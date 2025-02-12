A Place for Everyone

× Expand The Virginia Hispanic Foundation, host of the annual ¿Qué Pasa? Festival, promotes Hispanic businesses and offers community services. (Photo courtesy Virginia Hispanic Foundation)

As a state capital, business center and transportation hub, Richmond has long welcomed people from diverse backgrounds. While the city continues to grow — on average gaining 34 new residents per day, according to the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center — residents come together as Richmonders while celebrating the tapestry of cultures they bring with them. From the calm, healing environment of the Elegba Folklore Society to the explosive performances at the Organization of Chinese Americans’ annual Lunar New Year Celebration, Richmond offers the opportunity for anyone to make their own thriving community. Meet some of the cultural organizations that make it possible.

Virginia Hispanic Foundation

The Virginia Hispanic Foundation, founded in 2003, is the nonprofit affiliate of the Virginia Hispanic Chamber. It works alongside the chamber to host more than 150 events to promote growth, visibility and credibility for its members and local Hispanic businesses. Its annual ¿Qué Pasa? Festival, held on Brown’s Island each May, features Latin American dance and music, food vendors, and handmade gifts from local artisans. The foundation welcomes volunteers for the festival as well as its job fairs and legislative receptions.

The Virginia Hispanic Foundation also offers mentoring to young Hispanic students, provides bilingual workshops, matches employers to Hispanic jobseekers, and assists in immigration and civil services. Its Pasaporte A La Educación program, which educates Hispanic students in STEM and leadership skills, has reached over 1,700 families and students since its launch in 2011. The program is intended to decrease the Hispanic dropout rate and prepare students for future careers.

Organization of Chinese Americans (Central Virginia)

“Our mission is to advance the social, political and economic well-being of Chinese and other Asian Americans,” says Jie Liu, president of the Central Virginia chapter of the Organization of Chinese Americans, a national nonprofit. OCA-CVC has been promoting Chinese and Asian culture in the Richmond area since 1978. The organization hosts cultural heritage events, such as the annual Lunar New Year Celebration in January; the Asian American Celebration, a collaboration with the Asian American Society of Central Virginia scheduled for May 17; and an Autumn Festival. Other OCA-CVC programs include year-round lion dance lessons, scholarships and tutoring. Liu says anyone is welcome to participate in the activities and notes, “We have many volunteer opportunities.”

× Expand The Capital City Kwanzaa Festival is one of many outreach efforts by the Elegba Folklore Society. (Photo by Charles Williams)

Elegba Folklore Society

Thirty-five years ago, there was a call from the community for more African American arts and cultural engagement opportunities. Today, the Elegba Folklore Society continues to promote the values it was founded upon through its annual festivals and cultural center. “We intend to re-instill a cultural foundation in the African American community and build bridges to the broader community,” says Janine Bell, the society’s president and artistic director.

Elegba’s cultural center at 101 E. Broad St. showcases artifacts imported from Africa and the African diaspora, including textiles, home decor, books and clothing. The public is welcome to visit the center to look around, host a study group and even just enjoy a moment of rest. “When people come in, they tell us they experience an immediate warmth,” Bell says.

Among Elegba’s outreach events are Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration; the Down Home Family Reunion in Jackson Ward every August; the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival each December; and regular cultural and historical tours of Richmond. Also, the cultural center is open during RVA First Fridays.

India Association of Virginia

The nonprofit India Association of Virginia, established in 1961, caters to the individual and professional development of the Indian community in the Richmond metropolitan area. IAVA brings together thousands of Richmond families and community members through sporting, educational and cultural events, including its signature India Mela event, a celebration of Indian culture, cuisine, music and dance; India Republic Day; Kavi Sammelan, or Laughter Night; and a Mother’s Day celebration. IAVA also offers a 10K training program, camping, and pickleball, tennis, and cricket tournaments.

Cultural Connections

Further heritage-based organizations

Afghan Association of Central Virginia

AACVA provides a warm and welcoming environment, cultural events and social programs for immigrants from Afghanistan.

Ancient Order of Hibernians

A fraternal organization founded in New York City in 1836 and locally in 1979, the Hibernians explore Irish heritage and promote the culture.

Asian American Society of Central Virginia

Since 1998, the AASCV has celebrated Asian heritage, supported education and health initiatives, promoted civic engagement, and advocated for equality while preserving cultural traditions and encouraging collaboration. The group also hosts the annual Asian American Celebration.

Filipino American Association of Central Virginia

Founded in 1972, the nonprofit FAACV supports Filipino culture, organizes social events and promotes volunteer works.

Greater Richmond Bengali Association

The GRBA organizes activities and events for families of Bengali heritage and promotes the culture.

Italian-American Cultural Association of Virginia

A nonprofit organization for those of any nationality who appreciate Italian culture, the IACAV hosts social events, presents scholarships and shares the positive influences of Italian American culture.

The Japan-Virginia Society

Founded in 1988 with the sponsoring leadership of then-Gov. Gerald L. Baliles and Japanese Ambassador Nobuo Matsunaga, JVS promotes international cooperation, understanding, and trade and investment. It also hosts cultural and social events.

Richmond Vietnamese Association

Since 2005, the association has served the Vietnamese community and promoted the culture and traditions through activities and events.