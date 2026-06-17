Referred Real Estate Agents 2026

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

In March, we distributed our Referred Real Estate Agent to select subscribers and more than 5,000 Realtors from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors. We invited both groups to share the names of three real estate agents they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. The agents and agencies listed here earned the most votes.

Referred Real Estate Agents

Bentley Affendikis

Joyner Fine Properties

804-938-3539

theaffendikisgroup.com

Eric Alley

Fathom Realty Virginia

Eric Alley Realty

804-370-4493

facebook.com/ericalleyrealty

Catena Armstrong

Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate

804-839-3822

rashkindsaunders.com

Amy Beem

Samson Properties

Richmond Libbie Mill

804-516-1007

amybeem.samsonproperties.net

Cindy Bennett

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-690-8273

maisonvirginia.com

Ashlee Bonds

Samson Properties

Richmond Libbie Mill

804-295-7351

ashleebondshomes.com

Todd Boyd

Boyd Realty Group

804-310-6558

boydrealtygroup.com

Katie Boykin

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate

804-564-3774

srmfre.com

Cabell Childress

Long & Foster Midtown

Cabell Childress Group

804-399-4007

cabellchildress.com

Mark Cipolletti

Keller Williams

Richmond West

804-349-6463

kwrichmondwest.com

Eliza Conrad

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate

804-240-0255

srmfre.com

Jenn Cox

Jenn Cox Realty

804-715-7937

jenncoxrealty.com

Sean Craft

Long & Foster Strawberry Street

804-338-3800

seancraft.com

Kevin Currie

Hometown Realty

Kevin Currie Group

804-928-1620

kevincurriegroup.com

Mair Downing

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate

804-245-4462

srmfre.com

Melissa Duke

Hardesty Homes

804-896-6281

hardestyhomesllc.com

Blake Eudailey

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

PenFed Realty

804-740-4400

penfedrealty.com

Wes Fertig

Joyner Fine Properties

804-339-7722

joynerfineproperties.com

Linda Forem

Compass

Jenny Maraghy Team

804-869-4861

compass.com

Ali Elk Friske

Maison Real Estate Boutique

310-403-6889

maisonvirginia.com

Austin Gauthier

Joyner Fine Properties

Wayne Gauthier and Austin Gauthier

804-270-9440

richmondhomestoday.com

Wayne Gauthier

Joyner Fine Properties

Wayne Gauthier and Austin Gauthier

804-270-9440

richmondhomestoday.com

Page George

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-402-4565

maisonvirginia.com

Debbie Gibbs

Sotheby’s International Realty

The Steele Group

804-402-2024

thesteelegroupsir.com

Christina Goodpaster

Providence Hill

Real Estate

518-588-2276

phrehomes.com

Meg Grymes

Sotheby’s International Realty

The Steele Group

804-282-3136

thesteelegroupsir.com

Will Guza

Joyner Fine Properties

804-402-7799

willguza.com

Elizabeth Hagen

Joyner Fine Properties

804-241-6156

elizabethhagenrealestate.com

Michael Halloran

NextHome Advantage

804-304-8716

michaelhalloran.nexthomeadvantageagents.com

Annemarie Hensley

Compass

Team Hensley

804-221-4365

teamhensley.com

Iris Hernandez

United Real Estate Richmond

804-921-4123

unitedrealestaterva.com

Michael Hippchen

Hippchen Homes

804-683-1552

hippchenhomes.com

Shonda Howie

ICON Realty Group

804-218-0370

shondahowie.com

Erin Hungerford

Long & Foster Innsbrook

804-243-4663

viewrichmondhomes.com

Alex Innes

Swell Real Estate Co.

804Mortgage Home Sales Team

804-461-3343

804mortgage.com

Molly Jarvis

Samson Properties

One South Realty Group

804-357-7230

onesouthrealty.com

Sarah Jarvis

Samson Properties

One South Realty Group

804-356-4700

onesouthrealty.com

Michelle Jenkins

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate

804-512-4303

srmfre.com

Gwen Kato

Swell Real Estate Co.

804Mortgage Home Sales Team

804-461-3343

804mortgage.com

Kraig Keller

Long & Foster Westham

804-640-0163

longandfoster.com/kraigkeller

Courtney Kimball

Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate

804-241-5030

rashkindsaunders.com

Jenny King

Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate

804-310-1530

rashkindsaunders.com

Dakia Knight

ICON Realty Group

The Keys in Richmond

804-763-9063

iconrealtyrva.com

Beth Lane

Metropolitan Real Estate

Beth Sells 4 You

804-539-3983

bethsells4u.com

Carlos L. Lauranzon

Carlos & Company Realty

804-356-2417

carlosandcompanyrealty.com

Nicole Lee

Samson Properties

Richmond Libbie Mill

804-833-9962

nicolelee.samsonproperties.net

Tonya Leeper

Keller Williams

Richmond West

804-662-0470

tlrealtyrva.kw.com

LaDonna Lewis

ICON Realty Group

The Keys in Richmond

804-852-0710

thekeysinrichmond.com

Shane Lott

Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate

Lott Realty Group

804-382-8352

lottrealtygroup.com

Daphne MacDougall

Sotheby’s International Realty

The Steele Group

804-399-5842

thesteelegroupsir.com

Marguerite Mankins

Sotheby’s International Realty

The Steele Group

804-382-7460

thesteelegroupsir.com

Caroline Meeker

Compass

804-317-7549

compass.com

Teresa Melton

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

PenFed Realty

804-334-7560

penfedrealty.com

Maya Messer

Long & Foster Innsbrook

804-572-8033

longandfoster.com/mayamesser

Dana Morgan

Compass

804-201-6808

compass.com

Jonathan Orcutt

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-241-9194

maisonvirginia.com/agents/jonathan-orcutt

Rebecca Orcutt

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-374-8961

maisonrealestateboutique.com

Steve Parks

Liz Moore and Associates

804-690-7619

lizmoore.com

Graham Rashkind

Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate

804-308-5211

rashkindsaunders.com

Lauren Renschler

Long & Foster

The Yeatman Group

804-402-4974

theyeatmangroup.com/lauren

Sallie Rhett

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate

804-538-4187

srmfre.com

Ashley Rolfe

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-248-0504

maisonvirginia.com

Sheri Rosner

Long & Foster Westham

804-229-5508

longandfoster.com

Lee Ann Ruby

Napier Realtors ERA

804-651-9281

larubyhomes.com

William Schroeder

Swell Real Estate Co.

804Mortgage Home Sales Team

804-461-3343

804mortgage.com

Jennie Barrett Shaw

Sotheby’s International Realty

The Steele Group

804-399-9190

thesteelegroupsir.com

Sarah Kate Shepherd

Providence Hill Real Estate

Traynham Shepherd Homes Team

804-288-8888

phrehomes.com

Chris Small

Park27 (formerly Small Real Estate)

The Chris Small Group

804-350-0879

chrissmallgroup.com

Alexandria Smith

Long & Foster Innsbrook

804-405-3816

longandfoster.com/alexandriasmith

Steve Smith

Long & Foster Strawberry Street

859-351-7498

longandfoster.com/stevesmith

Karen Stephens

Long & Foster Grove

804-514-4769

longandfoster.com/karenstephens

Clair Blackwell Stewart

Charles A. Rose Co. Inc.

804-288-4820

charlesarose.com

Donna Stewart

Samson Properties

Richmond Libbie Mill

804-357-2082

donnasellsrva.com

Katie Stiles

Joyner Fine Properties

Daylor-Stiles Team

804-317-7528

daylorstilesteam.com

Emily Still

Long & Foster

The Yeatman Group

804-639-4663

theyeatmangroup.com/emily

Lynn Thomas

Long & Foster Westham

804-350-6666

longandfoster.com/lynnthomas

Alison Timberlake

Timberlake Realty RVA

804-491-6556

timberlakerealtyrva.com

Joe Timberlake

Timberlake Realty RVA

804-491-6556

timberlakerealtyrva.com

Meg Traynham

Providence Hill Real Estate

Traynham Shepherd Homes Team

804-356-9045

phrehomes.com

Dare Tulloch

Long & Foster Village of Midlothian

804-306-6264

longandfoster.com/daretulloch

Sue Vaught

Sotheby’s International Realty

The Steele Group

804-350-4274

thesteelegroupsir.com

Alease Washington

ICON Realty Group

804-519-7840

iconrealtyrva.com

Stephen Wesson

Long & Foster Williamsburg

804-339-8489

longandfoster.com/stephenwesson

Marianna Wiley

Samson Properties

One South Realty Group

540-476-2915

onesouthrealty.com

Tina Winn

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate

804-241-1805

srmfre.com

Kiernan Ziletti

Sycamore Realty

804-592-8607

sycamorerva.com

Top 20 Real Estate Agencies

Ranking based on survey votes for all agency members

1. Long & Foster Real Estate

Ashland (804-798-3246), Grove (804-288-8888), Innsbrook (804-346-4411), Midtown (804-340-7000), Strawberry Street (804-340-0840), The Yeatman Group (804-NEW-HOME), Village of Midlothian (804-794-9650), Westham (804-822-3220)

longandfoster.com

2. Sotheby’s International Realty - The Steele Group

804-282-3136

thesteelegroupsir.com

3. ICON Realty Group

804-775-2000

iconrealtyrva.com

4. Samson Properties

One South Realty Group (804-353-0009, onesouthrealty.com)

Richmond Libbie Mill (804-430-9410, richmond.samsonproperties.net)

5. Joyner Fine Properties

804-270-9440

joynerfineproperties.com

6. Swell Real Estate Co. - 804Mortgage Home Sales Team

804-461-3343

804mortgage.com

7. Providence Hill Real Estate

804-512-4999

phrehomes.com

8. Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate

804-288-2100

srmfre.com

9. Compass - Grove; Compass - West End

compass.com

10. Rashkind Saunders & Co.

804-308-5211

rashkindsaunders.com

11. Keller Williams Richmond West

804-282-5901

kwrichmondwest.com

12. Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-285-5043

maisonvirginia.com

13. Hometown Realty

804-249-3505

hometownrealtyservices.com

14. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

866-225-5778

penfedrealty.com

<TIE> 15. Fathom Realty Virginia

fathomrealty.com

<TIE> 15. Napier Realtors ERA - West End

804-747-7653

napierera.com/westend

16. Keller Williams Metro Center

804-858-9000

kwmetrocenter.com/greaterrichmond

<TIE> 17. The Hogan Group Real Estate

804-571-2900

hogangrp.com

<TIE> 17. Honey Tree Realty

804-302-3000

honeytreeva.com

<TIE> 17. Nest Realty

804-292-2414

richmond.nestrealty.com