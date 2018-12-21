Good Serve: Creating Change

From our Arthur Ashe commemorative issue: These Richmonders share Ashe's commitment to strengthen the African-American community.

× Expand Lauranett Lee (Photo by Jay Paul)

The first thing Lauranett Lee asks her students as they trickle in on the first day of class is, “Are you woke?” followed by, “What makes you think you are?”

Lee teaches leadership studies with a focus on history at the University of Richmond’s Jepson School. She wants her students to think about leadership in less familiar ways, so she starts off the semester’s assigned reading with the book “When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir.”

“It helps them to step outside their comfort zone and consider different ways that people have to navigate the world and the backgrounds that push them into leadership,” Lee says. “They are the ones that are going to be in positions to make change.”

Lee knows something about creating change. From 2001-16, she was the founding curator of African-American history at the Virginia Historical Society, now the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, tasked with helping to diversify their collections and engaging the community. During her time there, Lee developed a database and genealogical tool to help identify the names of enslaved people. She also wrote a book.

Lee’s former teacher and mentor Dr. Edgar Toppin had begun writing a cultural history of African-Americans in Hopewell, commissioned by the City Council, but he became ill and he asked Lee to finish his work. In 2008, she published “Making the American Dream Work: A Cultural History of African Americans in Hopewell, Virginia.”

Born in Chesterfield County, Lee later moved to Chicago, where she received her bachelor’s degree in communications at Mundelein College.

“Every time I came home, I wondered what was happening in the education field, and I started substitute teaching when I returned here, and I saw that history wasn’t being taught any differently than when I had been in school,” Lee says. “And that’s what really spurred me to go back to school.”

Lee received a master’s degree from Virginia State University and went on to the University of Virginia to earn her doctorate.

“When I did come back, I was able to appreciate history because I could look at it with different eyes,” Lee says. She began teaching part time in 1995 at Old Dominion University and went on to teach at Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University, John Tyler Community College and UR.

Now teaching full time, Lee is an active member on boards promoting social change and developing historical projects, such as Virginia Humanities, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Monument Avenue Commission, and UR’s commission on race and identity, which she will co-chair along with historian Ed Ayers, UR’s former president and now a colleague of Lee.

“Lauranett promotes social change by promoting understanding among people who already think they understand each other,” Ayers says. “She has a subtle way of asking questions other people are not asking, of offering insights other people miss.”

Lee hopes to inspire her students to think about social justice through her passion for history and the inspiring leaders of the past, who include Arthur Ashe.

“Despite everything he had to go through, he still kept winning, and that was such an inspiration to me, as I think it is for a lot of people,” Lee says. “He still was so cool, calm and collected. It’s grace in the midst of pressure.”