Double Shot

A coffee in one hand and a hardback, vinyl or bouquet in the other isn’t an unusual sight in Richmond these days. Across the city, cafes are evolving into something more than places to grab caffeine, expanding into new territories as bookstores, record shops, florists, barbecue joints and even kitten lounges. Patrons drift into these dual environments for the espresso but stay for the browsing, the conversation or the chance to encounter something unexpected.

This shift isn’t just a local quirk. Part of a burgeoning national movement, hybrid cafes are reshaping the model. For owners, they offer more than a creative twist — they drive revenue, fuel personal projects and add an experiential layer. In a city buzzing with dozens of independent coffee shops plus the usual chains, the unique branding of a multifunctional operation gives each place an edge.

× Expand Inside Abi’s Books & Brews (Photo by Kyle LaFerriere)

Coffee Chameleons

At Abi’s Books & Brews (1212 1/2 W. Cary St.), customers sip lattes surrounded by shelves of freshly bound books. Nestled near Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus, the brick-walled cafe blends the feel of a neighborhood bookstore with the warmth of a coffeehouse.

Expand Abi’s Books & Brews owners Mailie and Keith Duffin (Photo by Kyle LaFerriere)

For owners and husband-and-wife duo Keith and Mailie Duffin, the venture began with what they knew best: books. “Books are easy,” Keith Duffin says. “I’ve collected books my whole life. Our house is built around books. It’s the coffee we had to learn.”

Searching for a local roaster, Keith began to sample as many coffee producers as he could before settling on Bugle Call Coffee out of New Kent. After opening Abi’s in November 2024, the research paid off.

The combination of coffee and books has created more than a business — it’s built community; thanks to extended hours, regulars come for knitting nights, writing workshops and novel releases. “I’ve seen friendships form here,” Keith says. “I’ve introduced people I thought would be good friends for each other. We stay open for people when others close for profit’s sake.” At Abi’s, cups in hand drive both conversation and commerce.

The idea for the cafe and shop grew from Keith’s personal experience. While traveling and working remotely, he often sought multipurpose destinations that felt like home. That feeling now guides every corner of his and his wife’s spot.

The concept also started as a plan for their daughter Abi, who at 17 didn’t want to go to college or trade school. They wanted a business she could eventually take over. For now, the whole family runs it together, reinforcing its communal, homey vibe.

The Duffins say the decision was strategic. “In a world where the news and volume feel isolating or makes you want to pull back, I feel like we’re a space people can come to read, write, paint, draw or just be close to strangers,” Keith adds.

× 1 of 2 Expand The record section inside Le Cache Dulcet (Photo by Kyle LaFerriere) × 2 of 2 Expand The Matcha Mule (matcha, mango puree, ginger beer) at Le Cache Dulcet (Photo by Kyle LaFerriere) Prev Next

The appeal of hybrid cafes extends beyond a classic pairing like books. For Patrick Weaver, it meant bringing music into the mix. When the Virginia Beach native moved back to the commonwealth in 2023 after nearly a decade in the Los Angeles music industry, he wanted to establish a gathering place for music fans and coffee drinkers alike.

“I found myself in various coffee shops, and I would venture to a record store after,” Weaver says. “It became something I did almost every day when I was off. I knew I wanted those two passions of mine under the same roof, so I took matters into my own hands.”

Expand Le Cache Dulcet owner Patrick Weaver (Photo by Kyle LaFerriere)

A little over a year ago, he opened Le Cache Dulcet (109 E. Broad St.), a hip and vibrant lounge where guests can flip through records, listen to live DJs or simply settle in with an espresso. Bright orange walls, a checkered floor and the sweet scent of his favorite incense set a funky yet cozy tone.

Weaver says that calling Le Cache Dulcet a cafe misses the point — it’s designed for people to hang out, whether they’re drawn to the tunes, the coffee or both.

“A lot of people walk in and head straight to the records or the DJ,” Weaver says. “Having a retail presence in a space like Le Cache Dulcet sparks conversation, whether it’s about the DJ playing that day or asking questions about the ever-evolving record selection. I’ve seen people sit for over three hours and just vibe out with friends or even by themselves.”

While music and records are central, Weaver has developed a diverse beverage menu including espresso, matcha, hot tea and a signature earthy sweet potato latte. He says, “This is a place for people to connect, discover and just be themselves,” he says.

His concept reflects a broader shift in coffee culture nationwide. From New York to Los Angeles, cafes are doubling as barbershops, laundromats, bike shops and even wine bars after dark. A 2019 New York Times article noted, “The joke used to be that there’s a Starbucks on every corner in New York City. Now there’s coffee in the corner of almost every store.” Richmond, however, has traditionally lagged.

According to research firm Trend Hunter, merging cafes with other retail ventures is helping revitalize the coffee industry. While combinations vary, the strategy is consistent: Adding another layer gives visitors a reason to linger, turning a quick stop into a more immersive and memorable experience. In a crowded coffee landscape, a cup alone isn’t always enough to capture consumer attention, reflecting broader cultural and economic realities.

× Expand Lineage Coffee Shop in Scott’s Addition (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Brew and Browse

After nearly five years in business, Lineage owner Paul Hansbarger was looking for a fresh way to engage his clientele. When the former Studio Two Three building in Scott’s Addition became available, he saw an opportunity to expand his brand and incorporate his enthusiasm for coffee.

Expand Lineage owner Paul Hansbarger (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Lineage opened a storefront in Carytown in 2021, selling handcrafted candles, leather goods and other products. The second location, which debuted in November 2025 at 3308 W. Clay St., blends a curated retail feel with a full espresso and tea menu, featuring beans from area roasters, plenty of seating, and shelves stocked with Richmond-based brands such as Absurd Snacks, Keya’s Snacks and AR’s Hot Southern Honey.

“For people to take pictures or even just say they know the person who makes a product fuels us to keep providing these local things,” Hansbarger says. “That connection strengthens the community.”

Manager Michael Arthur adds, “While you’re here, you get to be a part of the space and then take something home for someone you love. I think that has been a really nice touch.”

Hansbarger first encountered the coffee-plus-retail model in Harrisonburg in 2018, when Lineage’s original outpost sat across the street from Broad Porch Coffee Co. Although selling Lineage goods is essential, roughly 60% of the store’s revenue comes from the beverages in customers’ hands, he says.

Both locations benefit each other, and longtime regulars have even traveled to the cafe simply to enjoy a beverage and do their usual shopping.

You get to be a part of the space and then take something home for someone you love. I think that has been a really nice touch. —Michael Arthur, Lineage Coffee Shop

“I think that being able to provide the immediate service and good and then a gift for somebody they know is what drives it,” Hansbarger adds.

× 1 of 2 Expand Inside The Smoky Mug (Photo by Kyle LaFerriere) × 2 of 2 Expand The breakfast burrito with pulled pork at The Smoky Mug (Photo by Kyle LaFerriere) Prev Next

New Wave

The region is teeming with other versatile and buzzy hybrid operations. On Cleveland Street, Paix Coffee pairs espresso with retail; it’s connected to vintage shop Rexco. Lombardy Street’s The Purrfect Bean doubles as a cat adoption lounge. In Petersburg, Turkish-inspired cafe Griffin Lounge has an attached cigar lounge with its own humidor. On weekend nights, Alchemy Coffee shifts into a sober speakeasy serving nonalcoholic cocktails. And on Brookland Park Boulevard, The Smoky Mug operates as a cafe-que joint.

Expand Smoky Mug co-owner Dan Lee (Photo by Kyle LaFerriere)

“I think the interesting part about a coffee program is you can really add it to anything, any sort of food and beverage,” says Dan Lee, co-owner of The Smoky Mug at 2930 North Ave. “It’s kind of like this universal catchall.”

Open since November 2020, The Smoky Mug is one of the city’s first multifunctional cafes. It was partially serendipitous — the original building was already split into two, and while Lee had a clear idea for the coffee operation, he wasn’t sure what to do with the rest.

“We could do a dining room, but it doesn’t seem necessary,” Lee recalls thinking. “And if we had another opportunity to create something that could tie in, then why not?”

Following dinner at his friend, neighbor and pitmaster Ryan Maynes’ house, Lee had an idea. “I approached Ryan about potentially commercializing this food that [he’s] so excellent at,” Lee added about their early beginnings.

Now, the two work in tandem running the Southwest-inspired cafe and Texas-style barbecue restaurant in North Side. In late 2025, they leveled up with a move into bigger and brighter digs right down the street from their first building, expanding operations further with a cocktail program crafted by Salt and Acid founder Beth Dixon. The Smoky Mug’s bold menu mashups keep a steady flow of patrons coming all day long.

“It is an opportunity for us because cafes as a standard often dip down in the afternoon, as far as sales and traffic go, because coffee is in peak demand in the morning,” Lee says. “So, what are we going to do in the afternoon and in the evenings?”

Although the coffee and barbecue sides of the business attract different crowds at different times of day, Lee has noticed many guests dabble in both worlds. A latte with spareribs, a dirty chai and a slab of brisket — he’s seen it all.

The Richmond native says he isn’t surprised to see an influx of businesses that merge coffee with another element. “It is universal in that sense where there’s so much of it, and everyone loves it,” he adds.

× 1 of 2 Expand Pour-overs at Sleepover Coffee, which sources from Little Waves Coffee in Durham, North Carolina (Photo by Kyle LaFerriere) × 2 of 2 Expand The “Courtland Sassy” painting at Sleepover Coffee (Photo by Kyle LaFerriere) Prev Next

Here in Richmond, that idea is blooming. This spring, lattes meet floral design when Sleepover Coffee and Fable Flowers debut at 1003 N. 25th St. in Church Hill. Helmed by a team of young entrepreneurs, the businesses will sell flowers and coffee under one roof as part of a collaborative undertaking with whimsical design at its core.

Owners and partners Angela and Carl Simakoff, along with their friend Alex Welch, had long wanted to open a business. Angela and Carl met in college and relocated from Nashville, Tennessee, a few years ago, looking for a change of scenery. Carl was already working as a freelancer for a Richmond-based advertising agency, and the city felt like the right fit.

Expand Sleepover Coffee owners (from left) Carl and Angela Simakoff and Alex Welch (Photo courtesy Sleepover Coffee)

Florist Angela Simakoff’s vision crossed paths with Welch’s, a longtime barista and bartender who has worked in several Norfolk cafes, including Cure Coffee and Mea Culpa, as well as Richmond’s Pizza Bones, where the two met. It’s no easy feat to open a business, and they saw combining forces as a chance to secure a critical revenue stream for the floral business.

“Floral design comes with a lot of overhead, and having just a retail shop isn’t always the most sustainable model,” Simakoff says. “Adding coffee gives us another source of income and a great way to bring people through the door.”

Inside, the first thing that catches the eye is a giant portrait of a horse that hangs above a vintage Victorian-style couch. The artwork has become a central decoration for the shop and a favorite of the owners. “‘Courtland Sassy,’” Simakoff says. “Big, big choice for us. We love her.”

From elaborate mismatched tiles behind the counter to dried flowers draping the walls, the interior is the essence of the two ideas. Welch even plans to incorporate edible flowers into the coffee menu.

“You can see we’re having fun with it,” Welch says. “There’s some sparkles and stuff. For all of us, this is ours and we can answer to each other. If we have an idea, we just do it.”