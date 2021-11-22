Let’s Celebrate

Let the end-of-year bustle begin. The final weeks fly by, from Thanksgiving to Hanukkah, Christmas to Kwanzaa. After a pandemic-imposed pause last year, many seasonal favorites are back. To get you in a festive frame of mind, we have holiday memories shared by local residents, plus recipes for favorite holiday foods, an events calendar, ideas for giving back to the community and a few crafty projects you can make at home.

Making Memories

Richmonders share their holiday traditions

The Simple Things

“I had a standard, traditional Christmas growing up. There aren’t really any huge standout moments, beyond just having a very regular Midwestern Christmas with my family. Growing up in Ohio, we would travel to my grandparents in Illinois for Christmases. It really was your standard, all-American, nonchalant, typical Christmas. As I got older and started studying Buddhism, I got even more grateful for how normal it was. It was actually pretty lovely. It’s really the small things, appreciating the simplicity of life. Just the common things that a lot of people might find to be a bit boring, but honestly, nowadays, I think we’ve learned to really be grateful for what we might’ve deemed boring before.”

—Amy Black, owner of Amy Black Tattoos in Carytown

Brass Act

“In Richmond, usually around the holidays, No BS! Brass Band throws an annual canned food drive, and we also accept winter coats. That’s one of our biggest shows we do every December for about 10 years. It’s always great to see people that time of year, and be able to give back to the [Central] Virginia Food Bank and to Feed More. I love hot holiday drinks, like eggnog and hot toddies. Seeing friends wearing sweaters feels real old school and wholesome. Everyone’s trying to be positive and have good cheer on purpose. That always feels great. I love all the holiday stuff.

I drive back to Hampton to perform in the play my mom usually directs at her church — Emmanuel Grace Baptist Church — as part of the small music ensemble. My dad and mom or cousins are all in the play. My dad’s a big Christmas play star. He would be the Scrooge. He would flourish as a villain of whatever the play is, like a sassy or sappy character.”

—Reggie Pace, musician and a founder of No BS! Brass Band and “The Hustle Season Podcast”

A Joyful Noise

We called it a caroling party, providing song sheets and jingle bells, but my husband isn’t a singer and my children bristled at leaving a warm house to walk to our older neighbors’ front doors to sing. However, there were always brave souls who craved the warmth that singing outside together brings. The party was my way of baking dozens of Christmas cookies and not eating them all myself. Many of the recipes were my mother’s, scrawled and stained. Her brown sugar-pecan cookies with brown sugar glaze were always spectacular. The gathering was a throwback, except one year when my son’s high school band played, and the caroling party got cool.

In the waning years of the party, my elderly mother, who had some cognitive impairment and had just moved in with us, enjoyed the hubbub just fine. After a while, I walked her to her room and helped her get settled. The party hummed along, then 20 minutes later she ascended the stairs in her pale, velvety bathrobe, a Ghost of Christmas Past, refusing to miss the frivolity. Now, my mother is present only in memories, photos and recipes.

—Maureen Egan, freelance writer

A Quiet Christmas

“What I remember of holidays in Guatemala [where I was born and raised until I came here when I was 12] was holidays would be loud. There would be firecrackers and music and noise and people walking around. Something that I do remember that I really liked about Christmas Eve in Guatemala was on the evening of the 24th people would go in out in the streets and shout: “Llego La Navidad!” (Christmas has arrived!) and hug people. We would go around the neighborhood, and we just hug everybody. So that was a good memory. Here with my family, we don’t celebrate Christmas in our home because Christmas is supposedly the birth of Christ, but we don’t really know when his birth was, which is fine. We have symbols that help us connect with Christ, like, maybe the manger scene, maybe lights, to show the light of the world. But that’s me just creating my own kind of symbolism.”

—Oscar Contreras, Spanish language radio host at the religious radio station Radio Poder 1380 AM

Post-Thanksgiving Togetherness

Every Friday after Thanksgiving is known in our family as FFF, Forced Family Fun day, a leftover name from when our kids were pre-teens and wanted nothing to do with family time.

We start the day with doughnuts and coffee, then hit Walmart for Salvation Army Angel Tree shopping, where every family unit has their own child in need in the community to shop for. From there, we pick out our family Christmas trees and drop them off at each of our homes. It’s lunchtime at a favorite deli and then nap time for the little grands and games for us bigger kids (think competitive outdoor yard games or board games if it’s raining). The evening activity has varied from adults only (bowling, Circuit, Tang & Biscuit, the touring musical “Hamilton” in 2019 was a big hit!) to family-friendly walking tours in the Fan looking at lights and ending at The Jefferson Hotel to see the gingerbread house and lobby tree with drinks. It’s a family tradition that has survived adolescence, college, weddings and grandbabies. We look forward to 2021.

—Beth Shamburger, reader

Yia-yia’s World

On Christmas Eve, it’s Yia-yia’s world, and the Vithoulkas family is forever grateful to be living in it. For more than 22 years, the three Vithoulkas brothers and their families, now with nine children ranging from ages 5 to 25, attend church services on Christmas Eve at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Then they converge on the Vithoulkas’ parents’, better known as Yia-yia and Papou, home near J.R. Tucker High School for a marathon, three-generation celebration. First, a Greek-infused dinner featuring Yia-yia’s beloved pastichio, a layered Greek comfort food that’s “best in the region,” according to John Vithoulkas, Henrico County manager. Next there’s the obligatory photo session on the couch. As the family has grown, so has the couch, now in its third iteration. Only after photos does the present opening begin … and might not end until 2 in the morning. As Vithoulkas says, “It takes forever!” But his Greek-American family wouldn’t trade those lost hours of sleep and memories for anything.

—John Vithoulkas, Henrico County manager, and family

Holiday Events

18 events to pencil into your seasonal calendar

Through Dec. 1: Salvation Army Angel Tree Adopt an angel from a Salvation Army tree and shop for the requested gifts. All gifts must be in by Dec. 1.

Through Jan. 1: Light up the Tracks The Downtown Ashland Association transforms its historic district into a vintage Christmas village, with a mile-long light display and numerous special events.

Through Jan. 9: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights Thousands of lights transform Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, along with a model train display. $8-$14.

Nov. 25: Turkey Trot The 10K and kids’ run will be held at Bryan Park; a virtual 10K option is also available.

Nov. 26-Dec. 24: Legendary Santa Santa returns to the Children’s Museum for in-person and virtual visits. Kids can shop for gifts at the Fawn Shop. Ticket sales begin Nov. 1.

Nov. 27: Let It Snow! The Richmond Symphony holiday concert features Christmas favorites, a carol singalong and Santa. 8 p.m. Dominion Energy Center.

Nov. 29-Jan. 9: Jefferson Hotel Decorations Though there will be no tree lighting ceremony or midday concerts this year, for many Richmonders a photo by the Jefferson’s tree is a family tradition.

Dec. 1-5: Bethlehem Walk Interactive outdoor drama re-creates first-century Bethlehem. Reservations required. Salem Baptist Church, 465 Broad Street Road, Manakin-Sabot.

Dec. 2-5: The Bizarre Bazaar Shop for gifts, decorations, food items, home goods and more at this traditional Richmond shopping extravaganza. Richmond Raceway Complex. $11 adults; $2.50 ages 2-12.

Dec. 4: Carytown Hanukkah Menorah lighting, Jewish music, free latkes from Perly’s and hot chocolate, hosted by Ten Thousand Villages. 3201 W. Cary St. 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Dec. 4: Dominion Christmas Parade The parade returns for its 28th year. Departing from the Science Museum of Virginia at 10:15 a.m., traveling east on Broad to Seventh Street.

Dec. 4: Maymont Winter Market Shop for the holidays on the carriage house lawn with goods from local artisans and craft vendors. Tickets required. Rain date Dec. 5.

Dec. 10: Candlelight Walk and Caroling Richmond Pipes & Drums leads revelers through the gas-lamp-lit streets of Church Hill, departing Jefferson Park at 7:15 p.m. and traveling to Libby Hill. 202-271-5216

Dec. 10-12: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Henrico Theatre Company brings the classic animated TV special to life onstage. Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. $15.

Dec. 11-12: Carytown Holiday Art Market This holiday market features more than 100 local artisans, food trucks and music. City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 11: CarMax Tacky Light Run A 6K fun run in Midlothian’s Walton Park neighborhood, with homes bedazzled in an over-the-top light display. $21-$45.

Dec. 11-23: “The Nutcracker” The Richmond Ballet is back with this holiday classic, featuring the Richmond Symphony.

Dec. 30: Capital City Kwanzaa Festival Elegba Folklore Society presents one of the largest events of its kind on the East Coast. May be presented live or virtually, TBD.

Savor the Season

Something sweet, something savory for the holiday table

Potato Latkes

Emily Schy’s family has a long-held tradition of holding a latke party every holiday season, usually on the Friday or Saturday night during Hanukkah, so everyone can throw down and enjoy themselves without school-night concerns.

“Here’s the recipe I use for the most delightful, plain-Jane, crispy, delicious latkes,” she says. “It’s a melange of family input and recipes from The New York Times, Epicurious, with a little bit of Bon Appetit thrown in somewhere.”

—Emily Schy, reader

Ingredients

About 5 russet potatoes (2-3 lbs.)

2 sweet onions

1/4 cup matzo meal

2 teaspoons of coarse, flaky salt

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup or more vegetable oil

Directions

Set oven to 250 degrees. Grate the potatoes and onions into one large bowl, using a box grater. Working in batches, bundle piles of the potato-onion mixture into a clean dishtowel and squeeze to release the moisture. The more liquid you remove, the better. The crispiness of the latkes depends on it. In another large bowl, whisk together the eggs, salt and matzo meal. (If you can’t find matzo meal, you can make your own by blitzing a few squares of matzo bread in a food processsor. Alternately, you can use flour). Add the potato-onion mixture and combine well. Heat about 1/4 inch of vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drop spoonfuls of latke mix into the hot oil using a serving spoon — about 1/4 cup per latke. Press each latke lightly with a spatula to flatten. Cook on each side, flipping once, until fragrant and golden brown. Transfer latkes to a heatproof plate and season with flaky salt. Place them in the oven to keep them warm and crispy. Serve with sour cream and homemade applesauce.

Buttermilk Bake Shop Zucchini Bread

At the bakery, we like to do a plain version of the zucchini bread and one that has blueberries. You could add pecans, walnuts, chocolate chips, dried cranberries or dried cherries instead of the blueberries — whatever you like! It freezes well, so you could make it ahead of time for the holidays. It would also make a great holiday gift.

—Laura Boehmer, Buttermilk Bake Shop, Petersburg

Ingredients

For the batter:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 eggs (room temperature)

1/2 cup canola oil

1 cup, plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup grated zucchini

1 cup frozen or fresh blueberries (optional)

For the streusel topping:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup oats

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of salt

4 tablespoons cold, unsalted butter

Directions

Grease a standard-size loaf pan. Set oven to 325 degrees. Sift the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon together. In a separate bowl, mix the eggs, oil, sugar and vanilla together. Add the sifted dry ingredients to the wet mixture and mix until just combined. Add the grated zucchini and blueberries, if using, and mix until combined. Pour into the loaf pan. Make the streusel topping by mixing the flour, brown sugar, oats, cinnamon and salt in a bowl. Mix in the butter with a fork or your fingertips until it’s crumbly. Sprinkle streusel mixture evenly over the zucchini batter. Bake for about 30 minutes and then rotate the pan. Bake for another 25 minutes and then test it with a toothpick. A toothpick inserted in the middle should come out clean when it is done. It could take longer to bake, depending on your oven. Cool in pan before cutting. Makes one loaf

A Creative Touch

Holiday-themed projects for crafting at home

What better way to celebrate the holidays than through a beautiful art project you make with your hands with love from your heart? Here are three easy ideas from some Richmond artists.

THANKSGIVING

Handmade Cards

These hand-printed cards are great to share with those you love and appreciate.

Supplies

Leaves that are still soft and bendable

Paint (acrylic or tempera)

Paint brush, sponge or foam brush

Paper (thicker paper or construction paper is best)

Table covering to use when painting

Water and paper towels to clean brushes

Paper plate or palette to hold your paint

Drawing or writing materials like markers, colored pencils, etc.

Spoon, optional but helpful to press the leaves

Directions

Gather leaves. Look for different shapes and textures. Lay out supplies and prep your paper. Squeeze paint onto your palette. Flip the leaf over so that the stem or veins are facing up. Hold the leaf down with one hand and paint colors onto the leaf. Pick the leaf up, flip it over and place it paint side down where you want it on your paper. Press the leaf down so the paint sticks to the paper. Lift your leaf carefully away from the paper. You can paint and add more leaves, play with different colors or layer your designs. When your paint has dried, write out a message on your card or artwork.

—Jordan Brown, director of education and programs, Visual Arts Center of Richmond

CHRISTMAS

Coffee Filter Snowflakes

No two snowflakes are alike, in real life or when you cut one out from a coffee filter in this family-favorite project.

Supplies

White coffee filters

Scissors

Yarn/metallic thread/jute thread

Directions

Start with an open coffee filter; fold in half down the center, in half again and then in half a third time until you have a triangular wedge. Cut shapes into the coffee filter, making sure not to cut too large a hole or all the way through the filter. You can also scallop the edge or cut it into points. Open it up and reveal your snowflake! Use thread or yarn to string the snowflakes together and hang.

—Ashley Hawkins, executive director, Studio Two Three

KWANZAA

Mkeka Mat

The mkeka is a mat used during Kwanzaa to serve as a symbol of the foundation that African American traditions are built upon.

Supplies

10-12 sheets of newspaper or large sheets of white paper

Acrylic paint and paintbrush

Stapler

Clear glue

Water

Directions

Take a sheet of newspaper. Starting at the shorter end, fold the sheet over 2 inches. Smooth the paper flat and continue folding it over 2 inches at a time until it reaches the middle of the page. Fold the other end of the paper over 2 inches. Continue folding and smoothing the paper flat until both ends are folded. Place the two folded edges together and smooth the paper until it is one long, flat strip that is open on three sides. Make three more folded strips, just like the first one, until you have four long strips of folded newspaper. Interlock three of the folded strips at the slots in the corner to make part of a frame. Staple the corners together. You will use the remaining strip to close your frame after you have finished weaving. After the ends of the frame have been stapled together, the open part of each strip should face inside. The smooth part of the strip should form the edge. Lay the frame on a table. The open end should be facing you. Now that the frame is ready, you can begin weaving your mat. Make 10 to 12 1-inch folded strips of newspaper. Place six to eight of the strips side by side within the slots of the frame. Staple them into place. Weave remaining strips in and out of the folded strips in the frame, until the mat is filled. Place the woven ends of the mat inside the remaining strip of folded newspaper. Staple the strips into place at the corners and across the bottom. Paint your mat red, black and green, the colors of Kwanzaa. Let dry.

—Melody Short, co-founder, Richmond Night Market

Giving Back

Your end-of-year donations can deliver a boost to organizations that help those in need

CARITAS / Since its founding in the early 1980s, this nonprofit helps people experiencing homelessness and those in recovery. They need volunteers, select household items for their furniture bank and cash donations.

Family Lifeline / This nonprofit traces its origins to 1877 as a charity soup kitchen. Now, Family Lifeline provides an array of social services to Richmond residents in need, through all stages of life. Its component programs offer opportunities for volunteer work or financial support.

FURS (Friends United with the Richmond Shelter) / This all-volunteer nonprofit has been rescuing and finding homes for furry friends in the city since 2001. FURS’ needs include cash, volunteers for its Saturday adoption stand in Carytown and for fostering. Cash donations help with spays and neuters, vaccines and other meds, treatment, and other needs.

Project:HOMES / Affordable housing in good repair is the focus for this nonprofit. They’re in need of volunteers to help with projects by joining their Renew Crew and financial donations (a $35 donation would add railing to a senior’s home, for instance).