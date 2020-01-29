Frames of Reference

Student photographers share their visions of the community

The following is an extended version of the piece that appears in our February 2020 Sourcebook issue, heading to newsstands soon. 

In support of our February Sourcebook issue’s theme of “RVA 2020: The Region as We See It,” we invited student photographers from Richmond-area high schools to submit images that reflect their vision of their communities, accompanied by a description. Here is a sampling of what they sent, including downtown street scenes, cultural sites, outdoor hangouts and campus environments.

