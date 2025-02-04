Learning Balance

× Expand Illustration by Carson McNamara

The intersection of education and technology has become increasingly complex as students, parents and administrators grapple with issues such as safety, students’ health and best practices for learning. As administrators in Chesterfield County Public Schools, Henrico County Public Schools and Richmond Public Schools consider how to create the best learning environments for their students and teachers, they say cellphone use, artificial intelligence and communications are the chief concerns driving their technology policies.

All the school districts had policies addressing cellphone usage before Gov. Glenn Youngkin released Executive Order Number 33, “Establishing Cell Phone-Free Education to Promote the Health & Safety of Virginia’s K-12 Students,” last July. Noting the negative effects of social media use on children’s mental health, declining test results, and “a cumulative, lasting and detrimental impact on adolescents’ ability to focus and engage in their studies,” the order required Virginia school districts to establish cellphone-free education. Policy updates in accordance with the executive order went into effect this month.

Regional school divisions now require that students turn off phones and other internet-enabled devices, such as smartwatches, during the school day and stow them out of sight in backpacks or secure pouches. Students who violate the rules risk having their device confiscated; in some cases, their parents or guardian will have to retrieve the device from the administration. Chesterfield and Richmond public schools both require that phones be stowed “bell to bell,” including between classes and during lunch, while Henrico allows middle and high school students to use devices at those times.

With cellphone policies in place to keep students more focused in the classroom, learning new technology is constantly on the horizon as tools for instruction and communication evolve. Adoption of advanced technology is necessary, says HCPS spokesperson Ken Blackstone, to equip students for high standards of learning. “We aim to stay ahead of the curve by integrating the latest technological advancements that can significantly improve the educational experience,” he says. “And these tools help us address specific challenges, such as student safety, cybersecurity and personalized learning, ensuring that we meet the diverse needs of our student population.”

Laptop computer distribution for student use at school and home has been standard for years across all three school districts. Websites such as YouTube and Google are regularly used for instruction and study. Digital learning platforms like Clever, used by RPS and HCPS, enable teachers to store online instruction materials for distribution to students. Schoology, a learning platform used by HCPS, provides students with a place to complete and turn in assignments electronically and enables parents to keep track of student assignments, progress and grades. CCPS students use CCPSOnline to choose high school credit courses taught by licensed CCPS teachers through Canvas, an online learning management system.

Recently, the school districts have started incorporating artificial intelligence into classroom instruction and student safety measures. “How to safely and positively leverage AI in the classrooms for learning is something that we have our eyes on,” says Alyssa Schwenk, a spokesperson for RPS, “and teachers may be using features in ChatGPT, Adobe Express and Quizzizz to support lesson planning and assessments.” RPS’ new strategic plan prioritizes developing a task force to determine how AI can be used further in classrooms.

Blackstone says Henrico schools are turning to AI to protect students in digital spaces by using it to analyze students’ online activity. They are also looking into “generative AI for learning and enhancing community engagement,” he says.

Beyond the classroom, communication with parents also has been affected by technology.

Gone are the days when parents received a printed newsletter informing them of school news or their student’s progress; even checking a website is outdated. CCPS uses Apptegy, an application to communicate with parents through phone, email, text messages and social media sites. RPS and HCPS both use an app called Remind, which offers centralized messaging with automated translation, chat between teachers and families, voice and video calls, and even digital paperwork.

As technology evolves, K-12 public education is in step with preparing students for tomorrow.