2021 in Photos

The following is an extended version of the piece that appears in our December 2021 issue.
Feb. 19: A bald eagle perches on an icy branch in Forest Hill Park.
March 26: Springtime in Church Hill
April 17: Coach Lori Hunter shows Myles Sheffield how to load a film camera.
May 4: An evening scene from East Grace Street
May 21: Poppies in bloom
May 7: Cyclists enjoy the Virginia Capital Trail at Rocketts Landing.
May 14: Ophelia Mensah gets a hug from her sons, Elnathau Amo-adu, 11 (left), and Ruben Amo-adu, 10, as she graduates from the VCU School of Nursing.
July 29: A building is demolished on West Seventh Street in Manchester.
Sept. 2: The first day of classes at Collegiate School
Sept. 8: The Robert E. Lee statue, one of America’s largest monuments to the Confederacy, is removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue after 130 years.
Nov. 2: Edalio Galarza votes at J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico.