Mogul Maker

On the summer of 2017, Candace James “C.J.” Walker got fed up with bad news. Local media reports detailing deadly violence involving young people in the city — including the June 7 shooting deaths of Ketron R. Wells, 16, and Christian K. Singleton, 15 — distressed Walker, a Richmond native, wife and stay-at-home mom of three. A lack of direction and limited access to constructive activities factored into the problem, Walker reasoned.

“I felt strongly that our young people needed direction and positive ways to engage their interests, to deter them from trouble,” she says.

Just over a week later, the June 15 shooting death of 18-year-old Jacquesha Clanton sent shock waves through the city — and spurred Walker into action.

“After I saw that awful report, I got on Facebook and created a page [that would be] an information hub for youth- and teen-centered activities,” she says. “Literally within two hours, it had gotten 55 likes, and it took off from there.”

Walker's page grew into Metro RVA Teens, an organization that provides online resources about programs, clubs and engaging activities designed for young people. Soon, she forged into a new realm, creating the first Richmond Children’s Business Fair.

“I partnered with Acton Children’s Business Fair and had to apply to host the program in the city,” Walker says. Based in Texas, the Acton Children’s Business Fair is a nonprofit geared toward empowering youth entrepreneurs. The organization provides a framework for building the fairs and teaches individuals and groups how to launch their own events for business-savvy kids. The Richmond Children’s Business Fair, held March 10, 2018, at the Science Museum of Virginia, drew 40 young entrepreneurs.

“We aimed to have about 20 to 25 kids sign up, so we were thrilled to have more,” Walker says. “About 200 people came, some from as far away as Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia.” The young entrepreneurs — including a clothing designer and a chef — showed off their business plans, sold their wares and participated in finance workshops. Now, Walker says, Metro RVA Teens is partnering with My Brother’s Keeper of Greater Richmond and Ndugu Business & Leadership Academy to host the 2nd Annual Richmond Children’s Business Fair on March 9, for children and youth ages 6 to 17. (Visit metrorvateens.com for details.)

To start a positive movement or event in your community, "use what you have," advises Walker. "I have a natural affinity for children and have loved working with kids since I was a child myself.” She worked with youth at the now-shuttered Genesis House community center during her days as a college student at Virginia Commonwealth University, where she studied business administration. Even then, she dreamed of a way to uplift young folks in Richmond. She says, “Metro RVA Teens and the Children’s Business Fair is a 15-year dream realized.”

What’s something you’d do differently?

“We would absolutely do more advertising, which we are currently doing through commercials; and in the near future, more print and radio promos and social media.”

What’s the best decision you made?

“[It] was the location. We really wanted to host this in a central area. [The Science Museum] worked really well for us. Also, making the focus on the youth entrepreneur and only inviting family-based resource vendors such as the Fountain for Youth, a wonderful organization that focuses on youth and literacy — also, the Northside Coalition for Children with Shonda Harris-Muhammad.”