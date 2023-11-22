Looking Back

The following is an online extra from our December 2023 issue.
Jan. 6: Christal Corey of Franklin Military Academy is named Teacher of the Year, 2022-23
Feb. 21: Then-Sen. Jennifer McClellan hugs her daughters after being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
March 1: An eye-popping sunrise over the James River
May 9: VCUarts Department of Fashion Design and Merchandising’s annual senior fashion show, Access 2023
July 4: Billie Whitaker watches the July 4 celebration in Woodland Heights.
July 14: Volunteers from CarMax work with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay to improve the community garden at Lois Harrison-Jones Elementary School.
Aug. 10: Backstage before Jon Cope’s fashion show for “A Taste of Le Diner en Blanc Richmond”
Sept. 9: Pink flamingos and pink hats at the 43rd Street Festival of the Arts
Sept. 17: A carpenter bee and an ant climbing on bluebeard
Oct. 13: Rose Alley, Richmond’s only alley made from local river rocks, located behind The Poe Museum
Nov. 11: Runners in the Richmond Marathon
Nov. 18: A heron in the James River near Belle Isle