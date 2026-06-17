Referred Real Estate Agents 2026

Richmond-area pros recommended by clients and colleagues

Features

In March, we distributed our Referred Real Estate Agent to select subscribers and more than 5,000 Realtors from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors. We invited both groups to share the names of three real estate agents they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. The agents and agencies listed here earned the most votes.

Referred Real Estate Agents

Bentley Affendikis 

Joyner Fine Properties 

804-938-3539  

theaffendikisgroup.com  

Eric Alley 

Fathom Realty Virginia 

Eric Alley Realty 

804-370-4493 

facebook.com/ericalleyrealty

Catena Armstrong 

Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate  

804-839-3822

rashkindsaunders.com 

Amy Beem 

Samson Properties 

Richmond Libbie Mill 

804-516-1007  

amybeem.samsonproperties.net 

Cindy Bennett 

Maison Real Estate Boutique 

804-690-8273 

maisonvirginia.com 

Ashlee Bonds 

Samson Properties 

Richmond Libbie Mill 

804-295-7351 

ashleebondshomes.com 

Todd Boyd 

Boyd Realty Group 

804-310-6558 

boydrealtygroup.com 

Katie Boykin

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate 

804-564-3774 

srmfre.com 

Cabell Childress 

Long & Foster Midtown 

Cabell Childress Group 

804-399-4007 

cabellchildress.com 

Mark Cipolletti 

Keller Williams

Richmond West 

804-349-6463  

kwrichmondwest.com  

Eliza Conrad 

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate 

804-240-0255 

srmfre.com 

Jenn Cox 

Jenn Cox Realty 

804-715-7937 

jenncoxrealty.com 

Sean Craft 

Long & Foster Strawberry Street  

804-338-3800 

seancraft.com  

Kevin Currie 

Hometown Realty 

Kevin Currie Group 

804-928-1620 

kevincurriegroup.com 

Mair Downing 

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate 

804-245-4462 

srmfre.com 

Melissa Duke 

Hardesty Homes 

804-896-6281 

hardestyhomesllc.com 

Blake Eudailey 

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices  

PenFed Realty 

804-740-4400 

penfedrealty.com 

Wes Fertig 

Joyner Fine Properties 

804-339-7722  

joynerfineproperties.com 

Linda Forem 

Compass 

Jenny Maraghy Team 

804-869-4861 

compass.com 

Ali Elk Friske 

Maison Real Estate Boutique

310-403-6889 

maisonvirginia.com 

Austin Gauthier 

Joyner Fine Properties 

Wayne Gauthier and Austin Gauthier 

804-270-9440 

richmondhomestoday.com 

Wayne Gauthier 

Joyner Fine Properties 

Wayne Gauthier and Austin Gauthier 

804-270-9440 

richmondhomestoday.com 

Page George 

Maison Real Estate Boutique 

804-402-4565 

maisonvirginia.com  

Debbie Gibbs 

Sotheby’s International Realty 

The Steele Group 

804-402-2024  

thesteelegroupsir.com 

Christina Goodpaster 

Providence Hill

Real Estate  

518-588-2276 

phrehomes.com 

Meg Grymes 

Sotheby’s International Realty 

The Steele Group 

804-282-3136  

thesteelegroupsir.com 

Will Guza 

Joyner Fine Properties 

804-402-7799 

willguza.com 

Elizabeth Hagen 

Joyner Fine Properties 

804-241-6156 

elizabethhagenrealestate.com 

Michael Halloran 

NextHome Advantage 

804-304-8716 

michaelhalloran.nexthomeadvantageagents.com 

Annemarie Hensley 

Compass 

Team Hensley 

804-221-4365 

teamhensley.com 

Iris Hernandez 

United Real Estate Richmond 

804-921-4123 

unitedrealestaterva.com 

Michael Hippchen 

Hippchen Homes 

804-683-1552  

hippchenhomes.com 

Shonda Howie 

ICON Realty Group 

804-218-0370 

shondahowie.com  

Erin Hungerford 

Long & Foster Innsbrook 

804-243-4663 

viewrichmondhomes.com

Alex Innes 

Swell Real Estate Co. 

804Mortgage Home Sales Team 

804-461-3343 

804mortgage.com 

Molly Jarvis 

Samson Properties 

One South Realty Group 

804-357-7230 

onesouthrealty.com 

Sarah Jarvis 

Samson Properties 

One South Realty Group 

804-356-4700  

onesouthrealty.com  

Michelle Jenkins 

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate 

804-512-4303 

srmfre.com 

Gwen Kato 

Swell Real Estate Co. 

804Mortgage Home Sales Team 

804-461-3343 

804mortgage.com 

Kraig Keller 

Long & Foster Westham 

804-640-0163 

longandfoster.com/kraigkeller  

Courtney Kimball 

Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate  

804-241-5030 

rashkindsaunders.com 

Jenny King 

Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate  

804-310-1530 

rashkindsaunders.com  

Dakia Knight 

ICON Realty Group 

The Keys in Richmond 

804-763-9063 

iconrealtyrva.com 

Beth Lane 

Metropolitan Real Estate 

Beth Sells 4 You 

804-539-3983 

bethsells4u.com 

Carlos L. Lauranzon 

Carlos & Company Realty 

804-356-2417 

carlosandcompanyrealty.com 

Nicole Lee 

Samson Properties 

Richmond Libbie Mill 

804-833-9962  

nicolelee.samsonproperties.net

Tonya Leeper 

Keller Williams

Richmond West 

804-662-0470 

tlrealtyrva.kw.com

LaDonna Lewis 

ICON Realty Group 

The Keys in Richmond 

804-852-0710 

thekeysinrichmond.com 

Shane Lott 

Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate  

Lott Realty Group 

804-382-8352 

lottrealtygroup.com 

Daphne MacDougall 

Sotheby’s International Realty 

The Steele Group 

804-399-5842 

thesteelegroupsir.com 

Marguerite Mankins 

Sotheby’s International Realty 

The Steele Group 

804-382-7460 

thesteelegroupsir.com 

Caroline Meeker 

Compass 

804-317-7549 

compass.com 

Teresa Melton 

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices  

PenFed Realty 

804-334-7560 

penfedrealty.com 

Maya Messer 

Long & Foster Innsbrook 

804-572-8033 

longandfoster.com/mayamesser 

Dana Morgan  

Compass 

804-201-6808 

compass.com 

Jonathan Orcutt 

Maison Real Estate Boutique 

804-241-9194 

maisonvirginia.com/agents/jonathan-orcutt

Rebecca Orcutt  

Maison Real Estate Boutique  

804-374-8961  

maisonrealestateboutique.com  

Steve Parks 

Liz Moore and Associates 

804-690-7619 

lizmoore.com 

Graham Rashkind 

Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate  

804-308-5211 

rashkindsaunders.com 

Lauren Renschler 

Long & Foster 

The Yeatman Group 

804-402-4974 

theyeatmangroup.com/lauren 

Sallie Rhett 

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate 

804-538-4187  

srmfre.com  

Ashley Rolfe 

Maison Real Estate Boutique 

804-248-0504 

maisonvirginia.com 

Sheri Rosner 

Long & Foster Westham 

804-229-5508  

longandfoster.com 

Lee Ann Ruby 

Napier Realtors ERA 

804-651-9281 

larubyhomes.com 

William Schroeder 

Swell Real Estate Co. 

804Mortgage Home Sales Team 

804-461-3343 

804mortgage.com 

Jennie Barrett Shaw 

Sotheby’s International Realty 

The Steele Group 

804-399-9190 

thesteelegroupsir.com 

Sarah Kate Shepherd 

Providence Hill Real Estate 

Traynham Shepherd Homes Team 

804-288-8888  

phrehomes.com 

Chris Small 

Park27 (formerly Small Real Estate) 

The Chris Small Group 

804-350-0879 

chrissmallgroup.com 

Alexandria Smith 

Long & Foster Innsbrook 

804-405-3816 

longandfoster.com/alexandriasmith 

Steve Smith 

Long & Foster Strawberry Street  

859-351-7498 

longandfoster.com/stevesmith 

Karen Stephens 

Long & Foster Grove 

804-514-4769 

longandfoster.com/karenstephens 

Clair Blackwell Stewart  

Charles A. Rose Co. Inc. 

804-288-4820 

charlesarose.com  

Donna Stewart 

Samson Properties 

Richmond Libbie Mill 

804-357-2082 

donnasellsrva.com  

Katie Stiles 

Joyner Fine Properties 

Daylor-Stiles Team 

804-317-7528 

daylorstilesteam.com 

Emily Still 

Long & Foster 

The Yeatman Group 

804-639-4663 

theyeatmangroup.com/emily  

Lynn Thomas 

Long & Foster Westham 

804-350-6666 

longandfoster.com/lynnthomas 

Alison Timberlake 

Timberlake Realty RVA 

804-491-6556 

timberlakerealtyrva.com 

Joe Timberlake 

Timberlake Realty RVA 

804-491-6556 

timberlakerealtyrva.com 

Meg Traynham 

Providence Hill Real Estate 

Traynham Shepherd Homes Team 

804-356-9045  

phrehomes.com 

Dare Tulloch 

Long & Foster Village of Midlothian 

804-306-6264 

longandfoster.com/daretulloch 

Sue Vaught 

Sotheby’s International Realty 

The Steele Group 

804-350-4274 

thesteelegroupsir.com 

Alease Washington 

ICON Realty Group 

804-519-7840 

iconrealtyrva.com 

Stephen Wesson

Long & Foster Williamsburg

804-339-8489

longandfoster.com/stephenwesson

Marianna Wiley 

Samson Properties 

One South Realty Group 

540-476-2915 

onesouthrealty.com  

Tina Winn 

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate 

804-241-1805 

srmfre.com 

Kiernan Ziletti 

Sycamore Realty  

804-592-8607 

sycamorerva.com

Top 20 Real Estate Agencies

Ranking based on survey votes for all agency members

1. Long & Foster Real Estate 

Ashland (804-798-3246), Grove (804-288-8888), Innsbrook (804-346-4411), Midtown (804-340-7000), Strawberry Street (804-340-0840), The Yeatman Group (804-NEW-HOME), Village of Midlothian (804-794-9650), Westham (804-822-3220)

longandfoster.com 

2. Sotheby’s International Realty - The Steele Group 

804-282-3136 

thesteelegroupsir.com 

3. ICON Realty Group 

804-775-2000 

iconrealtyrva.com 

4. Samson Properties

One South Realty Group (804-353-0009, onesouthrealty.com)

Richmond Libbie Mill (804-430-9410, richmond.samsonproperties.net

5. Joyner Fine Properties 

804-270-9440 

joynerfineproperties.com 

6. Swell Real Estate Co. - 804Mortgage Home Sales Team 

804-461-3343 

804mortgage.com 

7. Providence Hill Real Estate 

804-512-4999 

phrehomes.com 

8. Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate 

804-288-2100 

srmfre.com

9. Compass - Grove; Compass - West End 

compass.com 

 10. Rashkind Saunders & Co. 

804-308-5211 

rashkindsaunders.com 

 11. Keller Williams Richmond West 

804-282-5901 

kwrichmondwest.com 

 12. Maison Real Estate Boutique 

804-285-5043 

maisonvirginia.com 

 13. Hometown Realty 

804-249-3505 

hometownrealtyservices.com 

 14. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty 

866-225-5778 

penfedrealty.com 

 <TIE> 15. Fathom Realty Virginia 

fathomrealty.com 

 <TIE> 15. Napier Realtors ERA - West End 

804-747-7653 

napierera.com/westend 

 16. Keller Williams Metro Center 

804-858-9000 

kwmetrocenter.com/greaterrichmond 

 <TIE> 17. The Hogan Group Real Estate 

804-571-2900 

hogangrp.com 

 <TIE> 17. Honey Tree Realty 

804-302-3000 

honeytreeva.com 

 <TIE> 17. Nest Realty 

804-292-2414 

richmond.nestrealty.com  