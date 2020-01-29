Frames of Reference

The following is an extended version of the piece that appears in our February 2020 Sourcebook issue, heading to newsstands soon.

In support of our February Sourcebook issue’s theme of “RVA 2020: The Region as We See It,” we invited student photographers from Richmond-area high schools to submit images that reflect their vision of their communities, accompanied by a description. Here is a sampling of what they sent, including downtown street scenes, cultural sites, outdoor hangouts and campus environments.

× Expand Abigale Arnott Atlee High School, junior "The city has a certain energy that you don’t find in the suburbs where I live. I took this candid image while driving around town and asked if I could take their picture. I was surprised at how willing and open they were to my request. This image represents how friendly our community is."

× Expand Chloe Hoyle Appomattox Regional Governor’s School, junior "I took this picture of the Robinson House during its renovation and edited it to create a depiction that represented the rich amount of art and history in Virginia and how it impacts our community."

× Expand Emma Mills Varina High School, junior "We’re lucky to live in Richmond."

× Expand Alannah Murphy Varina High School, sophomore "This is at the State Fair of Virginia. I really like the colors in this picture, and you get to see the excitement of the fair from an outside perspective."

× Expand "In this picture from the Palmer Chapel Mausoleum at Hollywood Cemetery, you can see the light coming through the open church door. It’s a very peaceful picture." Photo by Alannah Murphy

× Expand Olivia Harrison Appomattox Regional Governor’s School, senior "Friends are seen walking in Oregon Hill, an old neighborhood near the James River and Hollywood Cemetery, two of Richmond’s most scenic attractions. This street, with its cracked pavement, is probably not on a guided tour."

× Expand Cameron Clarke L.C. Bird High School, senior "The reclamation of the modern world by nature is found in many aspects of life, be it flowers growing through the cracks between concrete slabs, or a vine-covered building, abandoned by its inhabitants. The tree in this photo grew to surround an unwanted human addition to its trunk — a sign near the L.C. Bird softball fields warning that the area was treated with ‘Skatestoppers, a walkway abuse deterrent system,’ that is no longer in place."

× Expand Katie Reid Atlee High School, senior "Richmond is known as the River City. The Canal Walk represents our history of agriculture and trade by water. The smooth curves and archways mirror not only the graffiti on the walls, but also the current of the James River."

× Expand Kayleigh Grant Devine L.C. Bird High School, freshman "This picture was taken at home: When you feel like you're falling, hold on as long as you can."

× Expand Grace Blake St. Catherine's School, freshman "The photos of Belle Isle and the railroad remind me of the history of Richmond and how it's changed so much, and, in my opinion, for the better."

× Expand Photo by Grace Blake

× Expand Abigail Belcher Manchester High School, sophomore "I love the way that the black steel contrasts with the blue sky in this picture taken at Brown’s Island. I think it truly shows Richmond’s industrial might."

× Expand Megan Bolin The New Community School, eighth grade "This image is from our school’s campus, across Hermitage Road from Bryan Park on the North Side of Richmond. It’s a temporary reflection — what you see now can disappear forever within a second."

× Expand Nicole Capaldo Atlee High School, senior "Richmond has seven hills. This picture was taken in Oregon Hill, a neighborhood that is often inhabited by college students. The image represents how Richmond has smaller communities within a larger city, that many students call 'home.' "

× Expand Payton Walenius Manchester High School, senior "A man looking at the beauty of a sunset in RVA — a breathtaking view that is common to the area, and sometimes taken for granted."

× Expand Megan Cash Glen Allen High School, sophomore "Richmond has so many events to go to, and this image shows people coming together for one of those, in this case, a production of ‘Hamilton’ at the Altria Theater."

× Expand "Belle Isle is nature in the city. There are so many ways to take advantage of the river and the land that surrounds it. The picture is upside down because I like the visual effect." Photo by Megan Cash

× Expand Paris Mahan L.C. Bird High School, junior "I thought this creek was beautiful and a great representation of how mesmerizing parts of Chesterfield County can be."

× Expand Kate Aaronson Collegiate School, junior "For a project I completed last spring, we were told to emulate a historical photographer of our choosing, and I chose Richard Avedon. I set up my camera and a white backdrop on campus one afternoon and captured my fellow classmates and friends on their way to and from class. I think these photos represent the attitudes and emotions of high school students in Richmond as they are caught somewhat off-guard in the middle of their busy day (and lives)."

× Expand Chance Thorne-Begland The New Community School, freshman "This is a picture of a saint near the James Monroe grave in Hollywood Cemetery. To me, the picture says that Richmond has a future. The City of Richmond, for many years, has suffered. Though, just like in this photo — the sun seeing past the ominous figure — there is still hope. Neighborhoods that once were assigned labels as places not to go are thriving. Living in one of those neighborhoods for all my life, it feels liberating when you know that you're back up on your feet."

× Expand Madeleine Carithers St. Catherine’s School, freshman "This photo I took on a class field trip to Belle Isle captures the riverfront, which is a major part of Richmond and what a lot of people know the city for. It shows how Richmond has nature and water, and then it shows the more urban part of Richmond, which I think is a cool comparison."

× Expand Jack Hill Collegiate School, sophomore "This is an interpretation of Richmond that I feel draws attention to the peaceful, yet slightly unsettling/spooky feeling that I often experience on late-night bike rides or runs. This was taken on my school campus."

× Expand George Beck St. Christopher’s School, freshman "Photos allow me to freeze nature and preserve it forever. I might never be able to see that moment again, but I will always have that photo to look back at. I live in Midlothian, and this picture was taken at Mid-Lothian Mines Park."

× Expand Sophia Six The New Community School, seventh grade "What interested me about this image was the spokes and how they are connected. I took this picture at the Bike Tree at the Lakeside Farmers' Market. I feel it represents Richmond because of all of the bicycle races that have been coming to our city recently."