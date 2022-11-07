Buy, Sell, Trade

× Expand Cerebral Vortex

Alpha Comics and Games

1601 Willow Lawn Drive, 804-282-5532

“We sell everything from modern and vintage comics to manga,” says Alpha co-owner Brianna Beebe. “Each staffer has a particular specialty.”

Cerebral Vortex

Regency Mall, 804-640-8130

Veteran dealer Jason Hamlin opened Cerebral Vortex during COVID-19 closures, when comic conventions ground to a halt. It has become a key stop for those looking for independent titles and back issues. “I’ve been to a lot of shops across the country, and it’s one of the best I’ve seen,” says Brian Baynes, publisher of locally produced comic zine “Bubbles.”

Paper Tiger

7522 Forest Hill Ave., 804-658-0527

This newly opened shop from Don’t Look Back co-owner Hamooda Shami specializes in high-end, “graded” comics, variant covers and art prints.

Richmond Book Shop

808 W. Broad St., 804-644-9970

Once owned by the grandparents of Vince “Breaking Bad” Gilligan, this shop with roots dating back to 1929 stocks collectible comics along with all kinds of antique printed material. Limited hours.

Richmond Comix Inc.

14255 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-594-2845

RCI focuses on back issues and graphic novels. “We’re probably the largest store in town, at 3,000 square feet,” says owner Phillip Hillis. It also hosts events that showcase local artists. The next is Nov. 12.

Stories Comics

9040 W. Broad St., 804-874-1829

Richmond’s oldest all-comics shop has been open since 1980. “We probably have the largest selection in Richmond,” says co-owner Sal Filingeri. “We make a point to always carry local independent creators.”

× Expand Third Eye Comics in Mechanicsville

Third Eye Comics

11575 W. Broad St., 804-716-0378, and 6102 Brashier Blvd., Mechanicsville, 804-789-1875

“We carry current comics as well as trade paperbacks and hardcovers,” says Leigh Bartlett, the manager of the Short Pump location of Third Eye, a five-store chain based out of Annapolis, Maryland. The Mechanicsville store also sells back issues.

Time Capsule

205 E. Broadway, No. 1/2, Hopewell, 804-458-4002

Time Capsule shares space with a game store, the Silver Unicorn. “My half is comics, both new and vintage,” says owner Rick Ralsten.

Velocity Comics

819 W Broad St., 804-303-1783

“Velocity is like going to comics church,” says artist Chris Visions. Owner Patrick Godfrey says that the 20-year-old store “specializes in the good stuff, from off-the-beaten-path independents to mainstream superheroes.”

VA ComiCon

“We’re kind of like Richmond’s established veteran show,” says VA ComiCon co-organizer Dan Nokes. Held once or twice a year — the next event is Nov. 19 at Richmond Raceway — this confab, started in 1986, can boast up to 90 comic dealers.

Richmond GalaxyCon

This annual summit, held at the Richmond Convention Center, features comic vendors and artists but bills itself as “more than a comic con, it’s a three-day festival of fandom.” It returns next year, March 24-26.