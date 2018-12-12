Ashe Essays: Because of Arthur

× Expand Illustration by Chris Visions

Arthur and I crossed paths 50 years ago because of the close-knit nature of our North Side community.

Arthur’s mother, Mattie Cordell Cunningham Ashe, who worked at Miller & Rhoads, knew my grandmother Ruby Dickerson. My house was across the street from Battery Park, where the tennis courts are now named for Arthur. I fell in love with tennis after playing in a summer program at Battery Park — part of an initiative started by Arthur and a few others called the National Junior Tennis League. Today, the NJTL provides free or low-cost tennis and education programs to hundreds of thousands of kids across the country, including those in Richmond.

Arthur’s father, Arthur Ashe Sr., took care of Battery Park and knew all of the kids there. Considering I spent every waking hour on the court, I must have reminded Mr. Ashe of his own son.

I followed his son’s career as he played in the U.S. Open and at Wimbledon. And Arthur returned to Richmond, finding time to mentor kids and to promote education. I first met him at Battery Park when he did a clinic for local kids. I met him again when I was a ball boy at the World Championship Tennis tournament at the Richmond Coliseum.

× Expand Ashe presented Harmon with a Most Promising Player check from American Express at the 1973 U.S. Open. (Photo courtesy Rodney Harmon)

Arthur believed that education was the most important thing a young person could aspire to attain. He advised me that if I really worked on my tennis, I could possibly get a scholarship to college one day. His belief in me made me believe in myself.

He opened doors for me at the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, one of the most prestigious tennis academies in the world at the time. He called Nick Bollettieri on my behalf to discuss a scholarship.

Because of Arthur, I practiced with the 1981 U.S. Davis Cup Team before they faced Czechoslovakia at the National Tennis Center in New York City. As team captain, Arthur allowed me and another member of the U.S. Junior Davis Cup Team, Mike Bauer, to be hitting partners with the team that included Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Bob Lutz and Stan Smith.

Arthur also served as a reference with the United States Tennis Association when I got my first job with the organization in 1986.

Though indebted to his personal and professional guidance, what I admired most about Arthur was his decency and his unwavering belief in equality and diversity.

He, of course, was not the first famous athlete who was willing to call out the evils of society, but his voice was one of the most eloquent; his steadfast commitment to social justice made him one of our most effective citizens. While others didn’t see it as their place to speak out, Arthur saw it as his civic duty.

We still have our struggles in society today, and other athletes like LeBron James are taking up Arthur’s call for action to improve the life of others who don’t have the same platform or resources. Arthur understood that the world was watching him, and just as his tennis career required sacrifice on the road to becoming a champion, good citizenship required him to do something about the wrongs of society.

Rodney Harmon, the women’s tennis coach at Georgia Tech, was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2017. He served as the director of men’s tennis for the USTA and as the men’s tennis coach for Team USA at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. He also is the new president of the Professional Tennis Registry.