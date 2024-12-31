Looking Back

Jan. 23: The sun rises to break the chill over Richmond.
March 7: Redbud trees show off in spring.
March 27: The statue of John Marshall watches over Capitol Square.
May 21: Good times and good eats at The Hill Cafe
June 1: Goldfinches perch on Brazilian verbena.
Aug. 11: All dressed up for the 42nd Carytown Watermelon Festival
Oct. 21: Laughs and screams at The Big Bounce America, which came to Ironbridge Sports Park
Oct. 27: Amani Navarro has her picture taken with fall colors on Brook Road by her mother, Aneesah Abdullah.
Nov. 5: Spouses Tom Barbour and Julia Snyder carry daughters Evelyn and Ridley on their way to vote.