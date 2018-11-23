Dealing With Leftovers

Richmond Marathon Cowbells

Rig them up as an alarm system when someone tries to steal your Amazon packages from the porch. Then post the video on Nextdoor.

Pumpkin Spice Candles

Make them into holiday yard luminaries. Just far enough outside the house to get rid of that smell.

Extra Pine Needles

Use those as insulation for the bomb shelter. You’ve built one since we got the Oct. 3 presidential text alert, right? Right?

InLight Richmond Lanterns

Christmas tree decorations, naturally. Unless you’re one of those folks with the curated, glass-ornament-festooned trees, in which case, stick the lantern in your kid’s treehouse?

Political Yard Signs

Yes, you can build a giant bonfire after Election Day, but the smoke might irritate your neighbors — who are already peeved that you put up the signs. Instead, let’s turn all those garish red, white and blue placards into kites.

Your Child’s Construction-paper Turkey

Now that’s fine to put on a bonfire. Just distract the kid while you do it.