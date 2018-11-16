Living in ‘The Bubble’

× Expand At the Twin Hickory Library, 10th grader Ella Rooney gets help with her research from librarian Drew Carson. (Photo by Jay Paul)

In the Planet Teen room at the Henrico County Public Library’s Twin Hickory branch, 11th-graders Manaswini Tadigadapa, Surya Venkatraman and Harshitha Kumaresan huddle around laptop computers, working on documents they will present at a Model United Nations event.

The library, on Twin Hickory Road next to Deep Run High School, is a welcoming place for teens, a community hub that’s filled with natural light, numerous study rooms and a digital media lab.

“We feel safe here,” Venkatraman says. He and his friends live nearby but are enrolled in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program at Henrico High School, about 20 minutes away.

Around Tadigadapa, Venkatraman and Kumaresan, other teens chat with friends, watch movies or work on summer reading projects. In the open-plan second floor, more than a dozen students study for SATs at tables. Scattered throughout the building, about half a dozen tutors help teens and tweens master academic subjects.

The facility gives a message of academic support to families. The sheer number of items checked out yearly provide evidence of the family orientation of the library — 304,993 juvenile and 152,307 adult titles. “All my necessities are close by,” Venkatraman says of the neighborhood. “This area is good because the educational system is reliable and solid.”

Academic and recreational institutions such as the library serve as hubs for this community, which is nestled in the fan-like shape between the crook of where Interstate 64 and Interstate 295 meet. Some residents refer to the area as "The Bubble," alluding to the easy, contained life for families within the zone.

“There are always people out walking, like walking their dogs,” says Tadigadapa, who, along with Kumaresan, had made the trek to the library after field hockey practice. “It’s really family-oriented.”

× Expand The Twin Hickory Library (Photo by Jay Paul)

More Than Suburbs

The 23059 ZIP code includes Grey Oaks, Twin Hickory “and more” or GO-TH-AM, as a Facebook group with that name couches it. The acronym would make anyone thinking of a gritty metropolis do a double take. Users of the group describe it as an area with “high performing schools, diverse with many different cultures, very close to shopping.” It is remarkable for the tidy, well-maintained uniformity of its newer construction that conforms to homeowner associations’ guidelines. But behind the “Truman Show”-like uniformity, there is a vibrant diversity of cultures and beliefs.

“There’s a special blending of cultures. It makes our kids more accepting of each other. We see our differences as strengths. We are raising global citizens.” —Principal Michael Dussault of Twin Hickory Elementary School

That’s evident in the makeup of the teens studying at the library, and also in the construction of the 12,500-square-foot West End Islamic Center a block from Deep Run High School. The mosque will have a vast prayer area that accommodates 400, and it's set to open in the winter of 2019.

Community diversity can also be seen at Twin Hickory Elementary School, which boasts on its website about its students’ geographic and linguistic variety. “Our Indian and Asian populations have skyrocketed,” says Principal Michael Dussault. “There’s a special blending of cultures. It makes our kids more accepting of each other. We see our differences as strengths. We are raising global citizens.”

× Expand Deep Run High School was named for Deep Run School, a two-room schoolhouse in Henrico County. It was relocated and restored next to Short Pump Elementary School. (Photo by Jay Paul)

The Back Story

Deep Run is a stream, and Broad Street was originally called Deep Run Turnpike. The Deep Run Baptist Church dates to 1742. Deep Run High School was named for Deep Run School, a two-room schoolhouse in Henrico County that was relocated and restored adjacent to Short Pump Elementary School.

Closer to the "Bubble" area is Springfield School in Pouncey Tract Park, a two-room structure from the 1920s. It was one of 22 schools for African-American students that were under the supervision of pioneer educator Virginia E. Randolph.

The Henrico County Historical Society believes that the area was once considered a part of Short Pump. “There was an original road named Twin Hickory that intersected with Nuckols Road,” says Sarah Pace, president of the society. “Several families had homes there. So that is how the development got its name.”

Twin Hickory is a 1,300-home, master-planned community between Pouncey Tract Road and Nuckols Road that was developed by HHHunt Communities. Austin Highfill, an associate broker with Exit Realty, has lived there about 20 years, and has watched the area build out. He says that while the schools are a big draw, there is a variety of housing, from $200,000 townhomes to $500,000 homes.

Other developments include Waters Edge of Twin Hickory, Hickory Woods, Park Meadows, Parson’s Walk, Cobblestone Landing, Regal Oaks, Hearth Stone, Harvest Glen and Scott’s Glen. Data on Realtor.com indicate that homes in the area have a median price of $419,500, and spend about 55 days on the market.

“I don’t care where you are in your life, there’s something for you,” says Highfill. “There are all different price points. People can move up or down and not change their kids’ school.”

× Expand A workout class at the Shady Grove Family YMCA (Photo by Jay Paul)

Family-Friendly

Community amenities are focused on children and keeping them safe and active. For instance, tunnels under busy roads link Twin Hickory with the Shady Grove YMCA and with the development’s homeowners association gleaming lap and swimming pools. Highfill describes the adolescence of his three now-adult sons as marked by involvement in area sports teams and the freedom of movement these tunnels afforded.

On a recent afternoon, families streamed in and out of the YMCA on their way to swimming lessons. The Y offers three large wellness rooms, free weights, multiple exercise studios, two indoor pools, athletic sports fields, after-school care, a gymnasium, music lesson rooms, a teen center and child care.

“All my necessities are close by. This area is good because the educational system is reliable and solid.” —Surya Venkatraman, Twin Hickory resident and a high school junior

Behind the library at the Twin Hickory Park & Recreation Center, sprays of water cool down toddlers at the splash pad.

“I love being out in the suburbs and being close to many activities for my kids,” says area resident Liz Wire Thurman. She says her family enjoys the Shady Grove Family YMCA, Twin Hickory spray ground and library, and the Children’s Museum of Richmond at Short Pump Town Center. She notes that the area also offers several for-profit businesses that provide children’s entertainment, along with local, family friendly festivals.

× Expand Catherine Shen is the editor-in-chief of Deep Run High School's student newspaper, The Sentinel. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Academics and Athletics

Deep Run High School has a majority white student body. About 20 percent of its students are of South and East Asian descent, and 10 percent are African-American. “The diversity is a great benefit,” says Leonard Pritchard, the school principal. “That’s the world we live in.”

The school earned recognition from the Virginia Board of Education for meeting all state and federal accountability benchmarks, and it's known for its comprehensive athletic facilities. Its band, the Deep Run Marching Wildcats, recently placed first in Division A at the Virginia Marching Band Cooperative State Invitational competition. Students keep busy during an extended lunch, when they can engage in over 70 clubs or tutoring.

“It’s a great community educationally," Pritchard says.

“We have hardworking staff, motivated students and supportive families.”

And hardworking students, too.

Catherine Shen, the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, also swims and plays tennis. This year, all her classes — statistics, government, literature, psychology, physics and Spanish — will be at the advanced placement level. In addition, Shen, who wants to have a career in medicine, volunteers at two hospitals. She plays classical piano at concerts and retirement homes, too.

She’s typical of this student body. “This year, I plan to interview a girl who has more than a thousand hours volunteering in the community,” Shen says.

× Expand Chef Shyaam Kumar of Market Café (Photo by Jay Paul)

Where to Eat

There are numerous ethnic dining options in the area and nearby in Short Pump. Market Café, at 10950 Nuckols Road, is a tasty Indian eatery in a gas station that feels like an “in-the-know” find. The South Indian spot is popular for lunch, dinner and takeout with the flavorful biriyani rice mix a favorite. The bar makes it a hangout before Innsbrook After Hours concerts.

Lehja, at Short Pump Town Center, offers Indian classics artfully arranged in an upscale setting with a stylishly modern decor.

Sandano’s sub shop, at 11389-B Nuckols Road, features classic cheesesteaks, hoagies, specialty subs and fries. Pho 1 Grill, at 201 Towne Center West Blvd., No. 701, serves Vietnamese dishes including warm and delicate, yet hardy, pho noodles. Mesopotamia Delicatessen’s flavorful, fresh and house-made Iraqi fare is worth the brief jaunt to 3420 Lauderdale Drive.

Several well-established Richmond restaurateurs have expanded to Short Pump, putting Red Salt Chophouse, Spoonbread Bistro and West Coast Provisions within reach.

What to Do

Community members attend the West End Navarati Festival, organized by the Zankar Garba group. (Photo courtesy Suhash Panchal)

Teens socialize at the Twin Hickory library as easily as going to enjoy a movie, bowling or pizza at Short Pump Town Center.

An Indian community celebration unique to the area features two weekend performances associated with the Navarati Festival in the fall by local residents who are from the Gujarat state of India. Those who attend the local observance will find up to 600 people dancing in a circle in the Deep Run High School gymnasium. Dancers wear colorful flaring Indian Chaniya choli clothing in red, pink, yellow and orange. But don't expect a choreographed show. The dancing is interactive and impromptu.

“That’s the beauty. It’s in their blood,” says Suhash Panchal, a travel agent and one of the organizers. “Just come and dance.”

The event, which was held this year in October, features traditional Indian food, clothing and jewelry for sale and is open to the public.

“We give passes to the Deep Run teachers, and it’s free for students,” Panchal says. “Now we are seeing people, non-Indians, coming every year, they even bought the outfits. People are catching on.”

Twin Hickory resident Maureen Kuzemka says that attending such cultural events in schools and in the communities as a positive benefit for her and her family. “Neighbors are [of] all different cultures and celebrate different holidays,” she says. “I learn about their cultures in my daily conversations when I am outside.”