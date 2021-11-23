2021 in Photos

Richmond magazine Senior Photographer Jay Paul is never without a camera, capturing everyday moments and breaking news and showcasing the beauty of the region; here are some of our favorite shots he took this year

The following is an extended version of the piece that appears in our December 2021 issue.

