Referred Real Estate Agents 2026

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In March, we distributed our Referred Real Estate Agent to select subscribers and more than 5,000 Realtors from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors. We invited both groups to share the names of three real estate agents they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. The agents and agencies listed here earned the most votes.
Referred Real Estate Agents
Bentley Affendikis
Joyner Fine Properties
804-938-3539
Eric Alley
Fathom Realty Virginia
Eric Alley Realty
804-370-4493
Catena Armstrong
Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate
804-839-3822
Amy Beem
Samson Properties
Richmond Libbie Mill
804-516-1007
Cindy Bennett
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-690-8273
Ashlee Bonds
Samson Properties
Richmond Libbie Mill
804-295-7351
Todd Boyd
Boyd Realty Group
804-310-6558
Katie Boykin
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate
804-564-3774
Cabell Childress
Long & Foster Midtown
Cabell Childress Group
804-399-4007
Mark Cipolletti
Keller Williams
Richmond West
804-349-6463
Eliza Conrad
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate
804-240-0255
Jenn Cox
Jenn Cox Realty
804-715-7937
Sean Craft
Long & Foster Strawberry Street
804-338-3800
Kevin Currie
Hometown Realty
Kevin Currie Group
804-928-1620
Mair Downing
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate
804-245-4462
Melissa Duke
Hardesty Homes
804-896-6281
Blake Eudailey
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
PenFed Realty
804-740-4400
Wes Fertig
Joyner Fine Properties
804-339-7722
Linda Forem
Compass
Jenny Maraghy Team
804-869-4861
Ali Elk Friske
Maison Real Estate Boutique
310-403-6889
Austin Gauthier
Joyner Fine Properties
Wayne Gauthier and Austin Gauthier
804-270-9440
Wayne Gauthier
Joyner Fine Properties
Wayne Gauthier and Austin Gauthier
804-270-9440
Page George
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-402-4565
Debbie Gibbs
Sotheby’s International Realty
The Steele Group
804-402-2024
Christina Goodpaster
Providence Hill
Real Estate
518-588-2276
Meg Grymes
Sotheby’s International Realty
The Steele Group
804-282-3136
Will Guza
Joyner Fine Properties
804-402-7799
Elizabeth Hagen
Joyner Fine Properties
804-241-6156
Michael Halloran
NextHome Advantage
804-304-8716
michaelhalloran.nexthomeadvantageagents.com
Annemarie Hensley
Compass
Team Hensley
804-221-4365
Iris Hernandez
United Real Estate Richmond
804-921-4123
Michael Hippchen
Hippchen Homes
804-683-1552
Shonda Howie
ICON Realty Group
804-218-0370
Erin Hungerford
Long & Foster Innsbrook
804-243-4663
Alex Innes
Swell Real Estate Co.
804Mortgage Home Sales Team
804-461-3343
Molly Jarvis
Samson Properties
One South Realty Group
804-357-7230
Sarah Jarvis
Samson Properties
One South Realty Group
804-356-4700
Michelle Jenkins
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate
804-512-4303
Gwen Kato
Swell Real Estate Co.
804Mortgage Home Sales Team
804-461-3343
Kraig Keller
Long & Foster Westham
804-640-0163
Courtney Kimball
Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate
804-241-5030
Jenny King
Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate
804-310-1530
Dakia Knight
ICON Realty Group
The Keys in Richmond
804-763-9063
Beth Lane
Metropolitan Real Estate
Beth Sells 4 You
804-539-3983
Carlos L. Lauranzon
Carlos & Company Realty
804-356-2417
Nicole Lee
Samson Properties
Richmond Libbie Mill
804-833-9962
nicolelee.samsonproperties.net
Tonya Leeper
Keller Williams
Richmond West
804-662-0470
LaDonna Lewis
ICON Realty Group
The Keys in Richmond
804-852-0710
Shane Lott
Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate
Lott Realty Group
804-382-8352
Daphne MacDougall
Sotheby’s International Realty
The Steele Group
804-399-5842
Marguerite Mankins
Sotheby’s International Realty
The Steele Group
804-382-7460
Caroline Meeker
Compass
804-317-7549
Teresa Melton
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
PenFed Realty
804-334-7560
Maya Messer
Long & Foster Innsbrook
804-572-8033
Dana Morgan
Compass
804-201-6808
Jonathan Orcutt
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-241-9194
maisonvirginia.com/agents/jonathan-orcutt
Rebecca Orcutt
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-374-8961
Steve Parks
Liz Moore and Associates
804-690-7619
Graham Rashkind
Rashkind Saunders & Co. Real Estate
804-308-5211
Lauren Renschler
Long & Foster
The Yeatman Group
804-402-4974
Sallie Rhett
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate
804-538-4187
Ashley Rolfe
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-248-0504
Sheri Rosner
Long & Foster Westham
804-229-5508
Lee Ann Ruby
Napier Realtors ERA
804-651-9281
William Schroeder
Swell Real Estate Co.
804Mortgage Home Sales Team
804-461-3343
Jennie Barrett Shaw
Sotheby’s International Realty
The Steele Group
804-399-9190
Sarah Kate Shepherd
Providence Hill Real Estate
Traynham Shepherd Homes Team
804-288-8888
Chris Small
Park27 (formerly Small Real Estate)
The Chris Small Group
804-350-0879
Alexandria Smith
Long & Foster Innsbrook
804-405-3816
longandfoster.com/alexandriasmith
Steve Smith
Long & Foster Strawberry Street
859-351-7498
Karen Stephens
Long & Foster Grove
804-514-4769
longandfoster.com/karenstephens
Clair Blackwell Stewart
Charles A. Rose Co. Inc.
804-288-4820
Donna Stewart
Samson Properties
Richmond Libbie Mill
804-357-2082
Katie Stiles
Joyner Fine Properties
Daylor-Stiles Team
804-317-7528
Emily Still
Long & Foster
The Yeatman Group
804-639-4663
Lynn Thomas
Long & Foster Westham
804-350-6666
Alison Timberlake
Timberlake Realty RVA
804-491-6556
Joe Timberlake
Timberlake Realty RVA
804-491-6556
Meg Traynham
Providence Hill Real Estate
Traynham Shepherd Homes Team
804-356-9045
Dare Tulloch
Long & Foster Village of Midlothian
804-306-6264
Sue Vaught
Sotheby’s International Realty
The Steele Group
804-350-4274
Alease Washington
ICON Realty Group
804-519-7840
Stephen Wesson
Long & Foster Williamsburg
804-339-8489
longandfoster.com/stephenwesson
Marianna Wiley
Samson Properties
One South Realty Group
540-476-2915
Tina Winn
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate
804-241-1805
Kiernan Ziletti
Sycamore Realty
804-592-8607
Top 20 Real Estate Agencies
Ranking based on survey votes for all agency members
1. Long & Foster Real Estate
Ashland (804-798-3246), Grove (804-288-8888), Innsbrook (804-346-4411), Midtown (804-340-7000), Strawberry Street (804-340-0840), The Yeatman Group (804-NEW-HOME), Village of Midlothian (804-794-9650), Westham (804-822-3220)
2. Sotheby’s International Realty - The Steele Group
804-282-3136
3. ICON Realty Group
804-775-2000
4. Samson Properties
One South Realty Group (804-353-0009, onesouthrealty.com)
Richmond Libbie Mill (804-430-9410, richmond.samsonproperties.net)
5. Joyner Fine Properties
804-270-9440
6. Swell Real Estate Co. - 804Mortgage Home Sales Team
804-461-3343
7. Providence Hill Real Estate
804-512-4999
8. Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate
804-288-2100
9. Compass - Grove; Compass - West End
10. Rashkind Saunders & Co.
804-308-5211
11. Keller Williams Richmond West
804-282-5901
12. Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-285-5043
13. Hometown Realty
804-249-3505
14. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
866-225-5778
<TIE> 15. Fathom Realty Virginia
<TIE> 15. Napier Realtors ERA - West End
804-747-7653
16. Keller Williams Metro Center
804-858-9000
kwmetrocenter.com/greaterrichmond
<TIE> 17. The Hogan Group Real Estate
804-571-2900
<TIE> 17. Honey Tree Realty
804-302-3000
<TIE> 17. Nest Realty
804-292-2414