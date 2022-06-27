Referred Realtors 2022

Illustration via Getty Images
In March, we distributed our Referred Realtor survey to 4,957 Richmond magazine subscribers as well as 5,806 Realtors from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors. We invited both groups to share the names of three Realtors they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. The agents listed below received the most votes.
Terri Abernethy
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
804-222-6969
Marlene Austin
ICON Realty Group
804-437-1253
Luz T. Baez
eXp Realty
804-964-4458
Amy Beem
Samson Properties
804-516-1007
Russell Bell
Coach House Realty
804-712-8239
Brooke Barnard
River City Elite Properties
804-690-7913
Mary Bestafka
Hometown Realty Services
804-869-3885
Kerri Bissett
Kevin Currie Group — Hometown Realty
804-239-0753
Kelly Blanchard
Nest Realty Richmond
804-307-4499
Xine Bouthillier
Small & Associates Real Estate
804-353-1250, ext. 104
Caleb Boyer
Providence Hill Real Estate
804-955-8668
Dawson Boyer
Providence Hill Real Estate
804-651-3859
Katie Boykin
Joyner Fine Properties
804-564-3774
katieboykin.joynerfineproperties.com
Joir Boykins
eXp Realty
804-248-0109
Christian Brock
Brock Realty RVA at Hometown Realty
804-920-9535
Willson Brockenbrough
Keller Williams
804-928-7878
Chelsea Brown
Clocktower Realty Group
804-502-2689
Richard Buckingham
Long & Foster
804-370-2412
Connie Byers
Joyner Fine Properties
804-869-3314
Joe Cafarella
River Fox Realty
804-212-7507
Rhonda Carroll
Clocktower Realty Group
804-505-4274
Luke Catron
One South Realty
804-339-8603
Bryan Chalk
Napier ERA
804-405-6523
Ernie Chamberlain
George: A Real Estate Group at Hometown Realty
804-921-4307
Deane Cheatham
Hometown Realty
804-244-1022
Nancy Cheely
Joyner Fine Properties
804-334-8116
Cabell Childress
Cabell Childress Group of Long & Foster
804-340-7000
Eliza Conrad
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
804-240-0255
Julie Cook
Virginia Capital Realty
804-252-9608
David Cooke
The Yeatman Group/Long & Foster
804-572-4219
Angie Cooper
River Fox Realty
804-986-2133
Kevin Currie
Kevin Currie Group — Hometown Realty
804-928-1620
Terra Dantona
Jenny Maraghy Team with Compass
804-304-1532
Jill Davenport
The Davenport Team — Joyner Fine Properties
804-615-2310
Mary Davenport
The Davenport Team — Joyner Fine Properties
804-405-9316
John Daylor
The John Daylor Team
804-347-1122
Andrew Depcrynski
Small & Associates Real Estate
804-564-4205
Ernie Dettbarn
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate
804-366-8656
Ainsley Dillon
The Dillon Group Real Estate — Clocktower Realty
804-937-8016
Ayannah Edwards
Keller Williams Realty
804-665-4380
Blake Eudailey
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/PenFed Realty
804-740-4400
Sue Farrell
Joyner Fine Properties
804-405-0044
Wes Fertig
Joyner Fine Properties
804-339-7722
Susan S. Fisher
Virginia Properties, Long & Foster
804-338-3378
Sandra Francisco
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/PenFed Realty
804-405-4007
Scott Garnett
One South Realty Group
804-938-3418
Jeany Garrido
United Real Estate Richmond
804-874-5731
jeanygarrido.thelemusgroup.net
Patrick Gee
Long & Foster Westham
804-393-1038
Tucker Greer
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
804-310-5897
Page George
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-402-4565
Debbie Gibbs
The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty
804-402-2024
Mark Goad
Coach House Realty
804-358-3684
Faith Greenwood
Long & Foster Real Estate
804-240-7879
Meg Grymes
The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty
804-625-2533
Will Guza
Joyner Fine Properties
804-402-7799
Michael Halloran
NextHome Advantage
804-304-8716
Will Hamnett
Hamnett Properties
804-240-6713
Adam Hancock
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/PenFed Realty
804-337-8249
Jennifer Harned
Blake and Ali Poore Team/Long & Foster
804-614-8410
Alexis Harris
Keller Williams
804-651-6250
Michael Hippchen
One South Realty Group
804-683-1552
Neil Hodge
Small & Associates Real Estate
804-456-6000
Melissa Hosein
Hardesty Homes
804-763-9912
Erin Hungerford
Erin & Co., Long & Foster
804-243-4663
Matt Jarreau
George: A Real Estate Group at Hometown Realty
804-306-9019
Sarah Jarvis
One South Realty Group
804-356-4700
Jason W. Johnson
Keller Williams Realty Richmond West
804-723-6299
Claire Johnson
Ruckart Real Estate
804-317-4912
Catina Jones
ICON Realty Group
804-908-8562
Jimmette Jones
Jenny Maraghy Team with Compass
804-350-4519
jennymaraghyteam.com/jimmette-jones
Logan Jordan
Jenny Maraghy Team with Compass
540-476-0013
jennymaraghyteam.com/logan-jordan
Anousheh Kahlili
River Fox Realty
804-274-9723
Mike Kelly
Long & Foster
804-357-9906
Tracy Kerzanet
The Kerzanet Group with Keller Williams
804-338-2062
Judy Kilgour
Long & Foster, Innsbrook Sales Office
804-363-1753
Monique Kuntz
Liz Moore & Associates
303-532-7109
Gordon Laroussini
Remax Commonwealth
804-377-0707
glaroussini.homesinrichmond.com
Harris Lazarus
River Fox Realty
804-387-6425
Alexandra Leigh
One South Realty
804-519-5517
Andrea Levine
One South Realty Group
804-647-2828
Dianne Long
Napier Realtors ERA
804-334-3041
Jay Long
Napier ERA
804-516-3722
Shane Lott
Lott Realty Group at Rashkind Saunders & Co
804-382-8352
Daphne MacDougall
Shaw MacDougall Realtors
804-399-5842
John Martin
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin, and Fonville
804-928-6292
Kathie McCann
Long & Foster
804-347-0463
Kris McDonough
The Kerzanet Group
704-661-7632
Debbie J. McGee
Long & Foster Village of Midlothian
804-338-7670
Ryan Medlin
ReMax Commonwealth
804-564-1092
Teresa Melton
Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty
804-334-7560
Ann Mitchell
The Kerzanet Group
804-356-3728
Kammy Hall Nelson
Cr8tive Realty
804-409-8434
James Nay
River City Elite Properties
804-704-1944
Dara Nicely
Hometown Realty
804-475-6778
Melissa Oefelein
Linchpin Real Estate Group
540-761-8432
Rebecca O’Herron
Samson Properties
540-336-5062
rebeccaoherron.samsonproperties.net
Jonathan Orcutt
Long & Foster
804-241-9194
Heather Paoloni
Long & Foster
804-319-0204
longandfoster.com/HeatherPaoloni
Ali Poore
Blake & Ali Poore Team, Long & Foster
804-955-8392
Blake Poore
Blake & Ali Poore Team, Long & Foster
804-908-1438
Lauren Renschler
The Yeatman Group, Long & Foster
804-402-4974
Sallie Rhett
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
804-399-6384
Coleen Butler Rodriguez
Joyner Real Estate
804-873-9947
coleenrodriguez.joynerfineproperties.com
Erin Rose
Long & Foster
804-346-4411
Sheri Rosner
Virginia Properties/Long & Foster
804-229-5508
Lee Ann Ruby
NapierERA
804-651-9281
Susan Rucker
Long & Foster
804-677-5269
Dave Seibert
Dave Seibert Real Estate Group at Long & Foster
804-301-7220
daveseibertrealestategroup.com
Seth Schemahorn
The Pace of Richmond
804-840-8060
Scott Shaheen
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin, and Fonville
804-837-8500
Lollie Shankle
Long & Foster
804-855-4222
Jennie Barrett Shaw
Shaw MacDougall Realtors
804-399-9190
Raven Sickal
Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty
804-909-2755
Phillip Skaggs
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-304-1395
Chris Small
Small & Associates Real Estate
804-350-0879
Alexandria Smith
Brent and Legacy Team at Long & Foster
804-405-3816
Andrew Smith
Long & Foster Church Hill
804-839-0895
Smitty Smith
River City Blues Realty
804-350-4139
Katie Stiles
The John Daylor Team
804-317-7528
Suzanne Super
Hometown Realty
804-543-4533
suzanne.super.hometownrealtyservices.com
Alli Taylor
Keller Williams — Richmond West
804-291-7822
facebook.com/allitaylorrealestate
Amy Tesauro
Linchpin Real Estate Group
804-467-1881
Alexis Thompson
River Fox Realty
804-672-3803
Eric Thompson Sr.
Allison James Estates & Homes
804-368-9104
Kelly Trask
One South Realty
804-304-0312
Meg Traynham
Long & Foster
804-356-9045
Alan Tucker
Joyner Fine Properties
804-357-3738
alantucker.joynerfineproperties.com
Ann VanderSyde
Virginia Properties, Long & Foster
804-683-3809
Jacque Vaughan
Clocktower Realty Group
804-876-0661
jacquevaughan.clocktowerrealtygroup.com
Margaret Wade
Long & Foster
804-212-7185
Rob Walker
Long & Foster
804-340-0840
Craig Waterworth
Ruckart Real Estate
804-305-3639
Catherine Willis
Linchpin Real Estate Group
804-338-5397
Tim Young
The Kevin Currie Group, Hometown Realty
804-385-0683
Jamie Younger
Virginia Properties, Long & Foster
804-287-4666