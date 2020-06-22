Close the Deal

×
Photo via Getty Images
In today’s competitive market, buyers want homes to be move-in ready. “To command competitive pricing, the home in most cases should be in tip-top shape, meaning the details need to be addressed upfront,” says Dawn Bradley, a past president of the Richmond Association of Realtors and vice president of Long & Foster Realtors. Here are some tips for addressing issues before you put your home on the market:
- Obtain a prelisting inspection to identify major defects — HVAC, electrical, plumbing — as well as minor issues you can take care of yourself. “This [inspection] allows the homeowner to shop for the best price to address major issues,” says Scooter Burgess of Burgess Inspections, the president of the Virginia Association of Real Estate Inspectors.
- Use the inspection data to determine whether to make the repairs or market the house “as is” and disclose the issues. This knowledge can also help you avoid unanticipated costs and closing delays.
- Have your Realtor advise you on the cosmetic improvements that would enhance the appeal of your home.
- Recommended tasks prior to listing include: de-cluttering, cleaning or replacing carpets, freshening paint, cleaning gutters, replacing damaged siding or trim, repairing cracked window glass, fixing loose door handles and railings, trimming shrubs, replacing filters, and repairing leaky faucets.