2022 in Photos

The following is an extended version of the piece that appears in our December 2022 issue.
Feb. 8: Dismantling the monument to Confederate President Jefferson Davis
Feb. 12: Firefighters on the scene of a three-alarm blaze that gutted the 110-year-old William Fox Elementary School
April 16: Springtime in Oregon Hill
May 3: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia’s organizing director, Lucy Hartman, leads protesters along Main Street near the Federal Courts building after the leaked Supreme Court memo regarding Roe v. Wade. A month later, the court overturned Roe, which had guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion.
June 6: Second Baptist Church is targeted for demolition for a redevelopment project. In October, Richmond BizSense reported that a demolition permit for the project is valid through April 2023, while historic preservationists continue efforts to save the structure.
June 15: Tiffany Iwashyna and her daughters explore a “Big Bug” sculpture by artist David Rogers at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.
July 26: Patterns of Richmond’s architecture seen from Church Hill
Aug. 3: Back to school at Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts
Sept. 29: Cheryl Stone rides her electric bike past MF Broom, the city’s new street cleaner designed for bike lanes, named in honor of the late rapper MF Doom.
Nov. 2: Fall color along the James River
Dec. 25: A frosty windshield on Christmas Day