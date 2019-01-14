Hoops Heroes

Virginia Commonwealth University (Division I)

× Expand Marcus Evans (Photo courtesy VCU Athletics)

MVP: Marcus Evans

A redshirt junior guard from Chesapeake, Evans played the first two years of his college career at Rice University in Texas. He followed coach Mike Rhoades to VCU and sat out last year, in accordance with NCAA transfer regulations. At Rice, Evans averaged 20.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game, earning First Team All-Conference USA honors. If the Rams are to contend for an A-10 title and return to the NCAA Tournament, he’ll be the fulcrum of their success. “We’re a whole different team from last year, so I think the fans will have a lot to be excited about,” Evans says.

De’Riante Jenkins (Photo courtesy VCU Athletics)

Runner-up: De’Riante Jenkins

At 12.9 points per game, the junior guard was VCU’s second leading scorer last season and shot a team-high 42 percent from beyond the arc. —ZJ

University of Richmond (Division I)

× Expand Grant Golden (Photo courtesy Richmond Athletics)

MVP: Grant Golden

The redshirt sophomore forward led the Spiders in scoring last season at 15.6 points per game. In light of junior guard Nick Sherod’s season-ending knee injury, Golden will be the team's centerpiece this season. At 6-foot-10 and 265 pounds, the Winchester native is a bruising force on the low block. His ability to score with his back to the basket and control the paint opens up the floor for his teammates — Richmond's offense will run through him every night they take the floor. Golden was named First-Team All-Conference at the A-10's Media Day, Oct. 18.

Jacob Gilyard (Photo courtesy Richmond Athletics)

Runner-up: Jacob Gilyard

Named to the A-10 Preseason All-Defensive Team, the sophomore guard set the Spiders’ single-season record for steals in 2017-18 with 89, and he averaged 11.4 points per game. —ZJ

Virginia Union University (Division II)

× Expand William Jenkins (Photo courtesy Virginia Union University)

MVP: William Jenkins

The bouncy 6-foot-7 Baltimorean seems to have legs made with coils, in addition to flesh and bones. The junior forward is adept at springing up and over opponents for crowd-pleasing slams and one-handed rebound snatches. Jenkins transferred to Union after one season at St. Thomas Aquinas in New York. “Will the Thrill” was at his best last March in leading the Panthers to their first Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association title since 2006. In four games, he accumulated 40 points and 23 rebounds. “I wanted our seniors to go out with a ring, so I played like a senior myself,” he says.

Jemal Smith (Photo courtesy Virginia Union University)

Runner-up: Jemal Smith

The 5-foot-10 senior point guard known as the “Tiny Terror” was relentless all over the floor in the Panthers’ CIAA championship last winter in Charlotte, North Carolina. —FJ

Virginia State University (Division II)

× Expand Jahmere Howze (Photo courtesy Virginia State University Athletics)

MVP: Jahmere Howze

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound senior power forward made his mark at two schools before coming to VSU. Originally from Cleveland, Howze earned All-Conference honors at Urbana University in Ohio and California University of Pennsylvania. So far, he’s nicely filled a hole left by departed two-time All-CIAA team member Richard Granberry. After four games, Howze led the team in scoring (12.8 average) and rebounds (9.0) and was tied for best in steals with six. “Jahmere is someone with so much skill,” says coach Lonnie Blow. “He can play inside and out and is one of our better passers.”

Brandon Holley (Photo courtesy Virginia State University Athletics)

Runner-up: Brandon Holley

In spurring VSU to 26-5 overall a year ago, the 6-foot-2 senior shooting guard hit a team-best 60 three pointers, despite missing nine games because of an injury. —FJ