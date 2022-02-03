Beyond the Classroom

× Expand Students at Fox Elementary start the day with a “moment of mindfulness.” (Photo courtesy Richmond Public Schools)

The U.S. education system continues to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. During its height, teachers experienced depression and heightened job-related stress at twice the national average, according to the 2021 State of the U.S. Teacher Survey.

The nationwide survey, conducted during the 2020-21 school year by the RAND Corp., a national research firm, and funded by the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers, found that 27% of teachers who responded struggled with symptoms of depression, compared to 10% of the general adult population, and nearly 80% of teachers reported frequent job-related stress compared to other job holders.

James J. Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, a nonprofit that advocates for teachers in the state, said the survey’s results are unsurprising.

“Teachers around Virginia are telling me they’re losing sleep and, in many cases, not eating well because of the pressure they’re feeling to not only continue to provide top-quality instruction in a situation that still carries pandemic risks, but to make up for missing learning over the last two years,” Fedderman said via email. “It’s a time that’s requiring superhuman efforts, and it’s taking its toll on our educators in significant ways.”

One of the survey’s recommendations was for local or district-sponsored initiatives to support teachers’ mental health and wellness. Such strategies are now being implemented in the region’s public schools in a variety of ways.

Sarah Abubaker, associate director of advocacy and outreach for Richmond Public Schools, says teachers have been under enormous stress since the pandemic hit the United States in early 2020. “A lot of teachers are exhausted,” she says, adding that educators are often the first line of defense for students who are struggling with mental health issues. “There’s a lot of pressure on teachers to be everything; even though we continue to add mental health resources, students feel the most comfortable with their teachers” when they need help, she says.

RPS added days off in the fall for teachers to recharge and has partnered with local businesses to provide discounts for teachers on a variety of services. Additionally, Superintendent Jason Kamras meets monthly with a teacher advisory council, “where he can talk directly with teachers who have boots on the ground,” Abubaker says.

Supporting teachers includes supporting students, Abubaker notes, which is why RPS this year starts each day with a community circle, time during which students are asked to consider and respond to a prompt. “We’re creating quiet time and space, a moment of mindfulness,” Abubaker says. “This happens every single day in every single school, which is pretty incredible.”

Shawn Smith, chief communications and community engagement officer for Chesterfield County Public Schools, notes that the district has seen an uptick in school employees seeking counseling services through its Employee Assistance Program, designed to help employees cope with traumatic events. “Many people have sought counseling as they have coped with the pandemic,” Smith said via email. “We encourage employees to use EAP services as it is a paid benefit that supports mental health.”

Within the schools, CCPS teachers and staff have received mental health awareness training so they can identify students who might be struggling. Additionally, Google monitoring is used at the middle and high school levels to scan and review student files for inappropriate images and language, identified by keywords.

“The student support services team includes school counselors, school social workers, school psychologists, mental health support specialists and behavioral intervention specialists,” Smith says. “These trained staff members are ready to support students’ social-emotional and mental health needs in a variety of ways.”

In 2018-19, Hanover County Public Schools was the first division in Virginia to form a Mental Health Task Force, created in response to data trends around students’ mental health needs, Assistant Superintendent for Community Engagement and Legislative Affairs Chris Whitley said via email. “We continue to implement the … recommendations, such as classroom lessons that help our students apply the knowledge, attitudes and skills necessary to understand and manage their emotions,” he said.

For teachers, Hanover school officials altered the fall calendar to include a flexible learning day and a student holiday. The district has sought to protect teachers’ planning and collaboration time by increasing the number of substitute teachers — relying more on retired teachers, offering financial incentives for new substitute hires and doubling the number of long-term substitutes in every school.

“We recognize the significant and tireless effort that has been required of our educators during these trying times,” Whitley said. “We also recognize the need for some relief that, in turn, allows them to better serve our students and families.”

In October, Henrico County Public Schools announced a modified Wellness Wednesday, offering teachers and students greater flexibility within the in-person school setting. On Wednesdays, class time can be used for individual or group instruction, academic enrichment or remediation, or special initiatives addressing the social and emotional needs of students. Eileen M. Cox, chief of communications, said via email the change is part of the district’s overall approach.

“Strong relationships between students and staff are at the heart of everything we do,” she said. “Through these trusting relationships, students and staff members are encouraged to reach out to a school counselor, teacher, co-worker or supervisor to express a need or ask for help. By openly acknowledging stressors and providing resources through various avenues … we are working to prioritize mental wellness and destigmatize mental health issues.”

The district is including additional funding for school mental health professionals as a legislative priority and will maintain its partnership with Henrico County’s Department of Social Services to support student wellness, Cox said, adding, “Our goal is to continue to seek opportunities to work with state and regional providers and agencies to expand the services we provide students.”

The VEA’s Fedderman noted that while teachers value relationships with their students and students’ families, it’s important for parents to remember that teachers have lives and pressures, too.

“Teachers are under near-constant stress, some from the demands placed on them and some from their own devotion to doing what’s best for all their students,” Fedderman said. “Getting phone calls and emails in the evenings just increases the pressure they feel. One of the most important things that parents can do is to respect teachers’ boundaries.”