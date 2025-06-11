Referred Real Estate Agents 2025

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

In March, we distributed our Referred Real Estate Agents survey to 3,889 subscribers and 5,636 Realtors from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors. We invited both groups to share the names of three real estate agents they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. The agents below earned the most votes.

Brandon Allen

River City Elite Properties, Real Broker

804-245-9119

rivercityeliteproperties.com

Dee Anderson

RVA Realty & Relocation

804-305-1819

rvarelo.com

Amy Beem

Samson Properties

804-516-1007

manorhouserva.com

Kelly Blanchard

Nest Realty

804-307-4499

nestrealty.com

Shana Bloom

Bloom Real Estate

804-767-2627

bloomrealestate.com

Phil Bonnie

Dudley Resources

757-651-1729

dudleyresources.auction

Phenice Boykins

eXp Realty

804-306-6289

mypowerhouserealtor.com

Darlene Brent

Long & Foster (Innsbrook)

804-937-6843

longandfoster.com

Joe Cafarella

River Fox Realty

804-212-7507

joecafarella.com

Rhonda Carroll

One South Realty Group, Samson Properties

804-815-0642

onesouthrealty.com

Bryan Chalk

Chalk Homes, Napier ERA

804-405-6523

chalkhomes.com

Mike Chenault

Mike Chenault Group, Hometown Realty

804-366-5302

mikechenaultgroup.com

Cabell Childress

Cabell Childress Group, Long & Foster (Midtown)

804-399-4007

cabellchildress.com

Mark Cipolletti

Keller Williams Richmond West

804-349-6463

searchrvahomes.com

Leah Coleman

ICON Realty Group

804-484-2018

leahcolemanglobal.com

Angie Cooper

River Fox Realty

804-986-2133

riverfoxrealty.com

Sean Craft

Long & Foster (Strawberry Street)

804-338-3800

seancraft.com

Kevin Currie

Kevin Currie Group, Hometown Realty

804-928-1620

kevincurriegroup.com

Steve Davis

River Fox Realty

804-787-0636

stevedavisrva.com

Jared Davis

The Davis Group, eXp Realty

804-536-6100

centralvarealty.com

John Daylor

Daylor-Stiles Team, Joyner Fine Properties

804-347-1122

daylorstilesteam.com

Ernie Dettbarn

Dettbarn Real Estate

804-366-8656

dettbarnrealestate.com

Tondra Devarel

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

804-307-1018

srmfre.com

Ainsley Dillon

The Dillon Group, Real Broker

804-937-8016

dillongroupre.com

Mair Downing

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

804-245-4462

srmfre.com

John S. Finn Jr.

United Real Estate Richmond

804-513-5355

finn.realtor

Susan Fisher

Long & Foster (Strawberry Street)

804-338-3378

longandfoster.com

Linda Forem

Jenny Maraghy Team, Compass

804-869-4861

compass.com

Kayla Foster

The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty

804-997-9191

kayla-foster.com

Paul Gee

Long & Foster (Westham)

804-986-5485

longandfoster.com

Page George

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-402-4565

maisonvirginia.com

Debbie Gibbs

The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty

804-402-2024

thesteelegroupsir.com

Mark Goad

The Good Life RVA

804-358-3684

thegoodliferva.com

Elliott Gravitt

Providence Hill Real Estate

804-405-0015

phrehomes.com

Melissa Grohowski

Long & Foster (Midlothian)

804-651-1595

longandfoster.com

Kay Grubich

Long & Foster (Innsbrook)

804-503-1990

longandfoster.com

Meg Grymes

The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty

804-282-3136

thesteelegroupsir.com

Elizabeth Hagen

Joyner Fine Properties

804-241-6156

elizabethhagenrealestate.com

Shannon Harton

The Harton Team, Nest Realty

804-514-4257

thehartonteam.com

Katherine Hawks

The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty

804-350-2471

thesteelegroupsir.com

Sally Hawthorne

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

804-288-2100

srmfre.com

Lauryn Haynie

One South Realty Group, Samson Properties

804-246-3037

lovetherivercity.com

Annemarie Hensley

Team Hensley, Compass

804-221-4365

teamhensley.com

Ann Carter Herbert

The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty

804-525-0827

thesteelegroupsir.com

Neil Hodge

Small & Associates

804-456-6000

findahomerichmond.com

Rebecca Horton

River Fox Realty

804-873-9213

riverfoxrealty.com

Shonda Howie

ICON Realty Group

804-218-0370

shondahowie.com

Sarah Huffman

River City Real Estate Co., eXp Realty

540-259-1195

ilovelivinginva.com

Erin Hungerford

Long & Foster (Innsbrook)

804-243-4663

viewrichmondhomes.com

Chris Iguchi

Craft Living Real Estate

804-301-6553

craftlivingrealestate.com

Matt Jarreau

George: A Real Estate Group, Hometown Realty

804-306-9019

georgerva.com

Chip Jones

Dudley Resources

804-873-8593

dudleyresources.auction

Patrick Judy

The Hogan Group

919-616-0279

hogangrp.com

Daniel Keeton

Keeton & Co. Real Estate

804-492-7638

lovevarealestate.com

Tracy Kerzanet

The Kerzanet Group

804-876-0956

thekerzanetgroup.com

Anousheh Khalili

River Fox Realty

804-274-9723

riverfoxrealty.com

Dakia Knight

The KEY Team, ICON Realty Group

804-763-9063

thekeysinrichmond.com

Kristin Beran Krupp

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

804-873-8782

srmfre.com

Anna Catherine Lake

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

804-840-0710

srmfre.com

Nicole Lee

Samson Properties

804-833-9962

samsonproperties.net

Tonya Leeper

TL Realty, Keller Williams Richmond West

804-662-0470

tlrealtyrva.kw.com

Robin Levey

Long & Foster (Grove)

804-516-5590

longandfoster.com/RobinLevey

Andrea Levine

One South Realty Group, Samson Properties

804-647-2828

andrealevine.com

LaDonna Lewis

The KEY Team, ICON Realty Group

804-852-0710

thekeysinrichmond.com

Shane Lott

Lott Realty Group, Rashkind Saunders & Co.

804-382-8352

lottrealtygroup.com

Daphne MacDougall

The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty

804-399-5842

thesteelegroupsir.com

Marguerite Mankins

The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty

804-382-7460

thesteelegroupsir.com

Erin Melton

The Melton Team, eXp Realty

804-335-8572

meltonteam.com

Teresa Melton

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

804-334-7560

tmeltonrealestate.com

Maya Messer

Long & Foster (Innsbrook)

804-572-8033

longandfoster.com

Ann Mitchell

The Kerzanet Group

804-356-3728

thekerzanetgroup.com

Leslie Marie Moseley

Real Broker

678-770-3178

lesliemariemoseley.com

Rachel Nance

The Nance Group, Compass

804-366-8805

nanceva.com

James Nay

River City Elite Properties, Real Broker

804-704-1944

jamesnay.com

Kong Nou

The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty

804-241-3494

thesteelegroupsir.com

Ana Nuckols

River City Real Estate Co., eXp Realty

240-507-3362

ilovelivinginva.com

Jonathan Orcutt

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-241-9194

maisonvirginia.com

Rebecca Orcutt

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-241-9194

maisonvirginia.com

Whitney Pace

Long & Foster (Grove)

804-614-6080

longandfoster.com

Andrew Parham

Kinfolk at Hometown Realty

804-726-4526

kinfolkre.com

Lizzy Pass

The Pace of Richmond, Keller Williams Richmond West

804-840-2686

thepaceofrichmond.com

Lavonya Payne

River City Real Estate Co., eXp Realty

757-593-6059

ilovelivinginva.com

Jenna Powell

The Good Life RVA

804-497-9765

thegoodliferva.com

Lauren Renschler

The Yeatman Group, Long & Foster (Centerpointe)

804-402-4974

theyeatmangroup.com

Sallie Rhett

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

804-399-6384

srmfre.com

Carrie Robeson

The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty

804-405-5923

carrierobesonrealtor.com

Coleen Butler Rodriguez

The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty

804-873-9947

coleenbutlerrodriguez.com

Sheri Rosner

Long & Foster (Westham)

804-229-5508

longandfoster.com

Brad Ruckart

Ruckart Real Estate, Real Broker

804-909-2346

ruckartre.com

Seth Schemahorn

The Pace of Richmond, Keller Williams Richmond West

804-374-9915

thepaceofrichmond.com

Mary Self

The Dillon Group, Real Broker

804-304-6466

dillongroupre.com

Holly Shaheen

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

804-218-7654

srmfre.com

Scott Shaheen

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

804-837-8500

srmfre.com

Lollie Shankle

Long & Foster (Grove)

804-855-4222

longandfoster.com

Jennie Barrett Shaw

The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty

804-399-9190

thesteelegroupsir.com

Sarah Kate Shepherd

Providence Hill Real Estate

804-921-8889

phrehomes.com

Phillip Skaggs

Maison Real Estate Boutique

804-304-1395

maisonvirginia.com

Mary Soroka

Mission Realty, Real Broker

804-357-2736

missionrealty.com

Sheila Stanley

Team Hensley, Compass

804-387-1977

teamhensley.com

Karen Stephens

Long & Foster (Grove)

804-514-4769

longandfoster.com

Tiffany Hite Stevens

Tiffany Hite Stevens Group

804-467-8433

searchrichmondhouses.com

Clair Blackwell Stewart

Charles A. Rose Co.

804-288-4820

charlesarose.com

Donna Stewart

Samson Properties

804-357-2082

donnasellsrva.com

Ivy Stewart

Real Broker

804-638-4826

ivysellsva.com

Emily Still

The Yeatman Group, Long & Foster (Centerpointe)

804-639-4663

theyeatmangroup.com

James Strum

The Strum Group, Long & Foster (Grove)

804-432-3408

thestrumgroup.com

Melanie Sutherland

Rick Cox Realty Group

804-595-1576

rickcoxrealty.com

Kyle Taylor

River City Elite Properties, Real Broker

804-314-1294

rivercityeliteproperties.com

Amy Lee Tesauro

Linchpin Real Estate Group

804-467-1881

linchpinrealestate.com

Randi Tormollen

Long & Foster (Innsbrook)

804-439-9000

longandfoster.com

Kelly Trask

One South Realty Group, Samson Properties

804-304-0312

onesouthrealty.com

Meg Traynham

Providence Hill Real Estate

804-356-9045

phrehomes.com

Dan Tulli

Joyner Fine Properties

804-836-9204

tullisellsrva.com

Alease Washington

ICON Realty Group

804-519-7840

iconrealtyrva.com

Craig Waterworth

Ruckart Real Estate, Real Broker

804-305-3639

ruckartre.com

Marianna Wiley

One South Realty Group, Samson Properties

540-476-2915

onesouthrealty.com

Max Williams

United Real Estate Richmond

804-402-7788

unitedrealestaterichmond.com

Catherine Willis

Linchpin Real Estate Group

804-338-5397

linchpinrealestate.com

Erica Winn

Front Door Realty, Real Broker

804-683-4723

ericasellsforyou.com

Kyle Yeatman

The Yeatman Group, Long & Foster (Centerpointe)

804-639-4663

longandfoster.com

Teri Zwerman

MSE Properties

804-350-4165

mseproperties.com