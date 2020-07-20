In Stitches

× Expand Lisa Hutchinson of Top Stitch promotes sustainable fashion by mending clothing and teaching people how to sew. (Photo by Jay Paul)

For Lisa Hutchinson, sustainability is a way of life. Sewing from a young age, she founded Top Stitch in 2016 to mend clothing and add new life to garments that would otherwise end up in landfills.

“I was trying to figure out how to reduce waste and make less scrap,” Hutchinson says. “The goal was to have a lower environmental impact while working in my trade as a sewist.”

According to the Council for Textile Recycling, the average U.S. citizen throws away 70 pounds of clothing and other textiles annually. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that textile waste occupies nearly 5% of all landfill space.

Hutchinson offers everything from repairs of undergarments to a complete rebuild of an article of clothing. She also offers sewing lessons, most recently conducting virtual classes via Zoom. “The importance of just being able to sew on a button and do a few stitches really empowers people … and gives them a new skill that they can use in daily life,” she says.

Hutchinson says there are a few ways to address the industry’s sustainability issues, particularly those resulting from fast fashion, the practice of moving clothing quickly from design to store to produce low-cost apparel that contributes to textile waste. One is voting with your dollars. A second tip is doing research before you purchase. “Less shopping saves time, and by knowing the brands you like, you’ll save money in the long term by investing in longer-lasting products,” she says. “And you’ll be chipping away at the injustices within the products by seeking out a transparent company who’s telling you how the clothing was made and how their workers were treated.”

Fashion Your Own Sustainable Wardrobe

Buy less

By re-wearing what you already own, you reduce fashion turnover.

Shop secondhand

Local stores such as Aremis Vintage, Ashby, Baggio, Bygones, Clementine, Fit for a Queen, Halcyon Vintage, Indigo Avenue Clothes and others offer unique upcycled finds.

Swap clothes

Participating in a clothing exchange with friends is a fun way to acquire items that are new to you while giving your old pieces a new home.

Repair your garments

Doing your own repairs or hiring someone to mend your clothing can add substantial longevity to your apparel.

Mindful washing

Washing and drying your clothing consumes energy and breaks down the fibers in your garments. Consider hanging nonsoiled apparel to air it out and re-wear it before tossing into the wash. Using a clothesline to air-dry your garments also eliminates the impact of your dryer.

Do your research

Knowing the origins of your garment will help you select quality apparel that lasts longer.