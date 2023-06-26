× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Expert Advice for Buyers

Shana Bloom

Bloom Real Estate

“Be ready in advance with a preapproval letter from a reputable local lender or with a proof of funds letter from your bank for cash purchases. A local lender’s preapproval letter is typically stronger than [a letter from] an online or national bank, which deal in high volume.”

Jason Burke

Burke Realty Firm – Long & Foster

“You could wait this market out, but who knows how long that will take. The downside to waiting is that prices could go even higher over the next couple years and price you out of the market totally. Yes, prices could come down too, but our market hasn’t shown any signs of that happening.”

Elizabeth Ford

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin and Fonville

“Not too long ago, first-time homebuyers had the luxury of viewing multiple homes — then had time to weigh out the pros and cons for each property. Those days are long gone. Knowing what you really need vs. what you want becomes crucial, especially if you must decide on a home very quickly.”

Elizabeth Hagen

Joyner Fine Properties

“My advice for home buyers in this current market is not to fall in love with a property until the keys are in your hand. Many times, buyers have to submit offers on multiple properties in order to get under contract, so having a thick skin during the process allows your agent to better negotiate on your behalf.”

× Expand (Clockwise from top left) Shana Bloom, Jason Burke, Elizabeth Ford, Elizabeth Hagen, Tonya Leeper, Alicia Kim Soekawa, John Daylor

Advice for Sellers

John Daylor

The John Daylor Team — Joyner Fine Properties

“Proper preparation and a concise pricing strategy will be the difference between getting a good price for your home and a great price. Homes that have done some basic preparation and price attractively in the market are still generating multiple offer scenarios, with sales prices well above the list price and very advantageous terms to the seller.”

Alicia Kim Soekawa

The Collaborative

“You cannot use comparatives from last summer because interest rates have doubled. Pricing has become more normal now. You need to use the last two or three months. Price is the biggest driver, but if you want top dollar, you need to show your house in top condition.”

Advice for Buyers and Sellers

Tonya Leeper

TL Realty at Keller Williams West

“My suggestion for buying or selling in this market is work with a real estate professional whom you trust and who understands the market. You need a Realtor who can teach you ways to strategize and who can be a great negotiator on your behalf.”