× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Five years ago, Kim Failon’s son, who was attending parochial school, needed to find his ninth-grade home.

“It’s really important for the parent to make sure the fit is good for the child,” says Failon, professional development director for the Richmond-based Virginia Association of Independent Schools.

They narrowed their search to three schools, and her son found that accompanying a current student for a day was the greatest asset in his decision-making.

At Saint Gertrude High School, after its early October open house, eighth-grade girls will be encouraged to return to shadow for a morning of classes and attend lunch with a ninth-grade student.

“First and foremost, we want [a family’s] daughter to be happy here and have academic success,” says Meredith McNamara, admissions director for Saint Gertrude. “You also are thinking about the long term of your short-term decision. Your four-year decision may impact the next eight years.”

In addition to finding the right fit, finding the funds to cover tuition is often a concern. “Never discount a school option until you speak with someone in the school’s financial aid office,” Failon says.

Some schools, such as Saint Gertrude, have gone to a flexible-tuition or income-based model, which has enabled more families to consider their schools. And because of new federal regulations, the Virginia529 program now allows parents to make withdrawals for private or parochial school tuition, up to $10,000 a year per child.