Web Extra: Gamers Wanted

The following is an online extra from the Virginia College Guide in our September issue, heading to newsstands now.

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock

Lounging in your parents' basement playing video games used to be a sure bet for a listless, uninspired youth. Now, if they’re not careful, gamers might find themselves in college with the school footing the bill. Randolph-Macon College is one of about 60 schools offering financial assistance to skilled video game players, with an eSports program targeting players of “Overwatch,” “League of Legends” and “Hearthstone.”

The program is focused on competitive collegiate-level gaming. Students can earn grants to play for the school. These “participation grants” function similarly to an athletic scholarship.

“It’s safe to say this is one of the fastest-growing phenomena in college athletics,” says Randolph-Macon Assistant Dean of Students James McGhee.

The eSports program consists of competitive video gaming in highly controlled spaces. Colleges have their own school teams and, in some cases, jerseys much like traditional sports teams.

Currently there are 42 teams in the National Association of Collegiate Esports, the eSports equivalent to the NCAA. Randolph-Macon currently has 11 students on its roster and recruits students via game-streaming sites.