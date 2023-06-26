Referred Realtors 2023

Richmond-area pros recommended by clients and colleagues

In March, we distributed our Referred Real Estate Agent survey to 3,759 Richmond magazine subscribers and 5,583 Realtors from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors. We invited both groups to share the names of three real estate agents they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. The agents listed below earned the most votes.

Brandon Allen 

River City Elite Properties 

804-245-9119 

rivercityeliteproperties.com 

Marlene Austin  

ICON Realty Group 

804-437-1253 

marlenesellsrvahomes.com

Khaliyah Barakhyahu 

New Canaan Properties, eXp Realty 

804-869-9416 

newcanaanproperties.com 

Amy Beem 

Samson Properties 

804-516-1007 

amybeemrichmondrealtor.com 

Shana Bloom  

Bloom Real Estate 

804-767-2627 

bloomrealestate.com 

Richard Buckingham 

Long & Foster 

804-370-2412 

longandfoster.com 

Jason Burke 

Long & Foster 

804-291-6676 

longandfoster.com 

Rhonda Carroll 

One South Realty Group 

804-815-0642 

onesouthrealty.com 

Amy Chalk 

Napier ERA 

804-677-7620 

chalkhomes.com 

Bryan Chalk 

Napier ERA 

804-405-6523 

chalkhomes.com 

Nancy Cheely  

Sotheby’s International Realty 

804-334-8116 

sothesbyrealty.com 

Mark Cipolletti 

Keller Williams Richmond West 

804-349-6463 

searchrvahomes.com 

Leah Coleman 

Icon Realty Group 

804-484-2018 

leahcoleman.com 

Angie Cooper 

River Fox Realty 

804-986-2133 

riverfoxrealty.com 

Mary Davenport 

The Davenport Team — Sothesby’s International Realty 

804-405-9316 

davenportteamrva.com  

John Daylor 

The John Daylor Team — Joyner Fine Properties 

804-347-1122 

johndaylor.com

Ainsley Dillon  

The Kerzanet Group  

804-937-8016 

dillongroupre.com 

Ayannah Edwards 

Keller Williams Realty 

804-665-4380 

ayannahedwards.kw.com 

Wes Fertig 

Joyner Fine Properties 

804-339-7722 

wesfertig.com 

Elizabeth Ford

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin and Fonville 

804-629-9665

srmfre.com

Jaimee Fulton 

Providence Hill RE 

804-931-3071 

phrehomes.com 

Page George 

Maison Real Estate Boutique 

804-402-4565 

maisonvirginia.com  

Debbie Gibbs  

Sotheby’s International Realty 

804-402-2024 

sothebysrealty.com  

Mark Goad 

The Good Life RVA 

804-358-3684 

thegoodliferva.com 

Beth Goldsmith 

Long & Foster 

804-937-3991 

longandfoster.com

Judy Graffum

Harvest Realty 

804-334-5307 

judygraffum.com 

Meg Grymes 

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty 

804-625-2533 

thesteelegroupsir.com 

Elizabeth Hagen 

Joyner Fine Properties 

804-241-6156 

elizabethhagenrealestate.com 

Michael Halloran 

NextHome Advantage 

804-304-8716 

michaelhalloran.nexthomeadvantageagents.com 

Lauryn Haynie

Nest Realty

804-246-3037

lovetherivercity.com 

Anniemarie Hensley 

Team Hensley — Compass 

804-221-4365 

teamhensley.com 

Erin Hungerford 

Long & Foster 

804-243-4663 

viewrichmondhomes.com 

Matt Jarreau  

George: A Real Estate Group — Hometown Realty 

804-306-9019  

georgerva.com 

Tricia Kinder

Fathom Realty 

804-944-5770 

triciakinder.fathomrealty.com 

Joseph King

Long & Foster — Grove 

804-690-0718 

longandfoster.com 

Josh Lee 

Ruckart Real Estate 

804-437-2319 

ruckartre.com 

Tonya Leeper

Keller Williams 

804-662-0470 

tlrealtyrva.com 

Robin Levey 

Long & Foster — Grove 

804-516-5590 

longandfoster.com 

Dianne Long 

Napier Realtors ERA 

804-334-3041 

diannelong.com 

Saima Mamoon 

Long & Foster — Ashland 

804-402-7867 

longandfoster.com 

Marguerite Mankins 

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty 

804-382-7460 

thesteelegroupsir.com 

Kathie McCann 

Long & Foster 

804-347-0463 

longandfoster.com 

Debbie J. McGee 

Long & Foster — Village of Midlothian  

804-338-7670 

longandfoster.com 

Teresa Melton 

Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty 

804-334-7560 

tmeltonrealestate.com 

James Nay 

River City Elite Properties 

804-704-1944 

jamesnay.com  

Ethan Oates 

CapCenter 

804-662-0287 

capcenter.com 

John Pace  

The Pace of Richmond — Keller Williams 

804-545-6610 

pacerichmond.com 

Ann Parsons  

Long & Foster — Grove  

804-288-8888 

longandfoster.com 

Holly Phillips 

Azalea D. Realty 

804-621-2383 

azaleadrealty.com 

Ali Poore  

Blake & Ali Poore Team — Compass 

804-955-8392 

blakeandalipooreteam.com 

Blake Poore 

Blake & Ali Poore Team — Compass 

804-908-1438 

blakeandalipooreteam.com 

Monica Rose 

Linchpin Real Estate Group 

757-768-0387 

linchpinrealestate.com 

Sheri Rosner 

Virginia Properties — Long & Foster 

804-229-5508 

longandfoster.com/SheriRosner 

Lee Ann Ruby 

Napier Realtors ERA 

804-651-9281 

lruby.com 

Cathy Saunders 

Long & Foster 

804-288-8888 

longandfoster.com 

Dave Seibert

Dave Seibert Real Estate Group — Long & Foster 

804-201-7220 

longandfoster.com 

Mary Self 

The Kerzanet Group 

804-304-6466 

dillongroupre.com  

Lollie Shankle 

Long & Foster 

804-855-4222 

longandfoster.com 

Jennie Barrett Shaw 

Sotheby’s International Realty 

804-399-9190 

sothebysrealty.com  

Sarah Kate Shepherd 

Long & Foster — Grove 

804-288-8888 

longandfoster.com 

Phillip Skaggs 

Maison Real Estate Boutique 

804-304-1395 

maisonvirginia.com 

Chris Small  

Small & Associates Real Estate  

804-350-0879 

smallre.net

Cory Smith 

KW Metro Center 

804-461-6876 

srg.team

Alicia Kim Soekawa  

The Collaborative  

804-596-9138 

thecollaborativere.com 

Sherri Spragg

ICON Realty 

804-931-1777 

iconrealtyrva.com 

Brittanie Stanley 

The Blake and Ali Poore Team — Compass 

804-627-3728 

blakeandalipooreteam.com 

Karen Stephens  

Long & Foster — Grove  

804-514-4769 

longandfoster.com 

Donna Stewart 

Liz Moore & Associates 

804-357-2082 

lizmoore.com 

Rex Sullivan 

The Rex Sullivan Team — Hometown Realty   

804-651-8958 

rsullivan.hometownrealtyservices.com 

Amy Tesauro  

Linchpin Real Estate Group 

804-467-1881 

linchpinrealestate.com  

Treva Thomas 

The Jenny Maraghy Team — Compass 

804-334-4735 

jennymaraghyteam.com       

Alexis Thompson  

River Fox Realty 

804-887-0700 

riverfoxrealty.com  

Reagan Tomlinson  

Compass  

804-664-3904 

compass.com  

Meg Traynham  

Long & Foster   

804-356-9045  

megsellshomes.com 

Ann VanderSyde 

Virginia Properties — Long & Foster 

804-683-3809 

longandfoster.com 

Margaret Wade 

Long & Foster 

804-212-7185 

longandfoster.com 

Jennifer Walker 

The Kerzanet Group 

804-482-9985 

dilliongroupre.com 

Alease Washington  

ICON Realty Group  

804-519-7840 

iconrealtyrva.com 

Marianna Wiley

One South Realty Group 

540-476-2915 

onesouthrealty.com