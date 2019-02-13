A New Way of Learning

× Expand Teacher Joy Beatty leads a global studies class at CodeRVA. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Inside an office complex on the side of Interstate 64, about 15 high school students read the poem “Harlem” by Langston Hughes and answer questions on their laptops while their teacher, Joy Beatty, hovers nearby, keeping them on task. After a few minutes, Beatty directs the students’ attention to the whiteboard, and the class shifts its focus to the civil rights movement. Then the students turn again to the poem, looking for figurative language.

The class is part of CodeRVA Regional High School, and Beatty is teaching a global studies course that combines English and history.

“What happens to a dream deferred?” Hughes asks in the poem. “Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun?” He wrote “Harlem” in 1951, when racial segregation was a fact of life in Virginia and other Southern states. Schools for African-American children often received fewer resources than those for whites, resulting in overcrowding, outdated materials and inadequate facilities. After the students list all the similes in the poem, Beatty presents a summary of Brown v. Board of Education, the 1954 case in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled segregation of public schools to be unconstitutional.

Combining subjects isn’t the only way in which the computer science-focused CodeRVA differs from traditional high schools. Students have to apply to get in, but the school favors a lottery system instead of admitting students based on previous academic success. Internships are offered in the upper grades. And, perhaps most notably, CodeRVA trades the traditional system of rotating classes for a “blended learning” model, in which students receive most of their assignments online and work independently on laptops, with teachers scheduling “breakout” discussion sessions as needed.

CodeRVA opened in the 2017-18 school year as a public magnet school with a mission: first, to address problems of inequity in education; second, to create a new type of learning environment; and third, to prepare more Virginia students for careers in computer science. A 2015 grant proposal seeks “to create a school in which underserved, low-income or marginalized students will have equal access to college and career preparation in a unique, highly engaging and relevant environment.”

The new school began operating with six staff members. A nearly $6 million federal grant has allowed CodeRVA to increase the staff to more than 20 and expand its space off Hermitage Road in a building owned by Michael & Son Services. The four-year federal grant supplements income that the school receives in grants from the state government and contributions from the 13 regional school systems that pay about $10,000 per student for slots at CodeRVA.

The lottery system results in a student population that resembles the region’s demographics, controlling only for gender, because fewer girls apply than boys, and for socioeconomic status. Of the school’s 177 enrolled students, 38 percent are black and 49 percent white; 94 are male and 83 female.

The school is organized into two big open spaces with long tables where students sit and work. Face-to-face interactions with teachers are limited to breakouts, held on a flexible schedule in rooms at the sides and back of the school.

During Beatty’s global studies class on a Tuesday afternoon in September, she weaves literary concepts smoothly between moments of civil rights history.

“Fix your face — this is about you,” Beatty tells one student who has a sour expression during the lesson. She makes a point to connect the Brown decision and the civil rights movement to CodeRVA. The effects of the civil rights movement, she explains to her students, can be linked to the school’s efforts to ensure diversity in education, which Beatty sees as an extension of the principles in Brown.

For her, it is important to include every student in the lessons she writes. “Someone who has been educated in Sussex [County] is different than someone who has been educated in the city of Richmond, and I think we should acknowledge that.”

× Expand CodeRVA director Michael Bolling works with Keniyah Collins, a ninth-grader from Richmond. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Stumbling Blocks

Given the self-directed nature of study, the temptation for teenagers to goof off might be the biggest challenge that CodeRVA has faced thus far.

“A lot of students get off task,” says Chayse Tucker, a Richmond sophomore.

Although students work at a different pace from each other, they still have to get their assignments done. For some, this is a challenge. That’s why CodeRVA has two academic case managers, counselors who make sure that the school is assigning students the appropriate level of work and that the students are completing the work. Instead of using traditional letter grades, the school uses “mastery-based learning,” says Beatty. The grades that could show up on a report card are: EM, exceeding mastery; FM, full mastery; PM, partial mastery; MM, minimal mastery; I, incomplete; and BE, below expectations. If a student does not demonstrate mastery of a concept on a test or assignment, he or she will receive additional help and will be assessed again.

The school also has a reward system that was proposed by a student. CodeRVA breaks up students into four classes — interns, managers, vice presidents and CEOs. Freshmen come into the school at the intern level, but after six weeks, they can move up a level if they’re well-behaved and doing well in their classes. School director Michael Bolling says that rather than punishing bad behavior, this system motivates them to do better.

Still, CodeRVA isn’t for everyone. Kayla Allen, a junior at Thomas Dale High School in Chesterfield, left the regional school after her sophomore year.

“The learning platform that they were using wasn’t engaging,” she says. The school was using Edgenuity, an online platform consisting of videos and short quizzes, as the primary way students completed their courses in the 2017-18 school year. The school still uses Edgenuity for some classes, but has switched to Canvas, another type of education software.

“I liked that it was a smaller environment at CodeRVA, so it was more personalized,” Allen says. “Right now I just prefer traditional high school.”

× Expand Students take a 10-minute study break. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Focus on the Future

Students who don’t complete all of their assignments in class have to take them home, but teachers rarely assign additional homework.

Ninth grader Tyler Geist says he usually only has homework for his Spanish and physical education classes. It’s a good thing, because between marching band practice at his home school, Atlee High, flute lessons and dinner, he only has about an hour to do any homework.

Another feature that sets CodeRVA apart from other schools in the area is an internship program. CodeRVA works with Maxx Potential, a firm that has created a simulated internship for 11th-graders to help them develop skills they’d need at a work site. The internship program is in its first year, since all students were freshmen and sophomores in 2017-18. Bolling hopes to expand the program for 12th graders next year to include paid contract work that companies outsource to Maxx Potential.

Students can also opt for a shorter internship and spend more time working toward earning an associate degree as they graduate from high school. This is what Anna Cook is doing. A junior from Chesterfield, she says she came to CodeRVA because she wants to earn her associate degree in high school — equivalent to two years at Reynolds Community College — and because she wants to save money on higher education.

“I’m just here to take classes,” says Cook. In one year, she completed 12 classes, compared to the seven or eight classes most high school students take.

As far as test scores are concerned, the school seems to be working well. Math and history SOLs taken at CodeRVA through August had a 93.3 percent pass rate, while science SOLs had an 86.2 percent pass rate — all above the state averages.

Looking forward, CodeRVA is preparing for more growth and change. Next year will be the first year that it encompasses all four grades.

“Innovation is alive and well here,” says Bolling, “and we’re excited about every day and every challenge.”