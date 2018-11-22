A Change of Scene

× Expand Rendering courtesy Regency Centers

Construction Begins

The Carytown Exchange shopping center will bring new businesses to the area while conforming to the aesthetic of the neighborhood

“Vintage meets modern” describes the Carytown Exchange (carytownexchange.com) development planned for Cary Street’s west end, with construction beginning this winter, according to developer Regency Centers.

The site currently houses the Richmond Shopping Center, but stores have already been vacating the area, which is set to be demolished to make way for the redevelopment. The 120,000-square-foot center will occupy the block bounded by Cary, Thompson and Nansemond streets and Ellwood Avenue. It will feature a 49,000-square-foot Publix supermarket at the northwest corner, and approximately 20 other tenants are expected, averaging 1,200 to 2,500 square feet of space each.

“The types of retailers we are looking at will vary, but they will need to be a good fit for the area, not just the center,” says Eric Davidson, senior communications manager of Regency Centers. “The square footage doesn’t allow for a big-box retailer or a generic strip mall operator. Instead, we are looking for exciting and dynamic concepts that keep Carytown Exchange a draw and gathering space.”

Construction is expected through 2020, with several retailers opening that winter, then will continue until 2021. Regarding which retailers may set up shop in Carytown Exchange, Davidson says, “It’s too early to give any specifics just yet, but we’re going to be excited to share who is coming as the redevelopment progresses.”

× Expand Rich Lahvic holding freshly baked loaves of Montana Gold Bread (Photo by Jay Paul)

On the Rise

Montana Gold Bread Co.’s recent expansion makes way for new offerings

Rain pours down outside on a fall morning, but inside Montana Gold Bread Co. (804-359-7700 or montanagoldbread.com) at 3543 W. Cary St., the warming aroma of yeast and sugar mingling with the scent of Rostov’s Coffee fills the air, as co-owner Rich Lahvic brings loaves of brown, whole-wheat bread out of his wide baking oven to rest on cooling racks.

Montana Gold’s recent 600-square-foot expansion formed a dining area where once there was a terrace, giving customers protection from the elements. It also created an attached cooling room for seasonal specials such as zucchini and sweet potato loaf as well as stalwart classics honey whole-wheat and Ukrainian black bread.

“We added paninis and changed up the menu a bit,” says co-owner Sher Lahvic, who oversees the catering aspect of the bakery cafe while husband Rich manages the baking. “We make everything in house from scratch — chicken salad, hummus, pasta salad.”

The renovation hasn’t changed the open, exhibition-bakery feel or menu offerings such as Sher’s grandmother’s pound cake, but it has made room for a new display case and a growing emphasis on sandwiches. The Lahvics have also extended their hours to include Sunday afternoons.

Rich describes his bread as hearty, north central European-style. The bakery’s name is based on the source of their flour, ground from hard red spring wheat berries trucked in from Montana.

“It gives a better loaf,” says Rich, “and it’s better for you.”

× Expand Photo by Amanda Slone courtesy Beasties

Whimsical Gifts

New gift shop Beasties (richmondbeasties.com) at 3218 W. Cary St. specializes in quirky items. “We have an odd sense of humor,” says proprietor Martha Slone, who runs the bright and fanciful shop with her daughter Amanda, a veteran retailer. Inventory includes unique items for pets, babies, those soon to wed or newlyweds, and the home, as well as holiday-themed inventory. “We cater to procrastinators in need of last-minute shopping,” says Amanda, pointing to their whimsical diaper cakes. “We want to get people who need a gift on the way to events, who will look like they weren’t in a hurry.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Buffalo Exchange

Recycled Threads

A “Southwestern feel” is how store manager Amy Jacoby describes Buffalo Exchange (804-362-5880 or buffaloexchange.com), a new boutique in Cary Court (3140-B W. Cary St.) that buys and sells new and used clothing. Based in Tucson, Arizona, with locations in 21 states, the Carytown store is the first to open in Virginia. “Inventory includes [items] from Southwest vintage to Gap jeans to Balenciaga sneakers,” Jacoby says. Those selling to Buffalo Exchange receive 30 percent of the profits in cash or 50 percent in store credit on the spot. The Carytown location was attractive to the chain because of its proximity to university students and a varied group of customers from around the area as well as out of state.

× Expand Photo courtesy Kilwins

Sweets and Treats

Caramel apples dipped in chocolate, ice cream, Mackinac Island fudge, caramel popcorn and brittles made on site are a few of the sweets found at Kilwins (804-358-5000 or kilwins.com/stores/kilwins-richmond), which opened at 3115 W. Cary St. in August. The store is run by familiar faces on Cary Street. Co-owners Valerie and Derek Poh are lifelong Richmonders. In fact, Kilwins is located in the building that Derek’s grandparents owned and ran as Carey Burke Carpets from 1978 to 2017. “It’s exciting to keep a family business here,” says Derek. The shop’s recipes may be familiar to customers who recognize the products from beachy vacation spots, and Valerie hopes that brings a festive sense of nostalgia for shoppers.

× Expand Kaze Ramen (Photo by Lauren Baldwin)

Use Your Noodle

For those on the hunt for that steaming bowl of ramen, there are two new spots to get your fix in Carytown: Hai Y’all (804-353-6000 or hai-yall.business.site) at 2915 W. Cary St. and Kaze Ramen (facebook.com/kazeramenbar.kaze) at 3300 W. Cary St. Kaze offers six types of the hot noodle soups including miso, chicken and vegetable. All are topped with pickled vegetables, mushrooms, a hard-boiled egg or meat. Hai Y’all’s menu includes vegan or pork and chicken ramen offerings. Appetizers include pickled vegetables, cucumber salad, gyoza (handmade dumplings) and potato bao (handmade buns filled with pork or veggies). Save room for the citrusy yuzu pana cotta dessert.