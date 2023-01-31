The following is an online extra from our February 2023 Sourcebook issue, headed to newsstands soon, part of the feature in which prominent Richmonders share their happy places.

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Bill Bevins, radio and TV personality

The set of ‘Virginia This Morning’ at CBS 6

I’m really Richmond. I was born at West Hospital on Broad Street, and I grew up watching CBS 6. I went into a Channel 6 studio for the first time when I was 7 or 8. I was with my Cub Scout troop, and we were there for a local cut-in during the “Howdy Doody” show. That same studio is in use today; it’s where the lottery drawings happen — and I do that twice a week.

Now I’m 73, and I work with a bunch of young things at “Virginia This Morning,” and it’s like going to a party every day. I worked in radio — and I’m still on the radio, on a streaming station, The Breeze. I’ve been at Channel 6, part time, for more than 30 years. People always ask me which I like better: radio or TV. They’re total opposites. Radio is an individual sport. It’s all on you, your imagination, your take on things. TV is a team — a big team, not a small team. Everybody has to rely on everybody else, or it doesn’t work.

With “Virginia This Morning,” it’s like family. They don’t expect anything of me. I just show up to be goofy and silly. Jessica Noll, my co-host, is very organized and disciplined, so they leave time for me to just go off and see where it goes. It’s fun. But being in that historic place — CBS 6 was the South’s first television station — being part of that history, means a lot to me.

—as told to Paula Peters Chambers