Choosing Hope

2020 has been a year like no other — some may even call it the “worst.” But even in difficult times it’s important to find something to celebrate and look forward to. We hope our 33rd annual Best & Worst issue can shine some light on all the activities, businesses, restaurants and service providers that make the Richmond region a great place to live, even during a pandemic.

When we launched our Best & Worst survey online in late March, we worried that it might be perceived as out of touch, as many of the small businesses our readers were likely to nominate had just shut down under Gov. Ralph Northam’s pandemic stay-at-home orders. We continued with the survey as planned, remaining optimistic that once we weathered the initial shock of life under quarantine, the winners would appreciate the recognition more than ever.

It’s been heartening to see people come together to bolster local businesses during the past four months, and our 2020 Best & Worst issue is just another example of how Richmond-area residents have demonstrated their support. It’s been inspiring to watch local businesses come up with creative solutions to keep their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic. We talked to many business owners about the challenges they have faced and shared some of their thoughts and experiences along with the results of our Best & Worst survey (Page 80).

In this year’s survey we also included a few questions about timely topics — from the best and worst aspects of social distancing to the worst controversy of the past year. (Remember Navy Hill?) We collected survey responses before people took to Richmond’s streets to protest racism and police brutality, and when the debate about Monument Avenue’s statues was still theoretical — how quickly things change.

In this issue we also look at the challenges of educating K-12 students in the middle of a pandemic. In our private schools guide, we talk to local independent schools about their plans for the year ahead (Page 158), with most schools planning to meet on site, at least some of the time. On Page 72, we look at public schools’ plans, talking to parents, teachers and administrators about their concerns about virtual learning and returning to the classroom. It’s a no-win situation right now, for kids, parents and society at large, with no easy answers.

It’s all overwhelming.

Instead of focusing on the negative, however, I try to find something to look forward to each day. If you look hard enough, you can always find the best among the worst and choose hope over despair.