteelegroupsir.com

Kathie McCann

Long & Foster

804-347-0463

longandfoster.com

Debbie J. McGee

Long & Foster — Village of Midlothian

804-338-7670

longandfoster.com

Teresa Melton

Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty

804-334-7560

tmeltonrealestate.com

James Nay

River City Elite Properties

804-704-1944

jamesnay.com

Ethan Oates

CapCenter

804-662-0287

capcenter.com

John Pace

The Pace of Richmond — Keller Williams

804-545-6610

pacerichmond.com

Ann Parsons

Long & Foster — Grove

804-288-8888

longandfoster.com

Holly Phillips

Azalea D. Realty

804-621-2383

azaleadrealty.com

Ali Poore

Blake & Ali Poore Team — Compass

804-955-8392

blakeandalipooreteam.com

Blake Poore

Blake & Ali Poore Team — Compass

804-908-1438

blakeandalipooreteam.com

Monica Rose

Linchpin Real Estate Group

757-768-0387

linchpinrealestate.com

Sheri Rosner

Virginia Properties — Long & Foster

804-229-5508

longandfoster.com/SheriRosner

Lee Ann Ruby

Napier Realtors ERA

804-651-9281

lruby.com

Cathy Saunders

Long & Foster

804-288-8888

longandfoster.com

Dave Seibert

Dave Seibert Real Estate Group — Long & Foster

804-201-7220

longandfoster.com

Mary Self

The Kerzanet Group

804-304-6466

dillongroupre.com

Lollie Shankle

Long & Foster

804-855-4222

longandfoster.com

Jennie Barrett Shaw

Sotheby’s International Realty

804-399-9190

sothebysrealty.com

Sarah Kate Shepherd

Long & Foster — Grove

804-288-8888

longandfoster.com

Phillip Skaggs

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-304-1395

maisonvirginia.com

Chris Small

Small & Associates Real Estate

804-350-0879

smallre.net

Cory Smith

KW Metro Center

804-461-6876

srg.team

Alicia Kim Soekawa

The Collaborative

804-596-9138

thecollaborativere.com

Sherri Spragg

ICON Realty

804-931-1777

iconrealtyrva.com

Brittanie Stanley

The Blake and Ali Poore Team — Compass

804-627-3728

blakeandalipooreteam.com

Karen Stephens

Long & Foster — Grove

804-514-4769

longandfoster.com

Donna Stewart

Liz Moore & Associates

804-357-2082

lizmoore.com

Rex Sullivan

The Rex Sullivan Team — Hometown Realty

804-651-8958

rsullivan.hometownrealtyservices.com

Amy Tesauro

Linchpin Real Estate Group

804-467-1881

linchpinrealestate.com

Treva Thomas

The Jenny Maraghy Team — Compass

804-334-4735

jennymaraghyteam.com

Alexis Thompson

River Fox Realty

804-887-0700

riverfoxrealty.com

Reagan Tomlinson

Compass

804-664-3904

compass.com

Meg Traynham

Long & Foster

804-356-9045

megsellshomes.com

Ann VanderSyde

Virginia Properties — Long & Foster

804-683-3809

longandfoster.com

Margaret Wade

Long & Foster

804-212-7185

longandfoster.com

Jennifer Walker

The Kerzanet Group

804-482-9985

dilliongroupre.com

Alease Washington

ICON Realty Group

804-519-7840

iconrealtyrva.com

Marianna Wiley

One South Realty Group

540-476-2915

onesouthrealty.com