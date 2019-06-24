10 Commercial Projects to Watch

× Expand Image courtesy Henrico County

Innsbrook

Apartments are coming as Innsbrook transitions from a suburban office park to a pedestrian-oriented mixed-use development. The first phase of construction will see a five-story, 100-unit apartment complex slated for completion in early 2020.

× Expand Image courtesy Libbie Mill

Libbie Mill

If plans are approved by Henrico, look for 350 more apartments, and a nearly 12,000-square-foot retail center at Staples Mill and Bethlehem roads, where the intersection would be improved for traffic flow.

× Expand Image courtesy Illustrate My Design

Manchester

Lynx Ventures’ $68 million project The Current will offer downtown views from its shops, eateries, offices and 215 apartments, with the largest collection of electric vehicle charging stations in the Mid-Atlantic.

× Expand Photo by Morgan Riley

South Side

C.A. Harrison Cos. hopes to transform the art deco Model Tobacco Building into 203 apartments, at least 30 percent of which will be workforce housing. Plans also include 126,000 square feet of commercial space.

× Expand Photo courtesy Moxy Hotel

Downtown

The long-awaited Moxy Hotel is set to open in 2020 in a former eight-story office building at 501 E. Franklin St. Shamin Hotels is developing the property, which will include 95 guest rooms and the Moxy Bar and Lounge.

× Expand Image courtesy The Penny

Jackson Ward/Broad Street

SNP Properties’ The Penny at Jackson Ward is a mixed-use property that will feature 166 apartments, a rooftop mezzanine, a pool, a fitness center, a restaurant and parking.

× Expand Image courtesy Regency

Regency

Thalhimer Realty Partners and The Rebkee Co. recently submitted a rezoning request, with plans to create a walkable community featuring outdoor plazas along with residential and office space, at the former mall.

× Expand Photo by Phong Nguyen

Scott’s Addition

The old Quality Inn and Suites is being converted to a mixed-use development with commercial space, apartments and a new parking deck. Developers Louis Salomonsky and David White purchased the property last December.

× Expand Image courtesy Main 2525

Shockoe Bottom

Main 2525, a six-story mixed-use development in Tobacco Row, will feature 216 apartments and about 5,000 square feet of commercial space. It is being developed by Charles Macfarlane and Sam McDonald.

× Expand Image courtesy Cushman and Wakefield

Chesterfield

Thalhimer Realty Partners has submitted a plan to create Winterfield Commons, an upscale, mixed-use development at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Winterfield Road.