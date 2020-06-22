Expert Advice

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Q: What is the best way for someone to choose a Realtor?

A: Find a Realtor with whom you connect because communication is the biggest piece in all of this. The Realtor needs to be able to hear you, and you need to feel that you are being heard. When I first meet with someone, I want to find out about them, their lifestyle, their family needs and things that are important to them. —Susan Derco, Long & Foster

Q: What advice would you give to a client who is nervous about buying a house right now?

A: I would tell them that this, too, shall pass. … Regardless of what the world is going through, real estate will always be here. … People may be looking to put finances into real estate rather than the stock market. Over the years, real estate has always been a viable option for increasing your investment. —Mahood Fonville, Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate

Q: What advice do you have for someone who is thinking about selling?

A: Meet with a Realtor as soon as the thought of selling occurs to you, so that you can come up with a plan, and we can make sure you are making improvements that will give you the most bang for your buck. … Making a yard look clean and neat is really important, and getting rid of really heavy window treatments is also helpful. I am a big fan of bare windows in listings. We want to see the light. —Jennie Barrett Shaw, Joyner Fine Properties

Q: How do you win a bidding war?

A: In certain areas and at certain price points, we still have multiple offers. One thing I will tell people is to do a big earnest money deposit with your offer — it doesn’t cost you more overall, but it shows that you’re serious and are not going to get cold feet and back out. If you put a $10,000 deposit down, you will be a lot more committed to your contract. —Sarah Jarvis, One South Realty

Q: What improvements can a seller make to their home to help it sell more quickly?

A: Paint is typically your best friend when you are putting your house on the market. If you’ve got some dated colors, a coat of paint will make a big difference. Even painting cabinets in the bath and kitchen will make a huge impact. … And light fixtures can make a big difference. You can get a $150 to $200 modern brushed-gold chandelier, and it will really change how a room looks. —Shane Lott, Rashkind Saunders & Co.