2020 in Photos

The following is an extended version of the piece that appears in our December 2020 issue.
Jan. 20: Thousands of gun rights supporters gathered downtown to rally against gun control legislation backed by the Democratic majority in the General Assembly.
Feb. 18: Ronald Cheatham, 67, has worked as a parking lot attendant his entire career. He is pictured on the job at The Valentine in February.
March 2: A heron fishing in Forest Hill Park
April 1: A dog statue on Church Hill was transformed with a public health announcement during the early days of the pandemic.
April 11: The National has a message for everyone missing live music and shows. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
April 17: The James River at flood stage
May 12: The state launches a pilot program to distribute 20,000 face masks, 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and 10,000 flyers with health information to underserved communities who lack access to personal protective equipment (PPE).
May 19: A line of people waiting for a COVID-19 test stretched around Diversity Thrift. At the time, there were 811 reported cases of COVID-19 in Richmond.
May 30: Traffic stopped and people gathered to watch as Dominion Energy’s One James River Plaza building was imploded.
May 31: Richmonders clean up after the previous night’s protests downtown.
June 2: Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney walked with protesters from City Hall to the Robert E. Lee statue, where Richmond Police had deployed tear gas into a crowd before curfew went into effect one day earlier.
June 20: Richmonders gathered for a Juneteenth candlelight walk down Monument Avenue.
July 1: Crews remove the statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson at Monument Avenue and Arthur Ashe Boulevard this afternoon. A large crowd gathered and cheered in the pouring rain as the statue was removed.
July 20: An image of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis was projected onto the base of the Robert E. Lee monument by lighting artists Dustin Klein and Alex Criqui a few days after his death.
July 24: Wheat growing along Route 5 near Richmond
Aug. 14: Dania Young wears a face shield that was designed by artist Hamilton Glass during a Girls For A Change garden party celebration to mark the end of their online summer program.
Sept. 18: Sen. Tim Kaine and his wife, Anne Holton, vote on the first day of in-person early voting at the City of Richmond’s registrar’s office on Laburnum Avenue.
Oct. 13: A pickup basketball game at Randolph Community Center
Oct. 16: The New York Times Style Magazine put Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue, in its current, reimagined state, at the top of its list of "The 25 Most Influential Works of American Protest Art Since World War II. (Photo by Heather Palmateer)
Oct. 25: In September, Chesterfield County recognized 21 centenarians including 103-year-old Louis Martin, born July 3, 1917.