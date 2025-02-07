Public Knowledge

× Expand A “living building” at Wilton Farm will be part of the Center for Environmental Studies and Sustainability at Varina High School. (Image courtesy Perkins & Will | McClennan Design)

Governor’s Schools

Gov. Linwood Holton founded the Virginia Governor’s School program in 1973 for students who excel in academics and the arts. Funded by the General Assembly, governor’s schools are known for small-group instruction, hands-on experiences and demanding academics. Of the state’s 40 programs, two year-round options are located in the Richmond region. Each year, 1,200 incoming freshmen compete for just 190 spots at Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government and International Studies. Students may also apply to Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology in Petersburg, which has an enrollment of 385.

This public magnet high school in Richmond opened in 2017. With 345 students from around the region, the innovative program offers advanced computer science and coding curriculum as well as high-tech internships at local businesses.

Specialty Centers

Students in Henrico and Chesterfield counties may attend their home schools or apply to specialty centers located within high schools around their districts. Each specialty center has a particular focus: engineering, environmental science, technology, health science, business, communication, education, leadership, art and many more.

Today, 2,600 qualifying students are enrolled at 15 Henrico County specialty centers and 2,200 are enrolled at 13 Chesterfield County centers.

Selective Admissions

Richmond Public Schools oversees three selective admissions schools. Founded in 1972, Open High School offers Advanced Placement classes and dual enrollment for 175 students. Richmond Community High School was founded in 1977 for gifted students from low socioeconomic backgrounds. More than 60% of its 200 spots are allocated for financially disadvantaged students. Franklin Military Academy develops leadership, promotes scholarship and encourages citizenship in a military structure, while offering foreign languages, the arts and AP classes. More than 330 middle and high school students are enrolled.

IB Programs

Students complete a rigorous curriculum focusing on critical thinking and cultural awareness to earn their international baccalaureate diplomas. Programs are offered at Midlothian and Meadowbrook high schools in Chesterfield County, Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, and Henrico and Tucker high schools in Henrico County.

What’s Ahead

Next year, a new $16 million facility will house the Center for Environmental Studies and Sustainability at Varina High School, making it the world’s first public school with a certified “Living Building Challenge” facility.

The new Richmond High School for the Arts will open in fall 2026. The $145 million facility will be a showcase for visual, performing and digital arts. RPS is also unveiling themed-based programs, similar to those offered at a specialty center.