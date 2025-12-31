Looking Back

Feb. 20: Richmond firefighters from Station 20 and Water Rescue 3 sled with kids at Forest Hill Park.
March 23: Filmmaker Ken Burns (fifth from left) looks on as Christopher Dunn portrays Patrick Henry at St. John’s Church.
April 12: Competition heats up during the National Wheelchair Basketball Association championship games at the Henrico Sports & Event Center.
April 29: Goochland County resident Al Whitmer and his pet rooster leave the Southern States store on West Broad Street.
May 14: State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, seated, laughs with Del. Luke Torian, D-Dumfries, and Del. Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach, at the annual “Lighten Up, It’s Just Politics” luncheon.
June 19: Miss Juneteenth Virginia Kima Anderson (left) and Miss Black Eastern States USA Chekira Hill cool off with handheld fans following the fifth annual Juneteenth Parade at Virginia Union University.
Aug. 4: Richmond Little Leaguers host players from Saitama, Japan, during this year’s sister city baseball exchange.
Oct. 4: The Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia celebrate the opening of the new Richmond Service Center on Skipwith Road.
Oct. 18: More than 10,000 people march down Broad Street toward Monroe Park during the second “No Kings” protest.