Referred Realtors 2022

In March, we distributed our Referred Realtor survey to 4,957 Richmond magazine subscribers as well as 5,806 Realtors from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors. We invited both groups to share the names of three Realtors they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. The agents listed below received the most votes.

Terri Abernethy

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

804-222-6969

srmfre.com

Marlene Austin

ICON Realty Group

804-437-1253

marlenesellsrvahomes.com

Luz T. Baez

eXp Realty

804-964-4458

youragentluz.com

Amy Beem

Samson Properties

804-516-1007

amybeemrichmondrealtor.com

Russell Bell

Coach House Realty

804-712-8239

myagentrussell.com

Brooke Barnard

River City Elite Properties

804-690-7913

homesbybrooke.com

Mary Bestafka

Hometown Realty Services

804-869-3885

mary.best@comcast.net

Kerri Bissett

Kevin Currie Group — Hometown Realty

804-239-0753

kevincurriegroup.com

Kelly Blanchard

Nest Realty Richmond

804-307-4499

kellyblanchard.com

Xine Bouthillier

Small & Associates Real Estate

804-353-1250, ext. 104

facebook.com/vahomegirlrealty

Caleb Boyer

Providence Hill Real Estate

804-955-8668

phrehomes.com

Dawson Boyer

Providence Hill Real Estate

804-651-3859

phrehomes.com

Katie Boykin

Joyner Fine Properties

804-564-3774

katieboykin.joynerfineproperties.com

Joir Boykins

eXp Realty

804-248-0109

joieboykins.exprealty.com

Christian Brock

Brock Realty RVA at Hometown Realty

804-920-9535

@christianbrockrva

Willson Brockenbrough

Keller Williams

804-928-7878

RichmondHouseSearch.com

Chelsea Brown

Clocktower Realty Group

804-502-2689

@loutherealtor_

Richard Buckingham

Long & Foster

804-370-2412

longandfoster.com

Connie Byers

Joyner Fine Properties

804-869-3314

conniebyers.com

Joe Cafarella

River Fox Realty

804-212-7507

joecafarella.com

Rhonda Carroll

Clocktower Realty Group

804-505-4274

clocktowerrealtygroup.com

Luke Catron

One South Realty

804-339-8603

onesouthrealty.com

Bryan Chalk

Napier ERA

804-405-6523

chalkhomes.com

Ernie Chamberlain

George: A Real Estate Group at Hometown Realty

804-921-4307

georgerva.com

Deane Cheatham

Hometown Realty

804-244-1022

hometownrealtyservices.com

Nancy Cheely

Joyner Fine Properties

804-334-8116

nancycheely.com

Cabell Childress

Cabell Childress Group of Long & Foster

804-340-7000

cabellchildress.com

Eliza Conrad

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

804-240-0255

srmfre.com

Julie Cook

Virginia Capital Realty

804-252-9608

juliecookrealestate@gmail.com

David Cooke

The Yeatman Group/Long & Foster

804-572-4219

theyeatmangroup.com

Angie Cooper

River Fox Realty

804-986-2133

angie@riverfoxrealty.com

Kevin Currie

Kevin Currie Group — Hometown Realty

804-928-1620

kevincurriegroup.com

Terra Dantona

Jenny Maraghy Team with Compass

804-304-1532

compass.com

Jill Davenport

The Davenport Team — Joyner Fine Properties

804-615-2310

davenportteamrva.com

Mary Davenport

The Davenport Team — Joyner Fine Properties

804-405-9316

davenportteamrva.com

John Daylor

The John Daylor Team

804-347-1122

johndaylor.com

Andrew Depcrynski

Small & Associates Real Estate

804-564-4205

andrew.thervalife.com

Ernie Dettbarn

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate

804-366-8656

erniedettbarn.com

Ainsley Dillon

The Dillon Group Real Estate — Clocktower Realty

804-937-8016

ainsley@dillongroupre.com

Ayannah Edwards

Keller Williams Realty

804-665-4380

linktr.ee/ayannahedwards

Blake Eudailey

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/PenFed Realty

804-740-4400

richmondrelocations.com

Sue Farrell

Joyner Fine Properties

804-405-0044

suebfarrell.com

Wes Fertig

Joyner Fine Properties

804-339-7722

wesfertig.com

Susan S. Fisher

Virginia Properties, Long & Foster

804-338-3378

longandfoster.com

Sandra Francisco

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/PenFed Realty

804-405-4007

sanfraninRVA.com

Scott Garnett

One South Realty Group

804-938-3418

scottgarnett.com

Jeany Garrido

United Real Estate Richmond

804-874-5731

jeanygarrido.thelemusgroup.net

Patrick Gee

Long & Foster Westham

804-393-1038

patgee.valuedagent.com

Tucker Greer

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

804-310-5897

srmfre.com

Page George

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-402-4565

maisonvirginia.com

Debbie Gibbs

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty

804-402-2024

sothebysrealty.com

Mark Goad

Coach House Realty

804-358-3684

markgoad.realtor

Faith Greenwood

Long & Foster Real Estate

804-240-7879

longandfoster.com

Meg Grymes

The Steele Group — Sotheby’s International Realty

804-625-2533

meg.grymes@sothebysrealty.com

Will Guza

Joyner Fine Properties

804-402-7799

willguza.com

Michael Halloran

NextHome Advantage

804-304-8716

halloranhomesrva.com

Will Hamnett

Hamnett Properties

804-240-6713

willhamnett.com

Adam Hancock

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/PenFed Realty

804-337-8249

primerichmondrealestate.com

Jennifer Harned

Blake and Ali Poore Team/Long & Foster

804-614-8410

jen.blakeandalipooreteam.com

Alexis Harris

Keller Williams

804-651-6250

aharris.kw.com

Michael Hippchen

One South Realty Group

804-683-1552

onesouthrealty.com

Neil Hodge

Small & Associates Real Estate

804-456-6000

neil.thervalife.com

Melissa Hosein

Hardesty Homes

804-763-9912

hardestyhomesllc.com

Erin Hungerford

Erin & Co., Long & Foster

804-243-4663

longandfoster.com

Matt Jarreau

George: A Real Estate Group at Hometown Realty

804-306-9019

georgerva.com

Sarah Jarvis

One South Realty Group

804-356-4700

richmondvamls.net

Jason W. Johnson

Keller Williams Realty Richmond West

804-723-6299

therightdirectiongroup.com

Claire Johnson

Ruckart Real Estate

804-317-4912

RuckartRE.com

Catina Jones

ICON Realty Group

804-908-8562

iconrealtyrva.com

Jimmette Jones

Jenny Maraghy Team with Compass

804-350-4519

jennymaraghyteam.com/jimmette-jones

Logan Jordan

Jenny Maraghy Team with Compass

540-476-0013

jennymaraghyteam.com/logan-jordan

Anousheh Kahlili

River Fox Realty

804-274-9723

riverfoxrealty.com

Mike Kelly

Long & Foster

804-357-9906

longandfoster.com

Tracy Kerzanet

The Kerzanet Group with Keller Williams

804-338-2062

thekerzanetgroup.com

Judy Kilgour

Long & Foster, Innsbrook Sales Office

804-363-1753

longandfoster.com/JudyKilgour

Monique Kuntz

Liz Moore & Associates

303-532-7109

lizmoore.com

Gordon Laroussini

Remax Commonwealth

804-377-0707

glaroussini.homesinrichmond.com

Harris Lazarus

River Fox Realty

804-387-6425

riverfoxrealty.com

Alexandra Leigh

One South Realty

804-519-5517

alexmakeshomes.com

Andrea Levine

One South Realty Group

804-647-2828

andrealevine.com

Dianne Long

Napier Realtors ERA

804-334-3041

diannelong.com

Jay Long

Napier ERA

804-516-3722

jaylong.napierera.com

Shane Lott

Lott Realty Group at Rashkind Saunders & Co

804-382-8352

lottrealtygroup.com

Daphne MacDougall

Shaw MacDougall Realtors

804-399-5842

shawmacdougall.com

John Martin

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin, and Fonville

804-928-6292

srmfre.com

Kathie McCann

Long & Foster

804-347-0463

longandfoster.com

Kris McDonough

The Kerzanet Group

704-661-7632

thekerzanetgroup.com

Debbie J. McGee

Long & Foster Village of Midlothian

804-338-7670

longandfoster.com

Ryan Medlin

ReMax Commonwealth

804-564-1092

rmedlin.homesinrichmond.com

Teresa Melton

Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty

804-334-7560

tmeltonrealestate.com

Ann Mitchell

The Kerzanet Group

804-356-3728

thekerzanetgroup.com

Kammy Hall Nelson

Cr8tive Realty

804-409-8434

kammy.realtor

James Nay

River City Elite Properties

804-704-1944

jamesnay.com

Dara Nicely

Hometown Realty

804-475-6778

daranicely.com

Melissa Oefelein

Linchpin Real Estate Group

540-761-8432

linchpinrealestate.com

Rebecca O’Herron

Samson Properties

540-336-5062

rebeccaoherron.samsonproperties.net

Jonathan Orcutt

Long & Foster

804-241-9194

longandfoster.com

Heather Paoloni

Long & Foster

804-319-0204

longandfoster.com/HeatherPaoloni

Ali Poore

Blake & Ali Poore Team, Long & Foster

804-955-8392

blakeandalipooreteam.com

Blake Poore

Blake & Ali Poore Team, Long & Foster

804-908-1438

blakeandalipooreteam.com

Lauren Renschler

The Yeatman Group, Long & Foster

804-402-4974

theyeatmangroup.com/lauren/

Sallie Rhett

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

804-399-6384

sallierhett.com

Coleen Butler Rodriguez

Joyner Real Estate

804-873-9947

coleenrodriguez.joynerfineproperties.com

Erin Rose

Long & Foster

804-346-4411

longandfoster.com

Sheri Rosner

Virginia Properties/Long & Foster

804-229-5508

longandfoster.com

Lee Ann Ruby

NapierERA

804-651-9281

lruby.com

Susan Rucker

Long & Foster

804-677-5269

longandfoster.com

Dave Seibert

Dave Seibert Real Estate Group at Long & Foster

804-301-7220

daveseibertrealestategroup.com

Seth Schemahorn

The Pace of Richmond

804-840-8060

seth.thepaceofrichmond.com

Scott Shaheen

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin, and Fonville

804-837-8500

srmfre.com

Lollie Shankle

Long & Foster

804-855-4222

longandfoster.com

Jennie Barrett Shaw

Shaw MacDougall Realtors

804-399-9190

shawmacdougall.com

Raven Sickal

Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty

804-909-2755

ravensickal.penfedrealty.com

Phillip Skaggs

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-304-1395

maisonvirginia.com

Chris Small

Small & Associates Real Estate

804-350-0879

smallrealestate.com

Alexandria Smith

Brent and Legacy Team at Long & Foster

804-405-3816

longandfoster.com

Andrew Smith

Long & Foster Church Hill

804-839-0895

longandfoster.com

Smitty Smith

River City Blues Realty

804-350-4139

gritsandgrants.com

Katie Stiles

The John Daylor Team

804-317-7528

johndaylor.com

Suzanne Super

Hometown Realty

804-543-4533

suzanne.super.hometownrealtyservices.com

Alli Taylor

Keller Williams — Richmond West

804-291-7822

facebook.com/allitaylorrealestate

Amy Tesauro

Linchpin Real Estate Group

804-467-1881

linchpinrealestate.com

Alexis Thompson

River Fox Realty

804-672-3803

riverfoxrealty.com

Eric Thompson Sr.

Allison James Estates & Homes

804-368-9104

ethompson@allisonjamesinc.com

Kelly Trask

One South Realty

804-304-0312

onesouthrealty.com

Meg Traynham

Long & Foster

804-356-9045

longandfoster.com

Alan Tucker

Joyner Fine Properties

804-357-3738

alantucker.joynerfineproperties.com

Ann VanderSyde

Virginia Properties, Long & Foster

804-683-3809

longandfoster.com

Jacque Vaughan

Clocktower Realty Group

804-876-0661

jacquevaughan.clocktowerrealtygroup.com

Margaret Wade

Long & Foster

804-212-7185

longandfoster.com

Rob Walker

Long & Foster

804-340-0840

longandfoster.com

Craig Waterworth

Ruckart Real Estate

804-305-3639

RuckartRE.com

Catherine Willis

Linchpin Real Estate Group

804-338-5397

linchpinrealestate.com

Tim Young

The Kevin Currie Group, Hometown Realty

804-385-0683

kevincurriegroup.com

Jamie Younger

Virginia Properties, Long & Foster

804-287-4666

longandfoster.com