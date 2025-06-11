Referred Real Estate Agents 2025

Illustration via Getty Images
In March, we distributed our Referred Real Estate Agents survey to 3,889 subscribers and 5,636 Realtors from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors. We invited both groups to share the names of three real estate agents they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. The agents below earned the most votes.
Brandon Allen
River City Elite Properties, Real Broker
804-245-9119
Dee Anderson
RVA Realty & Relocation
804-305-1819
Amy Beem
Samson Properties
804-516-1007
Kelly Blanchard
Nest Realty
804-307-4499
Shana Bloom
Bloom Real Estate
804-767-2627
Phil Bonnie
Dudley Resources
757-651-1729
Phenice Boykins
eXp Realty
804-306-6289
Darlene Brent
Long & Foster (Innsbrook)
804-937-6843
Joe Cafarella
River Fox Realty
804-212-7507
Rhonda Carroll
One South Realty Group, Samson Properties
804-815-0642
Bryan Chalk
Chalk Homes, Napier ERA
804-405-6523
Mike Chenault
Mike Chenault Group, Hometown Realty
804-366-5302
Cabell Childress
Cabell Childress Group, Long & Foster (Midtown)
804-399-4007
Mark Cipolletti
Keller Williams Richmond West
804-349-6463
Leah Coleman
ICON Realty Group
804-484-2018
Angie Cooper
River Fox Realty
804-986-2133
Sean Craft
Long & Foster (Strawberry Street)
804-338-3800
Kevin Currie
Kevin Currie Group, Hometown Realty
804-928-1620
Steve Davis
River Fox Realty
804-787-0636
Jared Davis
The Davis Group, eXp Realty
804-536-6100
John Daylor
Daylor-Stiles Team, Joyner Fine Properties
804-347-1122
Ernie Dettbarn
Dettbarn Real Estate
804-366-8656
Tondra Devarel
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
804-307-1018
Ainsley Dillon
The Dillon Group, Real Broker
804-937-8016
Mair Downing
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
804-245-4462
John S. Finn Jr.
United Real Estate Richmond
804-513-5355
Susan Fisher
Long & Foster (Strawberry Street)
804-338-3378
Linda Forem
Jenny Maraghy Team, Compass
804-869-4861
Kayla Foster
The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty
804-997-9191
Paul Gee
Long & Foster (Westham)
804-986-5485
Page George
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-402-4565
Debbie Gibbs
The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty
804-402-2024
Mark Goad
The Good Life RVA
804-358-3684
Elliott Gravitt
Providence Hill Real Estate
804-405-0015
Melissa Grohowski
Long & Foster (Midlothian)
804-651-1595
Kay Grubich
Long & Foster (Innsbrook)
804-503-1990
Meg Grymes
The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty
804-282-3136
Elizabeth Hagen
Joyner Fine Properties
804-241-6156
Shannon Harton
The Harton Team, Nest Realty
804-514-4257
Katherine Hawks
The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty
804-350-2471
Sally Hawthorne
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
804-288-2100
Lauryn Haynie
One South Realty Group, Samson Properties
804-246-3037
Annemarie Hensley
Team Hensley, Compass
804-221-4365
Ann Carter Herbert
The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty
804-525-0827
Neil Hodge
Small & Associates
804-456-6000
Rebecca Horton
River Fox Realty
804-873-9213
Shonda Howie
ICON Realty Group
804-218-0370
Sarah Huffman
River City Real Estate Co., eXp Realty
540-259-1195
Erin Hungerford
Long & Foster (Innsbrook)
804-243-4663
Chris Iguchi
Craft Living Real Estate
804-301-6553
Matt Jarreau
George: A Real Estate Group, Hometown Realty
804-306-9019
Chip Jones
Dudley Resources
804-873-8593
Patrick Judy
The Hogan Group
919-616-0279
Daniel Keeton
Keeton & Co. Real Estate
804-492-7638
Tracy Kerzanet
The Kerzanet Group
804-876-0956
Anousheh Khalili
River Fox Realty
804-274-9723
Dakia Knight
The KEY Team, ICON Realty Group
804-763-9063
Kristin Beran Krupp
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
804-873-8782
Anna Catherine Lake
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
804-840-0710
Nicole Lee
Samson Properties
804-833-9962
Tonya Leeper
TL Realty, Keller Williams Richmond West
804-662-0470
Robin Levey
Long & Foster (Grove)
804-516-5590
Andrea Levine
One South Realty Group, Samson Properties
804-647-2828
LaDonna Lewis
The KEY Team, ICON Realty Group
804-852-0710
Shane Lott
Lott Realty Group, Rashkind Saunders & Co.
804-382-8352
Daphne MacDougall
The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty
804-399-5842
Marguerite Mankins
The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty
804-382-7460
Erin Melton
The Melton Team, eXp Realty
804-335-8572
Teresa Melton
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
804-334-7560
Maya Messer
Long & Foster (Innsbrook)
804-572-8033
Ann Mitchell
The Kerzanet Group
804-356-3728
Leslie Marie Moseley
Real Broker
678-770-3178
Rachel Nance
The Nance Group, Compass
804-366-8805
James Nay
River City Elite Properties, Real Broker
804-704-1944
Kong Nou
The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty
804-241-3494
Ana Nuckols
River City Real Estate Co., eXp Realty
240-507-3362
Jonathan Orcutt
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-241-9194
Rebecca Orcutt
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-241-9194
Whitney Pace
Long & Foster (Grove)
804-614-6080
Andrew Parham
Kinfolk at Hometown Realty
804-726-4526
Lizzy Pass
The Pace of Richmond, Keller Williams Richmond West
804-840-2686
Lavonya Payne
River City Real Estate Co., eXp Realty
757-593-6059
Jenna Powell
The Good Life RVA
804-497-9765
Lauren Renschler
The Yeatman Group, Long & Foster (Centerpointe)
804-402-4974
Sallie Rhett
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
804-399-6384
Carrie Robeson
The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty
804-405-5923
Coleen Butler Rodriguez
The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty
804-873-9947
Sheri Rosner
Long & Foster (Westham)
804-229-5508
Brad Ruckart
Ruckart Real Estate, Real Broker
804-909-2346
Seth Schemahorn
The Pace of Richmond, Keller Williams Richmond West
804-374-9915
Mary Self
The Dillon Group, Real Broker
804-304-6466
Holly Shaheen
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
804-218-7654
Scott Shaheen
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
804-837-8500
Lollie Shankle
Long & Foster (Grove)
804-855-4222
Jennie Barrett Shaw
The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty
804-399-9190
Sarah Kate Shepherd
Providence Hill Real Estate
804-921-8889
Phillip Skaggs
Maison Real Estate Boutique
804-304-1395
Mary Soroka
Mission Realty, Real Broker
804-357-2736
Sheila Stanley
Team Hensley, Compass
804-387-1977
Karen Stephens
Long & Foster (Grove)
804-514-4769
Tiffany Hite Stevens
Tiffany Hite Stevens Group
804-467-8433
Clair Blackwell Stewart
Charles A. Rose Co.
804-288-4820
Donna Stewart
Samson Properties
804-357-2082
Ivy Stewart
Real Broker
804-638-4826
Emily Still
The Yeatman Group, Long & Foster (Centerpointe)
804-639-4663
James Strum
The Strum Group, Long & Foster (Grove)
804-432-3408
Melanie Sutherland
Rick Cox Realty Group
804-595-1576
Kyle Taylor
River City Elite Properties, Real Broker
804-314-1294
Amy Lee Tesauro
Linchpin Real Estate Group
804-467-1881
Randi Tormollen
Long & Foster (Innsbrook)
804-439-9000
Kelly Trask
One South Realty Group, Samson Properties
804-304-0312
Meg Traynham
Providence Hill Real Estate
804-356-9045
Dan Tulli
Joyner Fine Properties
804-836-9204
Alease Washington
ICON Realty Group
804-519-7840
Craig Waterworth
Ruckart Real Estate, Real Broker
804-305-3639
Marianna Wiley
One South Realty Group, Samson Properties
540-476-2915
Max Williams
United Real Estate Richmond
804-402-7788
Catherine Willis
Linchpin Real Estate Group
804-338-5397
Erica Winn
Front Door Realty, Real Broker
804-683-4723
Kyle Yeatman
The Yeatman Group, Long & Foster (Centerpointe)
804-639-4663
Teri Zwerman
MSE Properties
804-350-4165