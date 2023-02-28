Daily Affirmations

× Expand Amy Gravely, a guidance counselor at Godwin High School, was honored through Yay of the Day. (Photo courtesy Henrico County Public Schools)

Everyone who works with children knows the popular African proverb: It takes a village to raise a child. In Henrico County Public Schools, that village comprises guidance counselors, coaches, bus drivers, speech pathologists, custodians, librarians, security officers, administrators, teachers and more — 7,468 employees, to be exact. Each day, teachers and staff go out of their way to brighten someone’s day. One recent initiative, Yay of the Day, brings those positive actions to light and allows others to say thank you in a meaningful way.

At the onset of the pandemic, teachers and staff were thrown into new roles. Cafeteria workers prepared bagged lunches that bus drivers distributed, custodians became infection-control experts, staff members transformed into techies overnight, and teachers appeared virtually in students’ living rooms. “There was so much uncharted territory for everyone during the pandemic, particularly in schools,” HCPS Superintendent Amy Cashwell says. “Our entire Henrico team had to work to reimagine school.”

In Henrico County, and in school districts around the country, the community noticed. Parents and students gained a deep and newfound appreciation for teachers and staff.

“I started getting calls and emails from colleagues, students and parents who took the time to point out all the positive things our team was doing,” Cashwell says. “During a time of tension, stress and uncertainty, people showed appreciation for our incredible team. That really lifted up the staff, who were so heroic.”

Being recognized is fulfilling and uplifting. It’s something simple that can make a big difference. —Amy Cashwell, HCPS superintendent

Inspired by the daily messages and feedback, Cashwell launched Yay of the Day. The program was an instant success. “The nominations came flooding in,” Cashwell says. “The first year, we recognized a different employee each day for 100 days, and this year, one employee will be recognized each day during the 180-day school year.”

Cashwell presents the award to each honoree, reading the nomination aloud to them. Many staff are so surprised and touched, they’re moved to tears.

“People who work in education want to make an impact, and there’s something so affirming about getting to hear about the positive impact you’ve made,” Cashwell says. “Being recognized is fulfilling and uplifting. It’s something simple that can make a big difference.”

In a world still dealing with the effects of COVID-19, teacher morale is more important than ever. In a national survey by Education Week, 84% of teachers reported that their jobs were more stressful today than before the pandemic. Even more alarming is that 54% of teachers indicated they were somewhat or very likely to leave the profession in the next two years.

HCPS is not only one of the region’s largest employers, it’s also the sixth-largest school district in the state, with 74 schools and 48,000 students in its care. In addition to spotlighting outstanding team members through Yay of the Day, this year HCPS added wellness days to the school calendar and awarded a $1,000 retention bonus to employees, in addition to new teacher and bus driver recruitment incentives.

× Expand Michelle Smith, school nurse and Yay of the Day honoree at Dumbarton Elementary School (Photo by Jay Paul)

Michelle Smith, a school nurse at Dumbarton Elementary School, is a recent Yay of the Day honoree. “I’ve been doing nursing for over 10 years but moved into the school setting at the start of the pandemic,” she says. “I especially love working with the little ones.” Smith administers medication, makes sure children are aware of hand hygiene and keeps a close eye on flu and COVID-19 symptoms, among others. Recently, a parent nominated Smith for getting an updated prescription for her child after she had trouble reaching the doctor’s office herself.

“I was totally surprised to learn of the recognition,” Smith says. “It’s something I would do for any student. I was happy to help with the paperwork and understand from my previous role in health care how doctors’ offices get overwhelmed with documents and refills at the start of the school year.”

School employees like Smith go above and beyond, and while their acts may seem small to them, they make a big impact on those around them. The administrator at The Academy at Virginia Randolph, Aimee Sobon, buys food and supplies for students out of her own pocket. Tuckahoe Elementary School art teacher Julie Ranson shows children their creative sides. Quioccasin Middle School teacher Chris Geisel patiently helps struggling math students. Godwin High School guidance counselor Amy Gravely makes international students feel at home. Hungary Creek gifted education teacher Tim Kiser started a Social Justice and Equity Club. Harvie Elementary School autism specialist Olga Kraminskaya helped a student learn to speak.

The list of winners goes on and on. Team members come from diverse backgrounds, each with their own unique talent to share. Together, they make up a nurturing village that allows students to grow and flourish.